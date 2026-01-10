"Enough of the Guns" — Ex-Servicemen's Appeal for Lasting Peace in Manipur

On January 7, 2026, the Maj L Jyotin Football Ground in Bishnupur became more than a venue for the Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Rally—it turned into a powerful platform where the voices of Manipur’s respected veterans rang out with clarity and urgency. Beyond the rally, the Army's on-ground contributions in Manipur deserve recognition.

Under the theme “Veterans: The Nation’s Everlasting Pride,” hundreds of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, and families gathered to receive welfare support, but the day’s most enduring message came from the veterans themselves: after years of relentless violence, enough is enough.

The Rally was more than a routine event—it was a powerful affirmation that their sacrifices are neither forgotten nor taken for granted. And drawing from their lifetime of impartial service to the nation, these guardians issued a heartfelt, collective appeal for trust in the Indian Army, rejection of further weaponisation, and a return to peace and normalcy across the state.

Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, GOC Spear Corps, was the chief guest. Veterans, Veer Naris, war widows, and their families graced the event with their presence. Lt Gen KH Singh, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd), the senior-most veteran, also attended alongside other veterans, including Col Gopendra Puyam (Retd), Secretary, Rajya Sainik Board, adding prestige to the event.

ESM Achievers, Lt Col TB Singh and Sub Maj (Hony Capt) S Maniyai, were felicitated by the GOC Spear Corps for their contributions towards the Ex-Servicemen community in Manipur and society upliftment endeavours.

The voices of participating ex-servicemen carried special weight. These veterans, hailing from diverse backgrounds across Manipur, spoke from a place of deep experience and national service.

They highlighted that the Indian Army operates without bias toward any community or religion, dedicated solely to safeguarding India's unity and security. In a state scarred by ethnic tensions since 2023, their impartiality remains a beacon of hope.

They made a direct appeal to the people of Manipur: Trust the Army. Security forces are working sincerely on the ground to heal divisions, often in harsh conditions. The situation, closely monitored by troops, is more about maintaining fragile calm than active inter-community aggression.

Rumours and unverified social media hate campaigns distort this reality—do not believe them. Contrary to perceptions of constant hostility in fringe and border areas, there is no ongoing direct threat from one community to another or from armed groups targeting civilians indiscriminately.

Some civil society organizations have floated ideas of adopting a Jammu and Kashmir-style model, training and arming youths and women in villages for self-defense. Veterans strongly rejected this, arguing it would undermine professional security forces' role in sensitive fringe zones.

Army officers stationed in border villages, who facilitate peaceful coexistence between communities, insist that de-weaponisation is essential for true peace. After years of gunshots, bloodshed, bombings, and displacement through 2023–2025, ordinary citizens—across Meitei, Kuki, and other groups—are exhausted.

They crave normalcy: pigeons soaring freely instead of drones overhead, children playing without fear.Sustained operations have already curbed the revival of village volunteer forces on both sides. Reviving weaponisation would only fuel mistrust when security forces are effectively handling threats.



The ESM Rally, themed “Veterans: The Nation’s Everlasting Pride”, offered a single-window platform to address grievances, access welfare and administrative services, and strengthen the bond between the Army and its veterans.

The structured programme included interaction sessions with senior officers, cultural performances by Manipuri artists, community engagement activities, and the felicitations.

Facilities ranged from medical camps and ECHS assistance to desks from the Rajya and Zila Sainik Boards, PCDA Guwahati, ARO, CSD services, banking support from SBI, ICICI, PNB, and AXIS, the Postal Department, Pramerica Defence Insurance Services, and special stalls like the Cosmetic Centre in Phubala and the Yarn Bank in Tronglaobi.

Organised with meticulous care, the rally brought together multiple stakeholders—pension authorities, healthcare providers, employment agencies, and army officials—under one roof to resolve long-pending issues. Pension anomalies, medical concerns, administrative hurdles, and livelihood opportunities were addressed on the spot, turning bureaucratic intent into tangible relief.

In an era where veterans often struggle with red tape, such initiatives stand out as a model of efficient, empathetic governance. The presence of high-ranking officers reinforced trust in the system, reminding attendees that the Army's bond with its former members remains unbreakable.

At the rally's core was a deeply humane gesture: the distribution of mobility aids—wheelchairs, walking sticks, and assistive devices—to elderly and ailing veterans and their kin. These simple yet transformative tools restored dignity and independence to those battling age or service-related disabilities.

For Veer Naris, who have borne the heaviest emotional burdens, personalised medical counselling and these aids provided not just practical support but emotional solace. Reports of tears of joy among recipients underscore the profound impact—these were tears of renewed faith in the "great Indian Army" that continues to stand by its own.

Throughout 2025 and into 2026, Spear Corps and units like Assam Rifles have conducted numerous civic action programmes and medical outreach initiatives, bringing essential healthcare to remote and underserved villages.

Free medical camps in areas such as Ukhrul, Tengnoupal, and border regions have treated hundreds, providing consultations, medicines, and awareness on public health—often in coordination with local communities to build trust and normalcy.

Intensive joint operations with Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, and BSF have yielded measurable results: arrests of militants, recovery of weapon caches, and a reduction in violent disruptions across valley and hill districts.

These efforts, combined with humanitarian support—such as shelter, relief materials, and facilitation of resettlement for displaced persons—demonstrate the Army's commitment to not just enforcing law and order but actively fostering reconciliation and welfare for all Manipuris, irrespective of community.

The Army has also supported cultural and community events, vocational training for war widows (like tailoring programmes), and youth engagement to inspire future generations toward peace and service. In a region where governance challenges persist under President's Rule, the forces' impartial, disciplined presence provides the only reliable framework for gradual healing.

In this critical hour, Army veterans urged all stakeholders—media, CSOs, political leaders, and citizens from every side—to initiate peace-building narratives. Through consistent, earnest dialogue and collective effort, rapprochement is achievable.

As we celebrate these heroes, let us advocate for more such initiatives nationwide—because a nation that cares for its veterans truly honours its sovereignty. Every Ex-servicemen appeals to the people of Manipur, "Let us unite to restore normalcy, dissipate hatred, and pave the way for development to take centre stage in Manipur."

Such events like the Bishnupur ESM Rally 2026 are indispensable. They embody the ethos of naam, namak, aur nishaan—honour, loyalty, and the flag—that defines our armed forces. While policies and schemes exist on paper, it is these grassroots outreaches that bridge the gap, ensuring no veteran feels abandoned in civilian life.

In a region like Manipur, marked by challenges, such rallies also foster unity and reassurance.The Indian Army's consistent efforts in veteran welfare set a benchmark for the nation. It reminds us all: true patriotism demands lifelong respect for those who guarded our freedoms.

The Bishnupur ESM Rally 2026 will be remembered not only for the wheelchairs distributed, pensions resolved, and tears of gratitude shared, but above all for the dignified, resolute appeal of Manipur’s ex-servicemen: “Enough of the guns.”

Their call is simple yet profound—trust the impartial forces working tirelessly on the ground, reject rumours and hate, embrace de-weaponisation, and let the people of Manipur—whether Meitei, Kuki, or any other community—finally hear pigeons in the sky instead of drones, and see children play without fear.

In the words and wisdom of these true guardians of the nation lies the clearest path forward. Let us listen, unite, and together build the lasting peace that Manipur so deeply deserves. Jai Hind.