District Statistics Must Become the Foundation of Governance in Manipur

Governance often fails not because there is no intention, but because decisions are made without reliable information. In a state like Manipur, where public resources are limited, administrative capacity is uneven, and local needs vary sharply from one area to another, statistics are not a technical formality. They are the foundation of fair administration.

The recent move by the District Statistical Office, Bishnupur, to strengthen the district statistical system deserves serious public attention. The meeting held at the Conference Hall of the District Administration, Bishnupur, on July 14 was aimed at strengthening evidence based governance and improving the district statistical system.

It was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Pooja Elangbam and attended by ADC/ADM Toijam Opendro, Sub Divisional Officers, Sub Deputy Collectors, district level officers, District Statistical Officer Khuraijam Shitle Kumar and officials of the District Statistical Office.

The institutional character of the meeting is important. District statistics cannot be strengthened by the statistical office alone. It requires administrative leadership from the Deputy Commissioner, coordination with revenue authorities, cooperation from line departments and disciplined field level reporting. When the district administration itself takes ownership of data, statistics move from the margins of administration to the centre of governance.

The presentation prepared and presented by Khuraijam Shitle Kumar, District Statistical Officer, Bishnupur, placed emphasis on two major areas: Crop Estimation Survey and unlocking the potential of administrative data. It also identified accurate data, timely collection, reliable statistics, evidence based planning and decision making with data as core commitments of the district statistical machinery.

This may appear, at first glance, to be an internal administrative exercise. It is not. It goes to the heart of how a district understands itself, allocates resources, measures progress and responds to the people. A district without credible data is compelled to govern through approximation. A district with reliable statistics can govern with clarity.

The presentation covered subjects that are central to district governance, including the imperative of data in governance, statistics as the foundation of good governance, Crop Estimation Survey, Land Utilisation Survey, Crop Cutting Experiments and unlocking the potential of administrative data. These subjects show that the Bishnupur initiative is not confined to one departmental exercise. It seeks to connect agriculture, land use, administrative records and policy planning within one evidence based framework.

The importance of this initiative lies in its timing and direction. Manipur needs a stronger culture of evidence in public administration. Development debates in the state are often driven by perception, political pressure, departmental claims and local grievance. Many of these concerns may be genuine. But without reliable district level data, it becomes difficult to distinguish between actual gaps, exaggerated claims and invisible forms of exclusion.

This is where the District Statistical Office has a larger institutional role. It should not be seen merely as an office that collects figures and prepares tables. Its real function is to help the administration convert scattered information into public knowledge. When properly strengthened, the statistical system becomes the eyes of the district administration.

The Bishnupur presentation captures this logic through a simple but important sequence: data is collected, analysed, disseminated as information, used for better decisions, and finally converted into solutions. This sequence is the grammar of modern governance. It reminds administrators that data collection is not the end of the process. The value of statistics lies in what the government does after the numbers are collected.

For decades, one of the weaknesses of public administration has been the tendency to treat data as a compliance requirement. Reports are prepared because higher offices demand them. Forms are filled because schemes require them. Figures are compiled because review meetings need them. This culture produces paperwork, but it does not always produce understanding.

A stronger District Statistical System must move beyond this habit. It must ask whether the data is accurate, whether it is timely, whether it reflects ground reality, whether it can be compared across departments, and whether it has influenced actual decisions. These questions are not technical. They are deeply connected with public accountability.

The focus on Crop Estimation Survey is particularly relevant for Bishnupur. Agriculture remains central to rural livelihood, local economy and food security. A crop estimate is not simply a number attached to a season. It has practical consequences for farmers, markets, compensation, procurement, irrigation planning, crop insurance and agricultural policy.

If crop data is inaccurate, the consequences are serious. A village that has suffered loss may not receive proper attention. A productive area may be underestimated. Planning for seeds, fertilisers and water may be distorted. In extreme cases, farmers become invisible in the very system designed to support them.

This is why crop statistics must be treated as farmer welfare data. The Crop Estimation Survey must not become a ritual exercise conducted only to satisfy administrative requirements. It must be done with seriousness, field verification and coordination among departments. The file’s reference to Dak Chitha, sheet numbers, survey plot numbers and land record details shows that crop estimation requires a strong record base. It cannot be separated from land administration and field level verification.

This point is crucial for Manipur. Land is not merely a physical asset. It is tied to livelihood, inheritance, identity, taxation, agriculture, planning and social relations. When land records are weak, agricultural statistics also become weak. When agricultural statistics are weak, policy support becomes uncertain.

