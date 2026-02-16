In the Voice of Moirangthem Lilika, the Unsung Service of Assam Rifles Finally Finds Recognition

In a region where security forces are sometimes viewed narrowly through conflict lenses, a single, pure voice has begun to rise above the clamor, carrying with it not just melody, but a profound reminder of humanity's quieter strengths.

One singer has revealed a fuller picture of these security forces as protectors who double as nurturers, guardians who provide not just safety, but dignity and dreams.

That voice belongs to Moirangthem Lilika Devi, a young visually impaired singer from Kakching, Manipur, whose recent renditions of two deeply moving songs have captured hearts across the region and beyond.





Assam Rifles supporting students.

Her songs unrevealed the role of different sectors of Assam Rifles, which have been helping these children since the last 2 decades. Her school, the Mission Blind School has received dedicated support from the Assam Rifles who are providing care, education, encouragement, and opportunities for visually impaired children like Lilika to nurture their talents and pursue their dreams amid challenges. This quiet, long-standing commitment highlights the positive, nurturing role played by the security force in empowering such young lives.

Two songs that have gone viral on social media are the timeless Hindi classic "Tu Kitni Achhi Hai Oo Maa", a tender tribute to maternal love and sacrifice, and the soul-stirring Manipuri song "Pokngamdraba Taibang Mapokta, Amambana Eigi Marup ni", which poignantly speaks of the painful realities faced by visually impaired people in a harsh world.

Lilika's heartfelt renditions subtly voice the silent anguish of thousands of blind souls who have endured profound neglect from their own loved ones, left to navigate life's hardships in emotional isolation and abandonment. She channels a deep yearning for the maternal care and unconditional affection so often denied to those like her, where biological bonds faltered and surrogate figures became the fragile source of nurture. Her voice becomes a quiet plea for sympathy, recognition, and gentle care, inviting listeners to feel the shared pain of those overlooked souls who still hold onto hope amid profound loneliness.

However, Lilika's talent is only the visible bloom of a much deeper root system, one that traces back to 2003, when the Mission Blind School in Heikakpokpi (Tengnoupal district of Manipur) first opened its doors. Established as a private unaided institution in a rural pocket, the school was created to provide education, shelter, and dignity to visually impaired children who are frequently overlooked or neglected, even by their own families.





Assam Rifles at Mission Blind School.

In many communities across the state, cultural stigmas, resource scarcity, or societal pressures can lead to blind children being sidelined, hidden away, or abandoned. Principal Karung Pareng Kom (52), from the Kha Nganba clan of the Kom community, hailing from Kharam Thadoi village founded the school with a simple yet profound prayer.

His mission was to offer these most vulnerable children a chance at life, learning, and love.Today, the Mission Blind School houses approximately 45 students from diverse ethnic backgrounds, Meitei, Anal, Kuki, Tangkhul, Kom, Rengma, and more living and studying together in harmony.

Pareng Kom describes it beautifully as a "flower garden" where children from every community blossom side by side. And tending this garden, year after year, has been none other than the Assam Rifles, the battalions stationed in Pallel and Kakching Lamkhai who have acted as steadfast godfathers since the school's inception.

This relationship is not a recent gesture. It is a sustained, multi-generational commitment that has quietly transformed lives without fanfare. Different Assam Rifles sectors have contributed in practical, life-changing ways. One sector supplied essential Braille books to make education accessible; another constructed dormitories to ensure safe, comfortable boarding; a sector provided monthly rations to meet nutritional needs; yet another ensured clean potable water, sanitation facilities, and other basic requirements.

In more recent years, under initiatives like Operation Sadbhavana, they have upgraded infrastructure, improving toilets, safe drinking water, and bedding for 45 students and the 25 supporting staff who care for them daily. Earlier visits, such as in 2017 when the Commander of 26 Sector and officers' families distributed sweets, snacks, and encouragement, created joyful memories that the children still cherish.

Interactions continued over the years, with Assam Rifles personnel bonding through events, talent showcases (including children dedicating songs like an "Assam Rifles Song" in appreciation), and consistent provisioning of supplies when shortages arose.These efforts often remained unseen by the wider world.

Assam Rifles, both officers and jawans who completed their postings in Manipur and moved on to other frontiers must now feel a quiet swell of pride hearing Moirangthem Lilika's songs echo online and in local shares. Their service, performed humbly and consistently, has finally found a spotlight through her voice.

