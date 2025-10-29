KSA Flags Recruitment Irregularities at Manipur University; Administration Asserts Compliance with MU Act

Manipur University is embroiled in a public dispute over its recent recruitment processes. On October 26, the Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA), held a press conference alleging serious irregularities, favoritism, and nepotism in faculty and administrative appointments. The following day, October 27, Dr. Sakila Nongmeikapam, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of MU, issued an official clarification rejecting the charges and affirming full compliance with regulatory norms.



This exchange has brought to the forefront two central issues: the appointment of Dr. Pavan Kumar Yadavalli as Professor in the Department of Teacher Education, and alleged manipulations in Statute 19(2) of the Manipur University Act, which governs the composition of selection committees for statutory posts.





While KSA raises concerns about procedural violations and lack of transparency, the university administration maintains that all appointments were made in strict adherence to the University Act, Statutes, Ordinances, and University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.





With Vice-Chancellor Prof. N. Lokendra Singh’s tenure set to conclude in May 2026, the timing of these allegations has intensified scrutiny over administrative accountability. The immediate trigger for the current controversy is the recruitment of professor in the Department of Teacher Education, notified on February 23, 2024. The advertisement clearly stipulated that candidates must hold a PhD and possess 10 years of teaching experience at a teacher education institute—a requirement aligned with UGC Regulations, and consistent with emerging norms under the draft UGC Regulations, 2025.





KSA President Sukham Bidyananda contended that Dr. Pavan Kumar Yadavalli, one of the selected candidates, does not meet this criterion. According to KSA, Dr. Yadavalli has only eight years of documented experience at KMM College of Education, a private institution in Andhra Pradesh. The association argued that his subsequent role at Ambo University, Ethiopia, in the Department of Special Needs and Inclusive Education, cannot be counted as “teacher education experience” under Indian academic standards, as it specializes in disability-focused training rather than general B.Ed./M.Ed. pedagogy.





KSA further questioned the university’s verification process, asking why pay slips or bank statements were not demanded to substantiate Dr. Yadavalli’s claim of having served as principal of a private college. Bidyananda described the selection as a clear instance of favoritism, stating: “Manipulation in the selection of teachers who are supposed to help shape the future pillars of society is unacceptable in any form.”

The student body also expressed frustration over the lack of response from the UGC and the Ministry of Education, despite multiple written complaints, and warned that students “would never tolerate such practices.”

In its official clarification dated October 27, 2025, Manipur University strongly refuted these claims. Dr. Sakila Nongmeikapam emphasized that Dr. Yadavalli’s experience at Ambo University fully qualifies under the recruitment norms. The clarification highlighted Ambo University’s mission to train professionals in Special Needs and Inclusive Education, with a focus on pedagogical and social skills relevant to teacher training. The courses taught by Dr. Yadavalli are integral to B.Ed./M.Ed. curricula in Indian universities, including Manipur University. A testimonial from the Registrar of Ambo University confirmed Dr. Yadavalli’s active role in training teacher trainees.

The Screening Committee comprised one External Expert and NCTE (Eastern Regional Committee) members in the Selection Committee was also noted. Most significantly, the university clarified that Dr. Yadavalli’s total teaching experience stands at approximately 16 years, far exceeding the required 10 years. This includes his designation as Associate Professor, Department of Special Needs and Inclusive Education, Institute of Education and Behavioral Sciences, Ambo University, Ethiopia (October 2017– January 2025), during which he routinely published research papers in International Journals. His academic output during this period is described as distinguished, further validating his expertise in teacher education and inclusive pedagogy.

While no supporting documents were annexed to the public statement, the university maintained that all procedures were transparent and committee-driven. The core disagreement lies in the interpretation of “teacher education institute” and equivalence of international experience. KSA insists on strict adherence to Indian institutional experience in general teacher training, while the university argues for a broader, inclusive definition that recognizes specialized yet relevant international contributions—especially in light of emerging UGC flexibility for global academic engagement.

Beyond the Pavan Kumar Yadavalli appointment, KSA has also raised deeper structural concerns about Statute 19(2) of the Manipur University Act, which defines the composition of selection committees for statutory positions such as Registrar and Finance Officer. According to KSA, the controversy originated in 2014, when Prof. N. Lokendra Singh—then serving as Registrar—allegedly orchestrated an amendment through the Executive Council, citing a UGC directive.

The timeline provided by KSA shows that the amended statute was forwarded to the Ministry for Presidential assent in 2013, assent was reportedly granted in 2014, and the statute was finally gazetted in March 2025. Besides, the student body argues that the Dean of Faculty was excluded from selection committees for the recruitment of new Registrar of the University. The Vice Chancellor was included in the selection committee, first as Chairperson and again as Head/Chairperson of the Department (exercising two votes) and selecting subject experts without the required nomination or approval from the Executive Council.

