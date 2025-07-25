Is PM Modi’s Silence on Ratan Thiyam’s Demise a Sign of Neglect?

The passing of Ratan Thiyam, a titan of Indian theatre and a cultural icon from Manipur, has left an indelible void in the world of performing arts. At 77, Ratan Thiyam succumbed to a prolonged illness on July 23, 2025, at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.

His death prompted an outpouring of grief from artists, political leaders, and cultural organizations across India, yet the silence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked questions about the nation’s recognition of its diverse cultural luminaries.

This prompts critical questions: Has PM Modi vowed not to speak about Manipur, as he has remained largely silent on its violence? Is his silence indicative of anger towards the people of Manipur, or does it reflect a deeper disconnect? This omission is not just a personal oversight but a missed opportunity to honor a valued citizen. While some may point out that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also did not offer condolences, this is not about political point-scoring or petty blame games. It is about the collective responsibility of every Indian, especially those in positions of influence like President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, and LoP Rahul Gandhi, to acknowledge and respect the contributions of citizens like Ratan Thiyam, whose loss deserves recognition from a nation that claims to value its people!

Ratan Thiyam’s life was a testament to the power of art to bridge tradition and modernity, and his legacy demands reflection on how India honors—or fails to honor—its cultural pioneers, particularly those from the Northeastern Region which the Prime Minister Modi himself called the "Astha Lakshmi". The Manipur government’s decision to declare a day of state mourning, with the national flag flown at half-mast and cancellation of all official entertainment program, the tributes from various leaders and organizations highlights the magnitude of Ratan Thiyam's contributions. However, the absence of a condolence from the Prime Minister raises concerns about the prioritization of certain cultural narratives over others.

Tributes poured in from various political leaders across India, highlighting his role as a cultural ambassador. Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla honored Ratan Thiyam’s profound impact, stating, “His remarkable contributions to Manipuri theatre and culture will forever resonate.” Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressed deep sorrow, calling Ratan Thiyam “a true luminary of Indian theatre and an esteemed son of Manipur” whose work “carried the soul of Manipur, echoing its stories, its struggles, and its beauty.” Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh too expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Ratan Thiyam, stating, “The passing of an international theatre personality is a great loss to Manipur in particular and the whole world in general.” Dr. Aribam Syam Sharma, a veteran filmmaker, hailed Ratan Thiyam as a trailblazer whose artistry broke barriers, leaving an indelible mark on performers across generations.



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Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba expressed profound grief over the sudden passing of Ratan Thiyam, a globally renowned playwright, theatre maestro, and director. RatanThiyam’s demise marks an irreplaceable loss to the world of art and culture, leaving both the state and the nation mourning the loss of an iconic figure.Inner Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam shared a personal reflection, describing Ratan Thiyam as “an embodiment of our culture and struggle” whose pain over Manipur’s challenges reflected his patriotism.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described Ratan Thiyam as a “leading light of the Theatre for Roots movement” who used art to convey the emotions and aspirations of the Northeast. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma mourned Ratan Thiyam as a “visionary who redefined Indian theatre by blending contemporary form with the cultural soul of Manipur,” emphasizing his lasting impact on the performing arts. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid heartfelt tribute, noting, “I mourn the demise of Ratan Thiyam, the icon of Manipuri theatre and a true legend who put Manipuri theatre on the global map. His unique blend of tradition and experiment enriched Indian performing arts immensely and resonated worldwide.”

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also called Ratan Thiyam “one of India’s greatest cultural figures,” praising his bold political convictions and liberal, pluralistic values. Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, described him as a “legendary theatre maestro” whose legacy would inspire generations. Nagaland BJP leader Mmhonlumo Kikon compared him to Eugène Ionesco, highlighting the difficulty of filling the void left by his passing. The list is too long to mention everyone here.

In a June 2023 interview with Karan Thapar for The Wire, Padma Shri Ratan Thiyam has expressed dismay over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the escalating violence in Manipur, which began on May 3, 2023. Ratan Thiyam questioned why the PM omitted Manipur from his Mann Ki Baat address, despite discussing the Gujarat cyclone and the 40-year-old Emergency. As an artist, he humbly urged the PM to address Manipur’s crisis, emphasizing its severity without casting blame, pleading for action and acknowledgment through the media.

