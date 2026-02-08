Kuki Students in Churachandpur Still Waiting for Their Meitei Teacher

In a state destroyed by ethnic divide and where fear and division have torn so many lives apart, stories like Sobhachandra's quietly remind us what humanity still looks like.

Back in 2015, he opened his Dynamic Academy, a modest boarding-cum-tutorial centre in Khumujamba Meetei Leikai, Churachandpur. He poured his heart into guiding Class 9 and 10 students, and remarkably, about 80% of his boarders—60 to 70 kids every year—came from Kuki communities.

In a place where ethnic lines can feel like walls, he built a small home where those lines didn't matter. Kids studied, laughed, and grew together under his care.Then came 2023, and everything changed. The violence forced him to leave it all behind—the centre, the students, the sense of family he had nurtured.





Sobhachandra Mairembam's marriage photo

However, his teaching spirit never dimmed. Even while pursuing his M.Sc. at Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal, he couldn't walk away from those who needed guidance most. So he reopened a smaller version of his coaching centre in Kwakeithel Mayaikoibi in Imphal West.

Today, he mentors around 12 IDP students—internally displaced young souls uprooted by the very conflict that scattered so many—plus a couple of non-IDP kids.He and his like-minded friends shoulder the burden themselves, like arranging free admissions, tuition waivers, books, and basic support. The students sustain themselves through odd jobs, with help from whatever their parents can still manage. It's not grand. It's raw, sacrificial, and deeply human.

The story of Sobhachandra Mairembam is one of profound human resilience, a quiet testament to the enduring power of education, kindness, and the unbreakable human spirit amid unimaginable loss.

From the ashes of destruction in Manipur's violent conflict, he has risen, not just to rebuild his life, but to inspire countless others across community lines. His journey reminds us that true strength lies not in what we possess, but in what we refuse to let define us.

Sobhachandra, originally from Khumujamba Meetei Leikai in Churachandpur and now residing in Kwakeithel Mayaikoibi as one of the Internally Displaced Person, had built a meaningful life through dedication and hard work.

Sobhachandra, 35, is the eldest of four siblings. He delayed his own marriage until he had settled his younger siblings, finally tying the knot in 2024 with a Kabui woman from Keinou Ayokpa in Bishnupur district. The couple now has a 6-month-old daughter. Tragically, his grandfather passed away in December 2024 due to depression. Sobhachandra embodies the ideal of a united Manipur through his inter-ethnic marriage and interactions with students from the Kuki community, reflecting his belief in harmony and coexistence among Manipur's diverse ethnic groups.

After completing his graduation in Statistics (Honours) in 2013, he began his teaching career, driven by a lifelong love for learning. In 2015, he pursued an M.A. in Sociology, finishing in 2017—the same year he founded his own boarding and coaching institute in Churachandpur. By 2020, he had earned his B.Ed., turning his passion into a purpose that touched many young lives.

His days were filled with the rewarding chaos of students, lessons, and dreams nurtured under his guidance.Then came the night of May 3, 2023. In the eruption of ethnic conflict that tore through Manipur, his home, his property, and his beloved institute were engulfed in flames. Everything he had painstakingly built, books accumulated over years, teaching materials, personal documents, cherished memories, the very foundation of his livelihood reduced to charred ruins in hours.

Forced to flee Churachandpur, he arrived in Imphal carrying only grief, uncertainty, and the heavy weight of displacement. The future seemed shrouded in darkness; the man who had once inspired others now faced his own profound despair.

Yet, in the midst of this devastation, glimmers of hope emerged. Later in 2023, he returned to his alma mater and shared his story with former teachers. Their encouragement was simple yet transformative: return to your roots in Statistics, the subject that had first ignited your academic fire.

The path ahead was daunting, a decade-long gap in formal studies, re-entering classrooms alongside students far younger, and, most humbling of all, sitting in the same semesters as some of the very pupils he had once taught. Ego shattered, confidence tested, sleepless nights filled with self-doubt.

But Sobhachandra held fast to a core truth, learning knows no age, and rebuilding is never a source of shame.With unwavering determination, he persevered.

Today, he stands as a shining example of renewal, having completed his M.Sc. in Statistics from Dhanamanjuri University with First Class First position—topper of his batch, achieving a remarkable CGPA of 8.39.

This is more than an academic milestone; it is a powerful declaration that loss does not erase purpose, that humility and resilience can reconstruct what violence seeks to destroy. A delayed journey is not a failed one. From zero—from literal ashes—he has risen to hero status in the eyes of many.

What makes this story even more touching is the chorus of voices that have lifted him up, particularly from his former Kuki students and neighbors in Churachandpur. Despite the deep divides the conflict has wrought, their words reveal bonds forged in genuine respect and affection that no fire could burn away.

