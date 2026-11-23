Judging by the Kuki History & Identity Protection Committee’s November 21 statement, fact-checking begins with the byline. The committee urged editors to withhold space from six Thadou organisations and warned of possible police complaints over material it considers propaganda against Kuki history.

It also disputed the recognition of Thadou and Mate as tribes and cited the Rajmala and the Mahabharata to support its claims about the antiquity of the Kuki name. An editor taking the committee’s advice seriously would ask which passages support those claims and give the organisations named in the statement a chance to respond.

Five days earlier, at a press conference at New Delhi’s Constitution Club where speakers called for a separate administration in Manipur, Kuki National Organisation spokesperson Dr Seilen Haokip reportedly argued that the Tangkhuls came into existence only in the time of missionary William Pettigrew. KHIPC’s statement said nothing about that claim, even as the committee declared, “We want equal respect for land, identity, and history.” The committee has told editors whose words to scrutinise. Will it ask Haokip for his sources with the same confidence?

The first scholar KHIPC could consult is Seilen Haokip himself. On page 148 of his 2001 University of Liverpool thesis, he draws on respondents’ accounts to explain how adopting the Ukhrul dialect helped neighbouring Tangkhul villages overcome a language barrier.

On page 186, he describes the Tangkhul Nagas as comprising clans related by descent and recounts how their villages spoke different dialects before a shared language took hold. Page 148 explains how a common language spread. Page 186 describes ties among the people who came to use it. The committee could begin its fact-check by putting the thesis and the reported remarks side by side.

The documentary record goes back further. In 1837, Nathan Brown published material identifying Northern, Central and Southern Tangkhul speech varieties. Pettigrew arrived in Manipur in 1894. Brown’s article leaves historians room to debate how the wider Tangkhul identity developed, but it puts the Tangkhul name in print 57 years before Pettigrew reached Manipur. Behind that written record are the histories the villages themselves have carried through clan lineages, customary institutions and oral accounts. Anyone claiming that these people began to exist in the missionary era owes them an explanation.

Haokip also reportedly suggested that there were more Kukis and fewer Tangkhuls. Where, and when? Which villages were counted? What census, village register or contemporary account supports the comparison? Even a documented majority in a particular place and year would tell us only so much. A claim about ancestral land requires evidence about the land itself and the communities connected to it.

That is where the use of scholarship in a political campaign deserves close attention. Researchers advancing a case for separate administration can present the historical evidence for it and explain how far that evidence goes. When they use the date a common language spread to question a neighbour’s origins, or use a population comparison to imply a superior claim to land, the political conclusion outruns the research. Scholars who ask for care in the writing of Kuki history owe Tangkhul, Thadou and other communities the same care when writing about theirs.

KHIPC has asked editors to verify who is speaking and what evidence they bring. The committee can answer the first question by disclosing its own status and mandate. It can answer the second by asking Haokip to clarify his remarks and publish the evidence for them. Before it asks the press to keep another organisation out of the news, KHIPC should explain why its own warning had so little to say about the history being rewritten in front of it.

KHIPC is wrong to warn editors over accounts it disputes while leaving Dr Seilen Haokip’s reported claim about Tangkhul origins unaddressed. If the committee believes in “equal respect for land, identity, and history,” it should ask Haokip for his evidence with the same resolve it brings to defending Kuki history.

Kuki scholars have every right to document their own past and make a case for their community’s political future. That gives them no licence to rewrite the history of the Meiteis, Tangkhuls, Thadous or any other people to suit a present-day claim. Defend your own history with evidence. Give your neighbours’ history the same respect.