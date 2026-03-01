How the "Thadou Corrective Spoken Book" Reinforces Thadou as a Unique Language and Identity

The newly launched Thadou Pao Thodih (The Thadou Corrective Spoken Book) reinforces Thadou as a distinct and independent language belonging solely to the Thadou people, a recognized Scheduled Tribe with its own unique ethnic identity, long-recorded history, rich cultural heritage, and distinct traditions.

The book explicitly treats Thadou as separate from any "Kuki" designation or umbrella grouping. By consistently prioritizing pure Thadou forms, avoiding hybrid nomenclature, presenting targeted comparative examples of its affinities with languages such as Mizo, Hmar, and Konyak, and refusing to subsume Thadou under broader labels, it actively counters misidentification and firmly affirms Thadou's standalone status within the Sino-Tibetan family of Tibeto-Burman.

On February 27, 2026, this landmark publication was formally released by the Thadou Linguistic Forum (TLF) at NTS Hall in Motbung, Kangpokpi District, Manipur. The ceremony, officiated by Pu N. Shokhongam Baite, MCS, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kangpokpi District as Chief Guest, marked a deliberate and scholarly advance in preserving and standardizing the Thadou language in its authentic spoken form.

The book corrects common pronunciation and usage errors, promotes linguistic clarity, and, perhaps most importantly celebrates Thadou as the exclusive native tongue of the Thadou community, independent of any imposed or collective ethnic categorization.

The event united community elders, local administrators, faith leaders, and supporters, demonstrating broad endorsement for efforts that protect Thadou’s linguistic integrity and ethnic sovereignty.

Rev. Paothang, Education Secretary of the Thadou Baptist Association India (TBAI), opened the program with an invocation seeking blessings for the book’s reach and influence. Pu S.L. Kamkhohao, MPS, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi, attended as Guest of Honour, while Pi Lhingtinneng Singsit, MES, served as Functional President.

Generously sponsored by Pu Kaikhosei Lhouvum, Chief of Motbung Village and former Executive Member of the Sadar Hills Autonomous District Council (SH-ADC), the release highlighted deep grassroots and institutional commitment to this cause.

Thadou is a Sino-Tibetan language in the Tibeto-Burman family. It is the primary language of the Thadou people, listed as an independent Scheduled Tribe under India’s constitutional framework since the 1956 Presidential Order. Thadou speakers are concentrated in the hill districts of Manipur, with communities also present in Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, parts of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, and across the border in Myanmar’s Chin Hills and Sagaing Division.

According to the 2011 Census of India, Thadou has approximately 229,000 speakers nationwide, with over 97% (around 223,000–229,000) in Manipur, where it forms the largest single tribal group among Scheduled Tribes and constitutes about 8.4% of the state's population. Some estimates up to 313,000 speakers including diaspora and Myanmar contexts, highlighting its demographic significance and vitality as a core ethnic marker for the Thadou community.

For nearly 80 years, Thadou has been written in the Roman script, yet it continues to confront challenges like inconsistent spelling conventions, lexical variations across dialects, orthographic non-uniformity, and pronunciation discrepancies often arising from dialectal mixing, external linguistic influences, or lack of standardized resources.

While folk poems, folktales, and occasional publications appear in community magazines, the oral literature of preliterate Tibeto-Burman communities, including those in the Kuki-Chin group remains insufficiently documented in terms of literary forms, narrative content, and linguistic intricacies.

The newly released Thadou Corrective Spoken Book directly confronts these issues by offering practical guidance on correct usage and pronunciation of selected words and expressions. It promotes standardized spoken Thadou to minimize errors, enhance clarity in daily communication, support effective teaching in schools and homes, and ensure accurate intergenerational transmission.

Crucially, the book prioritizes pure Thadou forms without incorporating hybrid elements or deferring to broader categorizations. It also explores linguistic affinities with related but distinct languages like Mizo, Hmar, and Konyak, highlighting shared Tibeto-Burman roots through comparative examples while firmly positioning Thadou as an independent entity within the family.

This approach provides educational value for linguists and speakers alike, without subordinating Thadou to any overarching label.The book's release timing, mere weeks after the Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM)'s February 2, 2026, memorandum amplifies its role in the broader struggle for identity recognition.

