CM Khemchand Must Visit Churachandpur – Peace Mission Demands Courage

Manipur is bleeding again. Fresh wounds have been added to old scars. And in this hour of pain and fear, the eyes of thousands are turning towards one man — Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh.

On 21st April 2026, the Chief Minister showed what he is capable of. He took the helicopter, braved protests and blockades, and inaugurated the BDO office at Wangjing. He proved that when he wants to do something, no obstacle can stop him.

Today, the same courage is desperately needed in Churachandpur. CM Khemchand has already walked the difficult path before. He visited Jiribam when tensions were high. He travelled through sensitive Kuki areas in Kangpokpi to reach Senapati after nearly three years. He went to Ukhrul and met Kuki Civil Society Organisations and local people, listening to their grievances.

These visits gave hope that he truly wants to heal Manipur. Now the remaining part of his peace dream must be fulfilled — he must visit Churachandpur and Moreh without further delay. The situation has become unbearable.

Just a day ago, on 13th May 2026, three Thadou Baptist pastors — Rev. Dr. Vumthang Sitlhou, Rev. Kaigoulun Lhouvum, and Pastor Paogoulen Sitlhou — were brutally killed while returning from a peace conference in Churachandpur. Several others were injured in that cowardly ambush.

At the same time, Chiru Naga civilians were ambushed and one succumbed to the attack, people from Naga, Kuki, Nepali and other communities were also kidnapped. Both sides are bleeding. Both sides are crying. The cycle of violence and revenge is threatening to destroy whatever little hope is left.

This is exactly the moment when the Chief Minister must stand tall and show his strength. He cannot allow himself to be weakened by threats and intimidation. A true leader does not run away when his people need him most. He walks into the fire to protect them.

A leader’s resolve is measured not by how he avoids danger, but by how he confronts it to protect and unite his people. Yielding to warnings would only embolden those who thrive on division and send a dangerous message that constitutional governance can be held hostage by armed intimidation.

The people of Churachandpur have been waiting with heavy hearts. When the Social Welfare Director visited the district recently, they did not come only for relief. They came with tears in their eyes and one clear cry from the heart: “We want to meet our Chief Minister personally!”

Mothers holding children born in relief camps, elders who lost everything, youth whose dreams have been shattered — all of them said the same thing: “Let Khemchand Sir come once. We want to talk to him face to face.” There are also IDPs who opened their hearts during the February 2026 video conference. They told him about their burnt homes, lost loved ones, children without schools, and families surviving on little food.

More than 20,000 IDPs in Churachandpur alone, including thousands of non-camp families, are still suffering. They are ordinary people begging for their Chief Minister’s presence.

But dangerous voices have risen again. The United Kuki National Army (UKNA) on 11th May called the visit “highly provocative” and warned people not to cooperate. The Kuki Liberation Army-Letkholun (KLA-L) threatened that any attempt to enter would escalate tensions. KNO, ZRO and others have announced boycotts. These threats are serious.

Yet the question before every Manipuri today is painful but clear, Should the elected Chief Minister of Manipur be stopped from visiting any part of his own state by armed groups and underground diktats?

The answer must be a firm NO. Three years of conflict have already broken Manipur enough — thousand displaced, hundreds killed, trust destroyed. The fresh killing of peace-loving pastors who had gone for reconciliation shows how fragile the situation is.

Ex gratia money and NIA announcements cannot heal these wounds. Only personal courage and direct touch can. A strong, secure visit to Churachandpur will send one powerful message to every community.

The Government of Manipur belongs to all. No gun will decide where the Chief Minister can go. The same helicopter that flew to Wangjing can fly to Churachandpur. The same security that worked in Jiribam, Senapati and Ukhrul can be arranged here. Moderate voices from all communities can be taken into confidence.

Avoiding Churachandpur now will not bring peace — it will only deepen the divide and encourage more violence. This is the moment of truth for CM Khemchand.

History does not remember those leaders who stayed in safe zones or bowed to threats. It remembers those who stood with their suffering people when it mattered most. The mothers in the relief camps, the grieving families, the IDPs who trusted him in the video call — they are all watching.

Churachandpur is calling with tears and blood. Moreh is waiting for stability. The peace mission that the Chief Minister has started cannot stop halfway. He must go now. He must sit with the people, listen to their pain, announce real help, and show that Manipur’s government is one and indivisible.

The time for excuses is over. The hills are bleeding. The people are waiting. CM Khemchand, this is your defining hour. Go to Churachandpur. Show the strength that Manipur needs. Visit now, or the dream of peace may be lost forever.



