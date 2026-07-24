FYUP Under NEP 2020: Why Student Induction Programmes Matter Now

For students entering college under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme of NEP 2020, the first challenge is no longer limited to choosing a subject or adjusting to campus life. They must now understand a new academic system built around credits, major and minor disciplines, multidisciplinary courses, multiple entry and exit options, Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), APAAR ID, continuous assessment, and separate Honours and Honours with Research pathways.

Many first-semester students, especially those coming directly from Class 12, find these regulations difficult to grasp without proper guidance. This is why FYUP induction programmes have become a must in every college and university. They are not ceremonial welcome functions, but the first stage of academic counselling, helping students understand the structure, rules, opportunities, responsibilities, and long-term consequences of the choices they make at the beginning of their undergraduate journey.

The implementation of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) under the National Education Policy 2020 has changed the meaning of undergraduate education in Manipur. For students entering colleges affiliated to Manipur University, the change is not merely the addition of one more year to the traditional three-year degree. It is a structural shift in the way higher education is organised, assessed, recorded, and pursued.

The FYUP under NEP 2020 introduces a credit-based academic system, major and minor disciplines, multidisciplinary learning, multiple entry and exit options, Academic Bank of Credits, APAAR ID, continuous assessment, academic mobility, and distinct Honours and Honours with Research pathways. These are not small administrative adjustments. They redefine how students plan their studies from the first semester itself.

For this reason, the recent induction programmes organised for newly admitted FYUP students under Manipur University deserve appreciation. At a time when many students and parents are still trying to understand the practical implications of NEP 2020, several affiliated colleges under Manipur University, including Standard College, Modern College, Thoubal College, Oriental College, T. S. Paul College and others, have been seriously conducting induction programmes for their newly admitted students for the current academic year 2026-2027. This institutional seriousness deserves recognition because it shows that the affiliated college system is responding to the academic demands created by FYUP under NEP 2020.

All concerned students of B.A. and B.Sc. first semester for the academic session 2026 to 2027 are required to attend such programmes positively. Their participation is important because induction familiarises them with the curricular structure, academic environment, institutional facilities, rules and regulations, and various student support services of the college.

The transition from Class 12 to college has always required adjustment. Students move from a structured school environment into a wider academic space where independence, responsibility, and informed choice matter. Under FYUP, that transition has become more complex because students are expected to understand unfamiliar academic terms and make decisions that may affect their future progression.

The Manipur University Regulations for the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme, 2025, apply to students enrolled in undergraduate programmes offered by the University and its affiliated colleges. The regulations envisage a flexible structure leading to a Bachelor’s Certificate, Bachelor’s Diploma, Bachelor’s Degree, or Bachelor’s Degree with Honours or Honours with Research, depending on the duration of study, courses completed, and credits earned.

The Revised Manipur University Ordinance for Undergraduate Programmes also connects these qualifications with prescribed credits and multiple entry and exit provisions. The fourth year has a specific academic meaning. It is not simply an extension of the sixth semester. It is the stage at which a student may enter the Honours or Honours with Research pathway, subject to prescribed academic and institutional conditions.

A first-semester student cannot be expected to understand all these implications without patient explanation. Credits, credit points, SGPA, CGPA, course enrolment, major, minor, multidisciplinary courses, academic mobility, re-entry, ABC and APAAR are not self-explanatory terms for most new entrants. Without proper orientation, students may make academic choices without fully understanding their consequences. This is where induction assumes institutional importance.

The initiative taken by Manipur University and its affiliated colleges must therefore be viewed as part of a larger academic responsibility. It helps students enter college with a clearer understanding of the system they are joining. It also helps reduce confusion, misinformation, and avoidable anxiety.

The induction programme organised by the Academic Committee and Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Modern College on July 16, 2026, for first-semester FYUP students of the 2026 to 2027 academic session was a relevant example. Principal Professor N. Romabati rightly observed that the transition from Class 12 to college life is one of the most challenging phases for students. Her emphasis on creating a welcoming environment, building healthy teacher-student relationships, and familiarising students with institutional facilities captured the true purpose of induction.

Moirang College also offered an instructive model when it commenced a two-day Student Induction Programme on July 21, 2026, for newly admitted first-semester FYUP students. Organised by the college IQAC, the programme aimed to help students adapt to the academic environment, understand the ethos and culture of the institution, develop meaningful relationships with teachers and fellow students, and begin their undergraduate journey with a broader sense of purpose.

Its coverage was particularly significant. Sessions on college rules, students’ code of conduct, undertakings by students and parents, college facilities, NCC, NSS, scholarships, internal assessment, the mentor-mentee system, NEP 2020 and the Academic Bank of Credits showed that induction can be both academic and practical.