Bishnupur’s attention to land record details for sample village land use survey therefore reflects a practical understanding of governance. Reliable data must begin from reliable records. Survey plot numbers, sheet numbers and Patta details may seem ordinary to the general public, but they are essential to the credibility of field data. They allow the administration to connect what is seen on the ground with what is recorded in official documents.

This connection is often missing in administrative practice. Departments collect information in their own formats. Revenue records remain in one system. Agriculture data is kept elsewhere. Welfare data may be held by another office. Health, education and local bodies maintain separate records. The result is fragmentation.

The second major theme of the Bishnupur initiative, unlocking the potential of administrative data, addresses this problem directly. Every department produces data. The difficulty is that much of this data remains unused beyond routine reporting. It does not speak to other departments. It does not always guide planning. It rarely enters public discussion in a form that ordinary citizens can understand.

Administrative data is one of the most underused assets of governance. School enrolment records, health centre registers, land records, agriculture reports, welfare scheme lists, market data, disaster reports and local body records all contain valuable information. Taken separately, each offers a partial view. Taken together, they can help a district understand its development challenges with much greater precision.

For example, crop data can be linked with irrigation records to identify vulnerable areas. Land use information can be linked with road connectivity and market access. Welfare records can be compared with demographic and village level data to detect exclusion. Health and nutrition data can be studied along with income and livelihood patterns. Such integration does not require grand declarations. It requires disciplined administrative coordination.

This is why the proposed District Level Statistical Coordination Committee has administrative significance. The proposal places the Deputy Commissioner, Bishnupur, as Chairperson and the District Statistical Officer as Member Secretary. This is the correct institutional arrangement because statistical coordination requires both administrative authority and technical competence.

The role of line departments is equally important. Revenue officials hold land records. Agriculture officials understand cropping patterns. Horticulture officials track crop diversification. Animal Husbandry and Veterinary officials hold information on livestock based livelihoods. Fisheries officials have direct relevance in a district associated with wetland, water bodies and fishery activities. Irrigation and Flood Control data can explain water stress and flood vulnerability. Rural Development records help identify infrastructure, employment and local development gaps.

When these departments work separately, the administration receives scattered facts. When they work through a coordinated statistical framework, the district begins to see the larger picture. This is the institutional significance of the Bishnupur effort.

The practical value of the meeting lies in its emphasis on coordination. The discussion recognised the difficulties of limited manpower, data collection challenges and operational constraints faced by the District Statistical Office. It also stressed the need for each line department to nominate a nodal officer to facilitate data sharing and statistical coordination. This is a sensible step. Without nodal officers, departmental data often remains scattered, delayed or duplicated.

The proposed initiatives, including clear data access mechanisms, data discovery and gap analysis, a district level data bank, reduction of duplication, data harmonisation, coordination with local and urban authorities, digital data integration and statistical literacy, provide a useful roadmap. These are not decorative administrative phrases. They are the practical requirements of a modern district statistical system.

A district level data bank, in particular, can become a valuable planning tool if it is regularly updated, verified and used in official review meetings. Its value will depend on whether it becomes a living system rather than a one time compilation. A data bank that is not updated will soon become another file. A data bank that is maintained with discipline can help the district identify gaps, track progress and improve delivery.

The emphasis on data discovery and gap analysis is also important. Many departments possess information, but they may not know what is missing, outdated or duplicated. Gap analysis allows the administration to examine the quality of existing records. It helps identify whether the district lacks village level information, whether datasets are inconsistent, or whether important indicators have never been collected.

Data harmonisation is equally necessary. If one department records villages, households, beneficiaries or land categories differently from another, planning becomes difficult. Harmonised data does not mean all departments must do the same work. It means their records must be capable of speaking to one another.

The proposal to improve coordination with local and urban authorities also deserves attention. District governance is not confined to departmental offices. Municipal bodies, local institutions and field level agencies hold information that affects planning. Waste management, roads, markets, water supply, drainage, land use and local infrastructure all require reliable local data. Without coordination with local authorities, the district picture remains incomplete.

Digital data integration is another necessary step, but it must be handled carefully. Digitisation should not mean merely scanning old records or creating isolated spreadsheets. It should improve access, accuracy, comparison and decision making. Technology must serve governance. It cannot replace field verification, administrative responsibility or human judgement.

