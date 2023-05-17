Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) tribals from Manipur seeking shelter in six (6) districts of Mizoram crosses over the 6500-mark on May 17 as more tribals people arrived in the last 24 hours from an ethnic clash between the non-tribal Meitei people and tribal people that erupted on 3 May 2023, in India's north-eastern state of Manipur, an official said on Wednesday.

The fresh arrival from the neighbouring states seeking shelter in six (6) districts was Aizawl district hosting the highest with 2,409, followed by Saitual district at 2,165, Kolasib district at 2,163, Champhai at 142, Serchhip at 18 and Khawzawl at 17 increasing the state's IDP to 6,663, he said.

It began when Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, was scheduled to visit Churachandpur on 28 April and inaugurate an open gym. Before the inauguration could take place, on 27 April, the gym was set on fire by protestors. Section 144 of the IPC was invoked for five (5) days and the Manipur police clashed with the protestors on 28 April.

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An ethnic clash between the non-tribal Meitei people and tribal erupted on 3rd May 2023, in India's north-eastern state of Manipur. It began in Churachandpur district during the "Tribal Solidarity March" called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) where more than 60,000 protestors participated in this peaceful march to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

On Friday, May 12, ten (10) Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar members of Manipur’s legislative assembly signed and announced in a press conference urging separate administration under the constitution of India in the wake of the violent clashes between minorities community and the majority Meiteis communities have left over 70 persons dead and over 35,000 displaced persons.

According to the Churachandpur District Christians Goodwill Council's data, as many as 200 churches have been burned down to the ground in various districts of Manipur state.

Again the Manipur government on Tuesday 16th May 2023 extended shutdown on Mobile data internet services across the state for another five (5) days with immediate effect by Commissioner (Home) H Gyan Prakash, Government of Manipur on Tuesday including broadband services viz. Reliance Jio Fiber, Airtel Extreme Black, BSNL FTTH services operational etc.

The Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar tribals are seeking the Union of India a Separate Administration under the constitution of India. Ten (10) tribals elected members of Manipur’s legislative assembly have signed and announced at a press conference on Friday, 12th May under the constitution of India to live “peacefully as neighbours with the state of Manipur.”

The statement further said the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar tribals can no longer exist under the current Manipur State, categorically pointing out the “hatred against the tribals communities,” which it claimed have “reached such a height that MLAs, ministers, pastors, police and civil officers, laymen, women and even children were not spared, not to mention the destruction of places of worship, homes and properties.”

Those signed ten (10) Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar legislators of Manipur were LM Khaute MLA, Churachandpur AC, Chinlunthang MLA, Singngat AC, Vungzagin Valte MLA, Thanlon AC, Haokholet Kipgen, MLA, Saitu AC, Ngursanglur Sanate MLA, Tipaimukh AC, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing MLA, Saikul AC, Letpao Haokip MLA, Tengnoupal AC, Letzamang Haokip MLA, Henglep AC, Paolienlal Haokip MLA, Saikot AC and Nemcha Kipgen MLA, Kangpokpi AC.

Meanwhile, NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC), a conglomerate of some major voluntary organisations in Mizoram met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his office on Sunday. They convey their anguish at the sufferings of Zo ethnic tribes in Manipur who have been at the receiving end of violence there.

They asked the Home Minister to take proactive steps to restore normalcy in Manipur and also bring about an honourable settlement which is acceptable to all. They submitted a memorandum to this effect. Union Home Secy, Joint. Secy (NE) & Dir-IB were also present.

The NGOCC representatives comprise Pu Lalhmachhuana, Vice President, CYMA, F. Roneihthanga, Fin. Secy CYMA, Lalbiakmawia Khiangte, Vice President, MUP, Jacob Lalmuanpuia, General Secy, MZP Gen. Headquarters, Ngurmawii Sailo, President, MHIP & Laldinsanga Vice President, MSU-Gen. HQs

NGOCC leaders have also met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Rahul Gandhi and apprised the situation in Manipur.