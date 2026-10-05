Is Paonam Brojen’s Attack on Biren Singh Also a Message to Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand?

There are political statements that invite disagreement, and there are statements that demand a more fundamental question. Wangjing-Tentha MLA Paonam Brojen Singh’s recent remarks linking the absence of ministerial representation and district-level political responsibility with the violence that engulfed Manipur belong to the second category.

MLA Brojen's criticism is directed primarily at former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, but the argument he has chosen goes far beyond an old grievance over Cabinet formation. If the proposition is that better representation for Wangjing-Tentha, Heirok, Wabagai, Hiyanglam or Kakching could have helped prevent what happened on May 3, 2023, then Manipur is entitled to ask how such a conclusion has been reached. A tragedy that took lives, displaced tens of thousands and divided communities cannot be connected to the distribution of Cabinet berths without compelling evidence.

The timing of Paonam Brojen’s political history makes the argument particularly significant. On April 20, 2023, barely two weeks before violence erupted, he resigned as Chairman of the Manipur Development Society. His resignation letter cited personal grounds, but his public comments reflected wider dissatisfaction over political representation.

Media reports recorded him pointing to resentment that Thoubal and Kakching districts, despite together having ten Assembly constituencies, had not received even one ministerial berth. He was also the third BJP legislator within a short period to relinquish a government position, after Heirok MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh stepped down as adviser to the Chief Minister and Karam Shyam resigned as Chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur. Political dissatisfaction inside sections of the ruling party was therefore visible before May 3, but dissatisfaction over political responsibility and the causes of an ethnic conflict remain two very different propositions.

If a ministerial berth for an MLA from the area could have prevented May 3, the obvious question is how. Was there intelligence that would have received a different response? Were warnings available that could have been acted upon differently? What administrative authority would an additional minister have exercised that the government, police, district administration and security establishment did not already possess? Which decision could have been taken, and at what point, to prevent the violence?

These questions are not intended to absolve the then Biren government. They are necessary precisely because the claim is so consequential. Once political representation is connected with the possibility of preventing an ethnic conflict, the burden of evidence must be correspondingly high.

Accountability becomes stronger when responsibility can be traced to decisions and failures; it becomes weaker when a catastrophe of this magnitude is explained through political assertion alone.

But Brojen’s speech carries another implication, and this one belongs not to 2023 but to the present.

If the absence of a ministerial berth and adequate district-level political responsibility can have consequences as serious as those Brojen now associates with the period preceding May 3, his argument cannot logically stop with Biren Singh.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh is still confronted with the unfinished question of Cabinet expansion, and Wangjing-Tentha does not have ministerial representation today. Brojen may not have addressed Khemchand directly, but the logic of his own argument travels beyond the former Chief Minister: in his telling, denying appropriate political responsibility to elected representatives is not merely about an MLA losing a position; it can have consequences for governance. Whether intended or not, that makes the speech relevant to the choices the present Chief Minister and the BJP leadership will make when the Council of Ministers is expanded.

This contemporary dimension becomes even more interesting because Thoubal district has two BJP legislators from adjoining constituencies whose political histories intersect with the events of April 2023. Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, the Heirok MLA, had served as Education, Labour and Employment Minister in the first Biren government before being dropped from the ministry in 2020. He later resigned as adviser to Biren in April 2023, saying he had not been given any responsibility.

Under the present administration, however, Radheshyam has returned to a visible official role, having been appointed along with Konthoujam MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh as a Government Spokesperson on July 14. Brojen, representing neighbouring Wangjing-Tentha, has meanwhile brought the question of ministerial representation back into public discussion.

None of this means that either legislator has an automatic right to become a minister. Cabinet formation involves regional and community representation, political experience, internal party equations and the calculations of the party leadership, and in a national party such as the BJP it cannot always be understood as the personal decision of the Chief Minister alone. The same institutional reality should inform any assessment of Cabinet formation under Biren as well as under Khemchand.

Yet the present circumstances make Paonam Brojen’s argument impossible to treat merely as political history. Khemchand took office in February 2026 after President’s Rule ended, but his government has continued with a limited Council of Ministers while Cabinet expansion remains pending.

The Chief Minister has consequently had to handle a large number of portfolios at a time when Manipur is still dealing with displacement, security concerns, damaged institutions and the continuing consequences of ethnic violence. Cabinet expansion is therefore not simply about rewarding individual legislators with office; it concerns the distribution of administrative responsibility in a State where governance itself remains under extraordinary pressure.

That is why Brojen’s recent speech may ultimately be more consequential for its present implication than for its retrospective accusation. If inadequate representation was serious enough to be cited while questioning the Biren government, the same principle will inevitably be tested when the Khemchand ministry is expanded. If Thoubal continues without representation, Brojen’s response will be watched. If the district receives representation but Wangjing-Tentha does not, another question arises: was his argument fundamentally about representation for the district, or about political responsibility for his constituency and himself?

These are questions, not allegations that Paonam Brojen is preparing another confrontation within the BJP. There is no basis at present to conclude that his speech was intended as a threat to CM Y Khemchand or that another episode of internal rebellion is being prepared. But political statements often acquire consequences beyond the person against whom they were originally directed. Once a leader argues that denial of political responsibility can carry serious consequences for governance, that principle becomes available for the public to test against his response when similar circumstances arise under another government.

There is also a larger danger in allowing the debate over May 3 to become trapped in Cabinet arithmetic. Manipur has spent more than three years confronting competing narratives over who caused the crisis, who failed to prevent it and who bears responsibility for what followed. The State needs a serious accounting of decisions, intelligence, warnings, policing, security failures and administrative responsibility, rather than explanations shaped by the political relationships of the present.

A ministerial berth is unquestionably important in representative politics, particularly when entire districts believe they have been excluded from decision-making, but establishing that the absence of such representation could have altered the course of an ethnic conflict requires evidence of an entirely different order.

For CM Khemchand, however, MLA Brojen’s words still carry a political message. The present Chief Minister inherited not only a State emerging from President’s Rule but also a ruling party where disagreements over responsibility and representation have previously entered the public domain. When Cabinet expansion finally takes place, he and the BJP leadership will have to balance regions, communities, political experience and competing expectations while also ensuring that administrative responsibility is distributed effectively. In that process, neighbouring Heirok and Wangjing-Tentha will form only a small part of a much larger political equation, but Brojen’s intervention has ensured that what happens there will receive attention.

MLA Brojen may have intended primarily to speak about Biren Singh and the political choices made before May 3. But by making ministerial representation central to that criticism, he has also created a standard that reaches into the present. His argument cannot establish that another minister could have prevented May 3 without evidence, but it does raise a legitimate question about political consistency: if inadequate representation carried such serious consequences under yesterday’s government, how should the same issue be viewed under today’s?

The next Cabinet expansion will not tell Manipur whether a ministerial berth could have prevented May 3. That question belongs to evidence, institutional accountability and ultimately history. It may, however, provide an opportunity to see whether the principle Paonam Brojen invokes while looking back at N Biren Singh remains the same when Yumnam Khemchand Singh and the BJP leadership make their own choices.

History does not automatically repeat itself. But political arguments, once made, do not belong only to the past.