Ratan Thiyam was no ordinary artist. A pioneer of the “Theatre of Roots” movement, he blended Manipuri traditions—dance, music, and martial arts like Thang-Ta—into globally acclaimed productions such as *Chakravyuha*, *Uttar Priyadarshi*, and *Lengshonnei* (an adaptation of *Antigone*). In 1976, he founded the Chorus Repertory Theatre in Imphal, which became a crucible for his innovative works addressing themes from environmental crises to Manipur’s socio-political struggles. His contributions earned him prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri (1989), Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1987), Kalidas Samman (1997), and Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship (2012).

Several Cultural organizations also paid homage to sudden demise of Ratan Thiyam. In Kolkata, theatre personalities like Rudraprasad Sengupta of Nandikar and Kaushik Sen of Swapna Sandhani recalled his humility and his distinct style of political theatre, rooted in Manipur’s rich heritage. The Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) organized a solemn gathering, noting that Thiyam’s influence extended beyond theatre to inspire Manipuri cinema and visual storytelling. “The glowing candles, lit in reverence, will stand as flickers of the enduring legacy he leaves behind,” said MSFDS Secretary Sunzu Bachaspatimayum.

The National School of Drama (NSD) mourned Thiyam as a transformative figure whose “Theatre of Roots” revolutionized Indian theatre, cementing his legacy as a pioneer of modern performing arts. The Sangeet Natak Akademi, along with its affiliated organizations, expressed profound grief over the passing of Ratan Thiyam, a distinguished playwright, director, and revered fellow of the Akademi, whose contributions shaped Indian theatre. The North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), under the Union Ministry of Culture, also shared deep sorrow at the loss of Padma Shri Ratan Thiyam. NEZCC Director Dr. Prashanna Gogoi extended heartfelt condolences to Thiyam’s family and admirers on behalf of the Centre. “Guru Ratan Thiyam, a Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, was a towering figure in Indian theatre, preserving and showcasing Manipur’s vibrant cultural heritage on a global stage."

Yet, amidst this widespread recognition, the absence of a condolence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands out starkly. Ratan Thiyam’s contributions were not confined to Manipur but resonated nationally and globally, making the Prime Minister’s silence particularly conspicuous. In contrast, Narendra Modi has been quick to offer condolences for other cultural figures, such as theatre and film actors Satish Kaushik, Dinyar Contractor, Sadhu Meher and Tom Alter, whose deaths prompted public statements.

This discrepancy raises uncomfortable questions about whether Ratan Thiyam’s origins in the Northeast, a region often perceived as peripheral in India’s “mainstream” narrative, influenced this omission. His outspoken criticism of the Central government, particularly his rejection of a peace committee role in 2023 amid Manipur’s ethnic violence, may also have played a part. His refusal to join the committee, coupled with his call for “strong political will” from the Prime Minister to address Manipur’s challenges, exposed his fearless commitment to his principles. Moreover, his return of the Padma Shri in 2001 as protest against Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in the wake of June 18, further highlighted his disillusionment with the Central government’s neglect of the Northeast, a stance that may have placed him at odds with the current administration.

Whether driven by a “vow of silence,” political strategy, or simple oversight, PM Modi's failure to acknowledge Ratan Thiyam’s contributions—or Manipur’s broader struggles—deepens the sense of alienation felt by many in the state. Ratan Thiyam’s theatre was a call for unity and resistance against marginalization; his death demands a national reckoning with these very themes.

Ratan Thiyam’s work challenged stereotypes, championed cultural syncretism, and protested bigotry, making him a global ambassador for Manipuri and Indian theatre. The Prime Minister’s failure to acknowledge Ratan Thiyam’s passing feels like a continuation of the apathy Ratan Thiyam himself critiqued throughout his career. His death teaches us that recognition of such contributions must be inclusive and unequivocal.

The nation owes Ratan Thiyam not just condolences but a commitment to amplifying the voices of the Northeast region, ensuring that his legacy inspires future generations to bridge the gap between the margins and the mainstream. Now, let him rest in peace, his final curtain call after a vibrant theatre journey!