This is important because a student who knows where to seek guidance is less likely to be lost in the system. The larger point is clear. Under FYUP, induction is no longer a welcome function. It is the first stage of academic counselling.

The Academic Bank of Credits and APAAR ID are among the most important components of the new academic arrangement. They are also among the least understood by many students. A student may possess an APAAR or ABC number without understanding its purpose, value, or long-term relevance. Practical demonstration during induction can help students understand how credits are recorded, how academic documents are preserved, and how errors in records may be identified and corrected.

This is not a minor technical matter. The credit record may influence mobility, exit, re-entry, and progression. If students do not understand the system early, they may face difficulties later when deadlines, examinations, or progression requirements become immediate concerns.

The fourth year also requires early explanation. Recent student concerns in different colleges show that uncertainty over the availability of the fourth-year Honours programme can create serious anxiety. Students who complete six semesters should not be forced to discover at the last stage that the pathway they expected may depend on faculty strength, infrastructure, approved intake, departmental eligibility, research supervision, and University authorisation.

The distinction between a three-year degree, a fourth-year Honours pathway, and Honours with Research must be made clear from the beginning. The Honours with Research pathway requires stronger academic preparation. It includes a dissertation component and demands familiarity with research methods, referencing, academic integrity, plagiarism awareness, and responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Students who aspire to research cannot be prepared overnight. Their orientation must begin in the first year and continue through departmental guidance, mentor-mentee interaction, library exposure, and writing support.

The mentor-mentee system has particular relevance in this setting. FYUP gives students flexibility, but flexibility without guidance can become confusion. Students from rural areas, first-generation learners, economically weaker families, and those unfamiliar with digital academic systems need sustained academic support. Induction opens the door, but mentoring keeps that door accessible.

The success of the induction programmes being conducted by Affiliated Colleges of Manipur University must therefore be appreciated not only for their immediate usefulness but also for their institutional message. They recognise that policy reform must reach the student in understandable language. A regulation becomes meaningful only when the student knows how it affects admission, subject choice, assessment, credits, progression, and future opportunity.

This is particularly important in Manipur, where higher education institutions operate in a difficult social and administrative environment. Students have faced disruptions caused by conflict, uncertainty, transport problems, economic distress, and institutional constraints. In such a situation, clarity is not a luxury. It is a form of academic protection.

A well-conducted induction programme can help restore confidence among students and parents. It can remind new entrants that college is not merely a place of examination but a space for learning, discipline, inquiry, public responsibility, and personal growth. It can also strengthen the relationship between students and teachers at a time when higher education requires trust more than ever.

Every constituent and affiliated college should conduct compulsory sessions on the philosophy, objectives and major features of NEP 2020. Students should first understand that FYUP is intended to promote holistic, multidisciplinary and flexible education. It seeks to combine disciplinary knowledge with skills, communication, values, research exposure and broader intellectual development.

The complete FYUP structure should then be explained semester by semester. Students should know the qualifications available at different exit points, the credits required for progression, and the difference between completing three years and continuing into the fourth year.

At the same time, colleges admitting students under FYUP should communicate clearly and consistently, from the first year onward, whether they intend to offer the fourth year, which departments are likely to meet the eligibility requirements, and whether the available pathway will be limited to Honours or will also include Honours with Research. Students should also be informed about any deficiencies in faculty strength, research supervision or infrastructure, the approvals sought from Manipur University, the procedure for applying to another affiliated college or a University department, and the academic conditions they must fulfil to remain eligible for continuation into the fourth year.

Therefore, the public significance of these programmes lies in this wider role. Undergraduate education produces the future teachers, administrators, researchers, entrepreneurs, professionals, and public citizens of Manipur. If students enter the system without understanding its structure, the promise of NEP 2020 will remain incomplete. If they are guided properly, the same system can create opportunities for academic mobility, multidisciplinary learning, and research preparation.

Manipur University’s appreciation of this need, reflected through induction programmes in its academic community, is therefore timely. It shows that the University and its colleges are beginning to treat student orientation as an essential academic process rather than a routine formality.

The task ahead is to sustain the spirit of these programmes throughout the undergraduate journey. The first week of college can introduce students to FYUP, but later semesters must reinforce that understanding. Departments, mentors, examination branches, libraries, scholarship cells, and student support units all have a role in keeping students informed.

The success of FYUP under NEP 2020 will not be measured only by regulations, semester structures, or credit tables. It will be measured by whether students understand the system well enough to make informed academic choices.

That understanding must begin with induction. Manipur University’s efforts in this direction deserve recognition because they address a real academic need at the right moment. For the new generation entering higher education in Manipur, such guidance may make the difference between confusion and confidence.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of India Today NE or its affiliates.)