Building a Sustainable Tourism Future for Assam

Tourism is often viewed through the prism of numbers i.e. the number of visitors, hotel bookings, flights or revenue generated. Yet, the true measure of tourism lies not merely in footfall but in its ability to preserve heritage, create livelihoods and foster sustainable development. Assam's latest tourism figures offer reason for optimism. According to data presented in the State Assembly, more than 6.04 crore tourists, including over 2.41 lakh foreign visitors, travelled to Assam between 2016-17 and 2025-26, signalling the state's emergence as one of India's fastest-growing tourism destinations. The highest annual footfall came in the post-pandemic year of 2022-23, underscoring the resilience of the sector after the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The achievement deserves recognition. For decades, Assam remained largely absent from India's mainstream tourism narrative despite possessing extraordinary natural and cultural wealth. While destinations such as Rajasthan, Kerala and Goa became synonymous with Indian tourism, Assam often remained associated with conflict, floods and geographical remoteness. That perception is gradually changing. Improved connectivity, infrastructure development, aggressive destination marketing and greater emphasis on eco-tourism have helped reposition Assam as an attractive destination for domestic and international travellers.

However, celebrating impressive visitor numbers should not obscure a more important question: what kind of tourism is Assam seeking to build?

The State possesses an exceptional comparative advantage. It is home to globally recognised wildlife habitats such as Kaziranga National Park and Manas National Park, the mighty Brahmaputra River, vast tea gardens, ancient temples, vibrant tribal cultures and the unique Neo-Vaishnavite heritage established by Srimanta Sankardeva. Few regions in India offer such a remarkable combination of biodiversity, history and living culture. Tourism policy should therefore move beyond destination promotion towards creating integrated experiences that connect nature, culture and local communities.

Encouragingly, recent government initiatives indicate movement in that direction. Plans to develop sustainable tourism around Kaziranga, strengthen eco-tourism infrastructure and diversify offerings through tea, golf and river tourism suggest an effort to broaden Assam's tourism portfolio beyond wildlife alone. Regional cooperation with neighbouring northeastern states also reflects an understanding that tourists increasingly seek multi-destination experiences rather than isolated attractions.

Yet, rapid tourism growth inevitably presents challenges. Assam's ecological assets are also among its most fragile. National parks face pressures from increasing tourist traffic, infrastructure expansion and climate-related risks such as floods. The Brahmaputra's changing river dynamics continue to threaten heritage sites and river islands, including Majuli. Unless tourism development is carefully regulated, the very landscapes that attract visitors could suffer irreversible damage.

Sustainability must therefore become the guiding principle of Assam's tourism strategy. Eco-tourism should not merely be a marketing label but a governance framework that balances conservation with economic development. Visitor carrying capacities should be scientifically assessed, waste management systems strengthened and environmentally sensitive infrastructure prioritised. Tourism revenues should contribute directly to habitat conservation rather than remain confined to commercial operators.

Equally important is ensuring that tourism benefits local communities. Too often, tourism economies become concentrated in large hotels, transport operators and external investors while nearby villages receive only marginal gains. Assam has an opportunity to adopt a different model. Community-managed homestays, local guides, traditional craft markets, indigenous cuisine and cultural performances can create employment while preserving local identities. Such an approach would transform tourism into an instrument of inclusive rural development rather than merely an urban service industry.

Cultural preservation deserves particular attention. Assam's festivals, Satras, handloom traditions, Bihu, tea heritage and tribal customs are not products to be commercialised indiscriminately but living traditions requiring careful stewardship. Tourism should encourage authentic cultural engagement instead of reducing heritage to staged performances designed solely for visitors. Investment in museums, interpretation centres, multilingual signage and digital heritage documentation can deepen visitors' understanding while strengthening local pride.

Connectivity remains another priority. Although air connectivity has improved substantially, many destinations continue to face inadequate road infrastructure, limited public transport and insufficient visitor amenities. Digital connectivity, emergency healthcare, sanitation and trained tourist guides are equally essential if Assam wishes to compete with established tourism destinations nationally and internationally.

Finally, Assam must invest in building a distinctive tourism brand. Rather than competing directly with beach destinations or Himalayan hill stations, it should project itself as India's gateway to ecological diversity, river civilisation and cultural resilience. Such a narrative would reflect the state's unique identity while appealing to travellers seeking meaningful experiences over conventional sightseeing.

The milestone of six crore visitors is undoubtedly significant. But numbers alone cannot define success. The real test lies in whether tourism strengthens conservation, empowers communities and safeguards Assam's extraordinary cultural and ecological heritage. If managed with vision and restraint, tourism can become one of Assam's most enduring engines of sustainable development. If pursued merely as a race for higher visitor statistics, it risks undermining the very treasures that make the State exceptional. The choice before policymakers is therefore not between growth and conservation, but between short-term expansion and long-term stewardship.