Mercy Haokip wrote with warmth: "Sir it's so good to see you striving and progressing after everything that happened. We were so blessed to have you as our teacher. We miss you and wish you the very best in life. May God continue to bless you abundantly ."

Sammy Ralte, reaching out from Mizoram, added: "Love from Mizoram! Bro keep it up. Wish we could meet!"Chongloi Ngaihte reflected on broader pain: "Very sad such a person in both sides. This is due to our dirty political game played by the rich and doesn’t care about the lay people. May God help all the victims who have good heart. God is there."





Sobhachandra Mairembam's students

One particularly moving tribute came from Kimm Tae, a former student whose words capture the essence of Sobhachandra's legacy:"Sir, your journey inspires me more than you know. What happened may have taken away the things you built, but it can never take away your wisdom, your kindness, your character, or the countless lives you have shaped. The hostel you built, the years of sacrifice, and the love you gave your students will always stand as a legacy far greater than any building.

Losing everything in one night is heartbreaking, but your decision to rise again, to return to learning even after already achieving so much, proves your extraordinary courage and humility. To us, you are not defined by loss — you are defined by resilience, strength, and hope. I strongly believe this difficult chapter is preparing you for an even brighter future, and that you will become more successful and respected than ever before. You will always be my favorite teacher, role model to many of us. Your kindness, dedication, and love for students will never be forgotten. We believe in you, and we know you will rise even stronger. I will always respect and support you. And deeply missing you a lot sir ."

Sia Simte expressed simple longing: "Miss you sir may God be with you and bless you and thank you for inspiring us despite everything that happens."

Lhingpineng Kipgen offered encouragement: "Congratulations! It's indeed never too late to learn. We taught, we learn and we grow! Life taught us a good lesson, every experiences we face today will build our tomorrow. Stay strong and healthy."

Nurith Touthang prayed for abundance: "Sir May God be with you and bless you with all the good things and double your blessings in every good way possible ."

From his own Meitei community, congratulations poured in as well. Amarjit Thouna wrote: "Many congratulations Sobha!!! Your journey is a reminder that resilience, humility, and courage can rebuild anything. It is truly inspiring. Wishing you continued success ."

Sagolshem Sag, sharing the same locality roots in Churachandpur, shared deep emotion: "So emotional, so inspiring. We may have never met in person, yet my prayers and thoughts are forever with you. Even though we come from the same leikai, fate kept our paths apart—but not our hearts. Distance could never weaken the respect, faith, and silent connection I feel. Never give up, enao. Life tests the strongest souls in quiet ways, and you are stronger than you realize. Keep walking forward, even when the road feels lonely. Your journey matters, your existence matters, and your light is seen—maybe not by everyone, but deeply, truly. No matter where we stand, my good wishes will always find you."

Hemam Shageinganba captured the arc perfectly: "Congratulations. Hard work never goes in vain; instead, it leads to rewards and recognition. A milestone struggle in your life, one that brought you down to zero or ashes, will remain a crystal-clear example of how you can rise again, from zero to hero. I believe your success will inspire and open the eyes of those who are in dilemma about their careers."

To all the students out there in relief camps, irrespective of community this is Sobhachandra's message, echoed through his life and amplified by those who knew him best. Keep learning, keep hoping, keep rising. A delayed journey is not a failed one.In the end, these heartfelt interactions and wishes illuminate a brighter truth amid Manipur's shadows.

Time and again, certain elements seek to portray irreconcilable hatred between Meitei and Kuki communities, fueling narratives of eternal division. Yet here, in the genuine affection of former students, neighbors, and well-wishers from across lines, we see the enduring light of shared humanity.

This is the kind of courage that can heal. Sobhachandra isn't just teaching math or science; he's teaching that bridges can still be built, even when everything else seems broken. His old students in Khumujamba Leikai missed him terribly—their teacher, their guide, the man who made a boarding house feel like home. And he misses them, and that centre, and the life they shared.

Bonds of teacher and student, of kindness given and received, transcend conflict. Sobhachandra's story exemplifies the philosophy of forgive and forget, not to erase pain, but to choose progress over perpetual grudge. We cannot blame entire communities for the actions of a few instigators or trollers.

The new government has a chance here, not just to rebuild infrastructure or resettle people, but to truly see and honour individuals like Sobhachandra. Not only him, but the many quiet heroes from Kuki communities, from Meitei communities, from every side, who refuse to let hate win in their daily actions.

These are the real hopes for reconciliation, the ones stitching Manipur's future one act of kindness at a time.Sobhachandra's work is a gentle but powerful call, healing starts with people who keep showing up for the children, no matter the cost. Manipur needs more of that spirit, and our leaders need to make sure it never goes unnoticed.

Let stories like his not fade into forgotten news clippings or buried blog posts. They deserve to be told, celebrated, and held up as proof that even in the darkest chapters, ordinary people can choose light.