The mention of statistical literacy is significant. Statistics will remain weak if officials treat data as a burden rather than a tool. Field staff, departmental officers and local institutions must understand why data quality matters. Statistical literacy is not only for experts. It is necessary for anyone involved in public administration.

For Manipur, such coordination has wider importance. The state’s development planning has often suffered from uneven data quality. Districts differ in geography, economy, social composition and administrative challenges. A single statewide assumption cannot serve all districts equally. What Bishnupur needs may not be what Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Thoubal, Senapati or Imphal West needs. Even within one district, villages may have different levels of access, vulnerability and productivity.

This is why district level statistics matter. They bring governance closer to the people. They allow planning to reflect local realities. They also help reduce arbitrary allocation of resources. When decisions are supported by credible data, public trust improves.

There is another important dimension. In a state marked by social tension and mistrust, credible data can help lower suspicion. Many public debates in Manipur become contentious because communities and regions feel unseen or unfairly treated. Data alone cannot resolve such tensions. But transparent and reliable data can create a more grounded basis for discussion.

Public trust in institutions grows when people believe that decisions are based on facts, not favouritism. If roads are planned according to need, if agricultural assistance is based on verified crop conditions, if welfare delivery is measured against actual exclusion, and if district performance is publicly reviewed, the administration gains legitimacy.

This requires not only collection, but dissemination. The Bishnupur presentation includes dissemination of information as part of its work process. This is important. Data that remains locked inside offices has limited public value. Non-sensitive district indicators should be shared periodically in simple formats. Citizens need not see every internal record, but they should be able to understand the broad condition of their district.

Public dissemination can also improve accountability. If crop estimates, land use trends, scheme coverage, infrastructure gaps and district indicators are available in a clear form, local representatives, civil society, researchers and media can engage more responsibly. It reduces dependence on hearsay. It also encourages departments to maintain better records.

The way forward must be practical. First, the District Statistical Office must be strengthened with adequate staff, training and digital capacity. Statistical work requires skill. Field data collection, sampling, verification, analysis and interpretation cannot be done casually.

Second, all line departments should be required to maintain standardised data formats. The absence of common formats makes comparison difficult. A district data protocol can ensure that information is collected in a consistent and usable manner.

Third, field verification must be treated as essential. The presentation’s inclusion of field visits by senior officials and the District Statistical Officer reflects the importance of ground engagement. Statistics produced only from office files can become detached from reality. Field presence improves both accuracy and credibility.

Fourth, land records must be better integrated with agricultural and development data. Crop estimation, land use survey and rural planning require dependable plot level information. Digitisation may help, but digitisation alone is not a solution. Records must be accurate, updated and verifiable.

Fifth, the nomination of nodal officers by line departments should be followed up with clear responsibilities. A nodal officer should not be a symbolic appointment. The person must ensure timely sharing of data, correction of inconsistencies, participation in coordination meetings and follow up on statistical requirements.

Sixth, district level data should be used in review meetings not merely as background material, but as the basis for decisions. Every review should ask a simple question: what does the data show, and what action follows from it?

Finally, citizens must be made aware of why data collection matters. Many people see surveys as burdensome or irrelevant because they do not see the benefit. The administration must explain that accurate data helps improve planning, fair delivery and timely intervention.

Bishnupur’s initiative is therefore more than a meeting. It is a statement about the kind of governance Manipur needs. A government that does not know the condition of its people cannot serve them properly. A district that does not measure accurately cannot plan fairly. A system that does not analyse its own records cannot correct its own failures.

Deputy Commissioner Pooja Elangbam’s assurance of support to the District Statistical Office is important because statistical reform requires administrative backing. The appreciation of the office’s work despite limited manpower also points to a larger policy concern. If district statistics are to guide planning, the statistical machinery must be given manpower, authority, training and institutional respect.

The challenge now is implementation. The commitments displayed in the presentation, accurate data, timely collection, reliable statistics and evidence based planning, must move from administrative language into everyday practice. The District Statistical System must become part of the working culture of governance.

Manipur needs roads, schools, hospitals, irrigation, markets and welfare delivery. But before all this, it needs the capacity to know where the gaps are, who is being left behind, which interventions are working and where public money should be directed. That knowledge begins with statistics.

Bishnupur has placed the issue before the administration. The lesson is larger than one district. If Manipur wants better governance, it must first build better evidence. District statistics must no longer remain at the margins of administration. They must become its foundation.