The true depth of this guardianship shone brightest during Manipur's darkest recent moments. When ethnic violence erupted in early May 2023, plunging communities into fear and chaos, the Mission Blind School, with its mixed-community students became acutely vulnerable.

Principal Pareng Kom made an urgent plea to the Assam Rifles. Responding with speed and precision, an Internal Security column was dispatched. They safely evacuated all 45 visually impaired students and supporting staff from the school, escorting them to the secure Kakching garrison. There, the Assam Rifles provided shelter, nourishing meals, emotional comfort, and attentive care, far exceeding standard duties to ease the terror these children must have felt amid the unrest.

After about 14 days in safety, dedicated columns coordinated with families to reunite every child with loved ones on May 13. No incidents, no fears, just a seamless, humane return home.

Under former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's tenure, the school was upgraded to government-aided status up to Class 8, a milestone that expanded opportunities. Pareng Kom, ever forward-looking, met current Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on February 11 to advocate for adding two more classes, extending to Class 10.

The local District Commissioner has also visited regularly, monitoring welfare and ensuring continued progress. Lilika Devi herself remains humble amid the growing attention. From a remote village background, she joined the Mission Blind School and discovered not just academics, Braille literacy, mobility training, life skills but a space to nurture her innate musical gift.

Teachers spotted her exceptional vocal talent early. The confidence in her phrasing, the emotional purity, the ability to convey depth without sight. She practices diligently, balancing studies with song, and her classmates cheer her on, creating a supportive family environment. Her rise has amplified the school's story and, crucially, the Assam Rifles' role.

To the students, the Assam Rifles are literal "support sticks", steady aids that help navigate an unseen world. Even when officers are posted far away, the children and staff miss them, holding onto memories of visits, supplies, rescues, and encouragement.

Now, Moirangthem Lilika's songs have knocked on higher doors as well, reaching the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and even resonating in Lok Bhavan, of Manipur.

Official shares and features highlight her as nightingale, a shining symbol of hope and resilience, whose voice reveals the state's truest light amid challenges.

At this time of celebration and wider recognition, we cannot forget those Assam Rifles officers and jawans who once served in Pallel and Kakching Lamkhai. Some may have retired, others posted to distant states or frontiers, yet Lilika's voice will surely reach them, carrying echoes of the lives they touched, the children they protected, and the futures they helped build. Thank you, Jawans, for your quiet dedication that has bloomed into such beautiful melody.

Amid the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, where the three major communities - Meitei, Kuki, and Naga have found it nearly impossible to meet or coexist peacefully in many areas due to deep-seated tensions, blockades, and violence, the Mission Blind School stands as a rare and powerful exception.

Here, in this small sanctuary watered and nurtured by the neutral, impartial presence of the Assam Rifles (alongside the broader Indian Army's ethos in the region), flowers from every community continue to bloom side by side without fear or division. Meitei children learn alongside Kuki and Naga peers, sharing dormitories, meals, songs, and dreams under one roof.

This peaceful coexistence demonstrates that hate and suspicion have no lasting place where a dedicated, neutral force like the Assam Rifles serves, even in the farthest, most remote corners of the country. Their consistent, non-partisan care has created a microcosm of harmony, proving that true security fosters unity rather than separation.

This story is a testament to resilience in adversity. Manipur faces ongoing challenges—ethnic tensions, blockades, uncertainty but amid them, a flower garden thrives because dedicated hands tend it. The Assam Rifles, as Sentinels of the North East, exemplify that true security includes uplifting the vulnerable.

Their godfather-like role in providing books, beds, food, water, evacuation, reunions has enabled 45 children to dream bigger. Moirangthem Lilika Devi's emergence is the moment recognition arrives. Her pure, powerful voice reveals what was long hidden. A legacy of compassion that deserves celebration. May it inspire more support for special education, more acknowledgment for unsung heroes in uniform, and more belief that kindness can flourish even in tough soil.

From a modest schoolroom in Heikakpokpi to hearts across Manipur and beyond, Lilika sings not just for herself, but for every child who found hope through quiet guardianship. And in her melody, the Assam Rifles' unsung service finally finds the recognition it has long deserved.