TIM, the apex body representing the Thadou tribe, submitted a detailed memorandum to the Governor of Manipur, the Chief Secretary, and the Commissioner-cum-Secretary (SCERT), demanding a review and removal of the "Thadou-Kuki" nomenclature from school textbooks, curricula, and official materials, with restoration of "Thadou" alone.

The memorandum outlined the factual and judicial background: The Gauhati High Court's landmark full bench judgment on January 6, 1993 (Civil Rule No. 320/1990 (Gauhati) and Civil Rule No. 295/1987 (Imphal)), addressed disputes stemming from earlier government orders (e.g., May 1987) recognizing "Thadou Kuki."

Noting deep community sentiments and conflicting references, the court directed formation of an Expert Committee comprising scholars from the Anthropological Survey of India, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), and Manipur University.

Constituted on October 28, 1993, the committee submitted its report on February 3, 1995, affirming "Thadou" as the historically established name for over two centuries, while acknowledging sentiments favoring "Kuki."Despite this expert affirmation, the Government of Manipur, via State Cabinet decision on February 7, 1996, and Order No. 7/15/93-S/SCERT(HC) dated March 15, 1996, adopted "Thadou-Kuki" (with hyphen) as a political compromise to balance competing views.

TIM contended that this hybrid term, though not court-mandated, functions as appeasement to certain groups rather than objective adherence to historical and linguistic reality. The grounds for objection includes reasons like the nomenclature fosters ethnic misidentification in multi-ethnic Manipur, conflating Thadou with a broader "Kuki" umbrella that does not reflect the tribe's distinct identity; it also links to problematic inclusions like "Any Kuki Tribes" (AKT) in the Scheduled Tribes list, enabling misclassification, exploitation, and security concerns.

It also misrepresents Thadou history, culture, traditional governance, and heritage, effectively "painting over" unique elements with imposed labels in violation of constitutional protections under Articles 29 (cultural and educational rights) and 30 (minority institutions).

More importantly, after May 3, 2023, Manipur violence, misidentification has worsened, with Thadou communities facing targeted attacks, displacement, and false portrayals as part of conflicting groups under generic "Kuki" labels, causing alienation and harm.

In education, "Thadou-Kuki" confuses students from a young age, dilutes cultural pride, blurs tribal distinctions, and erodes linguistic integrity, harmful in a diverse state where clear identities promote harmony.

The Thadou Inpi Manipur urged alignment with the Expert Committee's core findings, historical truth, and constitutional safeguards, requesting "Thadou" alone in all materials to prevent identity erosion and foster peace.This controversy traces to the 1960s, when proposals to rename the language "Kuki" for supposed unity, amid Naga Hills influences and efforts to benefit smaller communities faced strong opposition from Thadou leaders like V. Kipgen.

Initiatives, including the Kuki Baptist Convention's 1960 resolution and publications like Muoltinchaan, collapsed due to Thadou resistance and limited support from other groups like Hmar, Paite, Vaiphei, and Simte.

Similarly, in 2013, the Thadou Students' Association (Bangalore) protested mislabeling of a Thadou Bible translation as "Kuki Bible." Recent affirmations, including the Thadou Convention 2024 and TIM statements, reiterate that Thadou is a distinct ethnic group, not Kuki, underneath Kuki, or part of Kuki, but an independent entity with its own language, culture, and history. "Kuki" is viewed as a colonial construct or political ideology, not a unified indigenous ethnic identity in Manipur.

Scholarly works too affirm Thadou's independence. For example, Lieutenant Stewart's 19th-century article, T.C. Hodson's Thado Grammar (1906), M.S. Thirumalai's Thadou Phonetic Reader (1971), Shree Kishan's grammatical sketch (1980), and native contributions like T.S. Gangte's The Structure of the Thadou Society.

In this context, Thadou Pao Thodih empowers Thadou speakers by equipping them with tools for authentic expression, resisting dilution through misnomers, and instilling pride in a unique heritage.

The Motbung event, uniting leaders, officials, and faith figures signals enduring commitment to linguistic purity, cultural preservation, and recognition of Thadou as a standalone language and people, advancing clarity, vitality, and ethnic justice amid Manipur's complex identity crisis.