The university had earlier addressed Statute 19(2) concerns in a Press clarification issued on October 15, 2025. “It is for all concerned that Amendment of Statute 19(2) of Manipur University Act, constitution of Selection Committees for appointment to various teaching posts, advertisements and processing of various non-teaching posts under Cadre Recruitment Rules (CRRs) was carried out in accordance with the provisions of University Act, Statutes and Ordinances of Manipur University.” This statement asserts full statutory compliance in the amendment process, committee formation, advertisements, and CRR-based non-teaching recruitments. The Manipur University administration insists on legal and procedural regularity. UGC norms mandate rigorous, multi-stage approval for statute amendments in central universities—including Presidential assent and, in some cases, parliamentary review.

However, KSA has raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities in the formation and functioning of the Selection Committee for the appointment of the Registrar at Manipur University. As per the amended Statute 19(2), the quorum for the Selection Committee must consist of at least four members, including two outside experts. KSA alleges that the committee—comprising Prof. N. Lokendra Singh (Vice Chancellor, MU), Prof. Mohan Lal Chhipa (Visitor’s nominee), Dr. Jose Palely (VC, Don Bosco University), Prof. Dambarudhar Nath (former VC, Majuli Cultural University), T. Pamei (IAS, Govt. of Manipur), and Prof. Lokendra again as Head of Department—was constituted on June 23,2025 before the amended statute was officially published in the Gazette of India on July 21, 2025, rendering its formation invalid.

The quorum for the committee requires at least four members, including two external experts. They argue that since the amendment was officially published in the Gazette of India only on July 21, 2025, it should be considered effective from that date onward. Based on this timeline, they claim that the composition of the Selection Committee for the Registrar’s post—formed prior to the Gazette publication—is inconsistent with the unamended statute and therefore invalid.

This amendment was officially notified on March 18, 2025, and subsequently published in the Gazette of India on July 21, 2025, affirming its legal validity and procedural compliance. Furthermore, the President of India, acting as the Visitor of the University, had already given assent to the revised statute on December 18, 2014. The university formally notified the amendment on March 18, 2025, and it was subsequently published in the Gazette of India on July 21, 2025, affirming its procedural legitimacy.

Another report has surfaced regarding a candidate from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category applying for the Assistant Professor post, which was reserved for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota. Upon inquiry, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) clarified that the candidate had submitted an OBC certificate along with the application documents, as per the records enclosed.

KSA has raised concerns over the Cadre Recruitment Rules (CRRs) for non-teaching posts at Manipur University. A letter from the Ministry of Education dated May 25, 2023, emphasized that CRRs must be approved by the Visitor, officially notified, and uploaded on the university website. In response, the Executive Council (EC) held a meeting on December 30, 2024, and unanimously approved the corrected Model CRRs, along with rationalization of posts and pay scales, subject to fulfillment of required recruitment rules.

However, KSA argues that the university violated Statute 41(6) of the Manipur University Act, 2005, which mandates submission of ordinances to the Visitor within two weeks of adoption. Since the university sent the proposal on January 16, 2025—beyond the two-week window—KSA claims the statute was breached. However, the Ministry later responded on April 4, 2025, asking the university to submit the CRR proposal via the SAMARTH portal.

Amid ongoing allegations raised by the KSA over the past two years concerning recruitment-related controversies at Manipur University, the Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) has reaffirmed its dedication to upholding campus harmony and academic integrity. During its Executive Committee meeting held on October 17 at the MUSU office, the union passed a resolution underscoring that any activities initiated without prior consent from MUSU will be deemed unauthorized. It further asserted that individuals or groups responsible for any disruption or unrest will be held strictly accountable, reinforcing its commitment to a peaceful and disciplined academic environment.

A senior professor, speaking on condition of anonymity, observed that transitional periods in academic institutions—whether universities or departments—often bring heightened scrutiny and speculation. With the current Vice Chancellor’s tenure at Manipur University set to conclude in six months, it is not uncommon for allegations, complaints, and media attention to surface. The professor expressed hope that the university administration will respond with clarity and transparency, prioritizing the interests of students and the people of Manipur.

As the VC’s term is expected to end by mid-2026 and the recruitment notice was issued in May 2025, increased public engagement is natural during this phase. In line with the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s directive (F.No. 52-4/2019-CU.III), Vice Chancellors nearing the end of their term must adhere to the Vigilance Division’s guidelines outlined in the circular dated August 13, 2015. This directive, signed by C.P. Ratnakaran, Under Secretary to the Government of India, aims to ensure transparency and prevent last-minute decisions during leadership transitions. Notably, the current VC retains authority to oversee recruitment activities until March 2026, ensuring continuity and adherence to institutional protocols.