Guardians Without Borders: The 19 Garhwal Rifles Protecting Both Sides in Manipur

The 19 Garhwal Rifles battalion has emerged as a true guardian in Manipur's most volatile security zones, particularly along the Kangvai-Torbung axis in the Bishnupur-Churachandpur border area.

Their deployment stands out for its impartiality, firmness against violence, and deep humanitarian commitment, qualities that have made their secured areas feel like rare sanctuaries amid widespread fear and displacement.

A recent example unfolded just last night on February 13, when over 200 Vaiphei internally displaced persons (IDPs), fleeing escalating tensions in Churachandpur town, deliberately abandoned their relief camp and sought shelter near the Kangvai block under the battalion's watch.

These families, many from villages like Salam Patong and Phainom chose this location not by chance, but because the presence of the 19 Garhwal Rifles inspires a level of trust and safety that town camps could no longer provide amid rising intra-community friction.

Arriving exhausted after dark, in dire straits yet again displaced by political and communal unrest, they found immediate relief. The soldiers responded without hesitation: offering hot meals, distributing essentials like water, blankets, and basic necessities, and providing that crucial intangible shield of security that allowed people to finally rest.

The Zillai Kangvai Block has expressed heartfelt gratitude for this selfless support during such a critical time, noting how these actions reflect the Indian Army's highest standards of service, sacrifice, and dedication to protecting the vulnerable.

In a region where every group has suffered immensely since the ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, this quiet, efficient humanitarian response exemplifies why civilians from different communities gravitate toward the battalion's zone when nowhere else feels secure.

This sheltering of Vaiphei IDPs came directly on the heels of turbulent events in Churachandpur town on February 12, 2026, which spiraled from political protest into vandalism and mass flight. Around noon that day, hundreds of women from the Vaiphei Women's Association (VWA) gathered at the Vaiphei People's Council office in Bethel locality.

They launched a large protest rally toward the residence of Churachandpur AC MLA LM Khaute in Hill Town, carrying placards and banners, chanting slogans, and expressing profound anger over his recent participation in the oath-taking ceremony of new Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh's government at Lok Bhavan in Imphal.

The demonstration quickly escalated, where protesters staged a sit-in, blocked roads, and attempted to storm the MLA's residence. Security forces, under heavy deployment, fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, thwart the entry, and restore order while preventing further confrontation.

Tensions lingered into the night. Around 11:30 PM on February 12, miscreants carried out a targeted unlawful attack on the Zillai Office at Vaiphei Veng Community Centre in Bethel Area, Dorcas Veng, New Lamka. Windows were smashed, important documents and properties vandalized, scattered, and damaged in an act that appeared fueled by the day's raw political fury.

The immediate human fallout was heartbreaking. Following the rally's unrest and the overnight destruction, over 200 Vaiphei IDPs in the town relief camp fled in fear, heading straight for the Kangvai area secured by the 19 Garhwal Rifles.

This exodus on February 13 highlights how quickly intra-community disagreements and perceived betrayals can erupt into violence, vandalism, and renewed displacement for already traumatized families.

These incidents highlight the fragility within the Kuki communities and also spotlight the 19 Garhwal Rifles' role as a neutral, reliable haven. Their impartial hospitality extends equally to those from the other side of the ethnic line, as seen in the mid-December 2025 incident at Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai of vulnerable Meitei villages in Bishnupur district.

On the evening of December 16, 2025, Kuki militants launched bomb blasts and intense gunfire targeting these settlements. The assault came just one day after hundreds of Meitei IDPs had returned home after more than 31 months of displacement in relief camps since the conflict's outbreak in May 2023.

Families who had hoped to rebuild were suddenly retraumatized by explosions and rounds shattered the night, spreading panic among women, children, and elders, and threatening to undo fragile resettlement efforts.

Within 24 hours of this attack, the 19 Garhwal Rifles acted decisively to restore calm and morale. Battalion personnel reached out directly to affected residents and community leaders in Torbung, holding open meetings to explain security measures on the ground, outline steps to identify and disarm armed elements regardless of affiliation, and assure protection against future incidents.

This was proactive sensitisation of easing deep-seated fears, reducing mistrust among long-displaced returnees, and preventing tensions from spiralling into wider unrest.

In a place where psychological scars often linger longer than physical ones, the battalion's swift reassurance showed that impartial forces stand ready to safeguard civilians, no matter which community they belong to.

The hospitality and support extended by the 19 Garhwal Rifles to both Vaiphei and Meitei communities reflect a truly unbiased approach that is all too rare in Manipur's charged atmosphere.

To the Vaiphei IDPs fleeing town friction on 12 February 2026, they provided immediate shelter, meals, and security without question or favouritism. To the panicked Meitei returnees in Torbung after the December 2025 attack, they offered direct moral support, explanations, and confidence-building measures within hours to prevent despair from taking root.



In both cases, the soldiers prioritised humanity over ethnic lines, acting as neutral arbiters who recover arms to prevent violence from returning to civilian areas, facilitate safe transit at points like the Kangvai Forest Gate, prevent extortion, and engage communities to ease fears.

This even-handedness earns genuine respect from both Meitei and Kuki civilians alike have chosen their zone for safety because it feels protected, not partisan. While state administration and some forces face biased accusations from various sides, the 19 Garhwal Rifles demonstrate that professional, impartial peacekeeping is possible and effective.

Their blend of firmness in dismantling weaponry in forests and empathy for humanitarian aid and reassurance has helped restore "quiet" in once-nightly battlegrounds and mended social fabric bit by bit.

It's deeply saddening that displacement continues, families running from internal clashes, political anger, or cross-firing, after years of suffering.

The battalion's consistent guardianship provides lifelines, such as sanctuaries where people can feel safe, fed, and heard. In Manipur's fractured reality, units like the 19 Garhwal Rifles aren't just holding ground, they're preserving hope and humanity across divides.

Their selfless service deserves unwavering recognition and support, as they embody the best of the Indian Army, dedication without agenda, sacrifice without expectation, and protection for all.





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