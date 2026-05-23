Kukis Stand Isolated: Zomi, Hmar, and Thadou Have All Walked Away After Naga Hostage Crisis

The Kuki political edifice is trembling under the weight of its latest miscalculations. The ambush on Thadou church leaders in Kangpokpi on May 13, 2026, followed by the taking of Naga hostages by Kuki militants, has not forged unity in adversity.

Instead, it has laid bare the deepening isolation of the Kuki project of a separate administration, rather a Kukiland. Zomi, Hmar, and Thadou, communities once loosely corralled under expansive banners, are walking away, asserting their distinct identities with unprecedented clarity.



The Naga hostage crisis following the May 13 ambush has exposed deep cracks within the broader Kuki-Zo fold, leaving the core Kuki political establishment increasingly isolated. As Zomi, Hmar, and especially Thadou organisations have distanced themselves — with Thadou Inpi Manipur firmly asserting the slain church leaders’ distinct Thadou identity and rejecting blanket “Kuki” labelling — the once-united front appears fractured.

The imposed solidarity crumbles when it demands erasure and drags innocents into cycles of retaliation. The spark was tragic enough. Three senior church leaders from the Thadou Baptist Association—Rev. Vumthang Sitlhou, Rev. Kaigoulun Lhouvum, and Pastor Paogoulen Sitlhou—were killed in a brutal ambush while returning from a church meeting in Churachandpur.

What should have been a moment for collective grief turned political when Kuki organizations framed the victims broadly as “Kuki-Zo,” prompting swift and angry rejection from Thadou Inpi Manipur. The Thadou body declared the slain pastors “Thadou Martyrs,” demanding their distinct identity be respected and opposing any politicization or attempts to alter burial arrangements at the TBA compound.

This was no minor quibble over nomenclature. It was a visceral pushback against Kuki supremacy that has long sought to subsume Thadou heritage into a monolithic narrative. In the hills, identity is dignity; to dilute it amid mourning is to invite fracture.

Thadou outrage runs deeper than this single tragedy. Leaders have expressed profound grief mixed with resentment toward perceived overreach. For years, Thadou voices have chafed under efforts to fold them unquestioningly into Kuki frameworks.

The ambush on their spiritual leaders, followed by retaliatory hostage-taking of Nagas, has only intensified calls for autonomy. Thadou Inpi’s statements question the credibility of broader of Kuki CSOs press releases that rush to assign blame without evidence, especially when their own community seeks distance.

This is the hills rejecting the umbrella that offers shelter only on condition of surrender. Thadou are not walking away quietly—they are reclaiming their martyrs and their narrative, leaving Kuki Inpi’s coalition narrower and more brittle.

Compounding this internal rupture is the Hmar community’s firm and unequivocal declaration of neutrality. Hmar bodies, including the Hmar Village Volunteer Council, have issued strong warnings against propagandists and supremacist groups attempting to drag them into the Kuki-Naga conflict through social media or inflated “Kuki-Zo-Hmar” framing.

“We have nothing to do with this dispute,” their statements emphasize, rejecting inclusion in related matters. Though Hmar Inpui once collaborated with Kuki Inpi in forming the KZC, the community is now actively distancing itself, questioning KZC press releases that implicate Nagas in the Thadou pastors’ killing while one of its own constituents pulls away.

This is not ambiguity, it is a deliberate boundary. In the ethnic chessboard of Manipur, Hmar’s neutrality protects their distinct path, refusing to serve as force multipliers in someone else’s territorial ambitions or victimhood playbook. Their stance further shrinks the Kuki tent, exposing the fragility of alliances built on convenience rather than consent.

More significant is from the Zomi communities. Though they have maintained a consistent and principled separation for years, now amplified by these fresh events. Zo people inhabited the hills in the Manipur and Myanmar long before colonial administrators coined “Kuki” as a convenient administrative slur for resistant groups.

Today’s Zomi assert they are resurrecting their authentic pre-colonial identity—not fleeing “Kuki,” but embracing dignity over an imposed cage. The Indian government recognized “Kuki” for those who accepted it; Zomi refused, choosing self-definition.

They also recall sheltering Kuki refugees during the 1990s Kuki-Naga clashes in Churachandpur, only to face later betrayal: walls defaced with “Kukiland,” Lamka renamed in foreign tongues, and whispers in Delhi denying Zomi existence altogether.

Zomi also contest the historical ledger on peace efforts. The Zomi Revolutionary Organisation (ZRO) under Pu Thanglianpau Guite signed the first localized Suspension of Operations agreement on August 1, 2005—before major Kuki groups. This groundwork shaped the United People’s Front and 2008 tripartite deals.

Yet credit was often rewritten under a singular “Kuki banner.” Pragmatism in Myanmar, where Zomi make peace where victory eludes, is branded betrayal, while similar moves by Kuki factions are hailed as statesmanship.

The hypocrisy, Zomi argue, lies in the storyteller. The recent Naga hostage crisis only reinforces their wariness. When Kuki groups detain Naga civilians, including pastors and families taken amid wedding processions—Zomi see a pattern of alienating neighbors rather than building bridges.

The hostage episode itself exposes the isolation. Following the May 13 ambush, Kuki groups allegedly took multiple Naga civilians hostage in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts—including women and children.

Naga protests erupted in Imphal and Senapati, with the United Naga Council issuing ultimatums. While mutual releases took place in the days following the ambush, six Naga men are still reportedly missing. Meanwhile, Kuki organisations maintain that around 14 members of their community continue to be held by Naga groups.

This tit-for-tat, abductions met with counter-abductions, has not strengthened Kuki solidarity but accelerated defections. When a movement resorts to holding innocents to pressure outcomes, it invites moral and political isolation.

Kuki groups tout over 40 underground outfits and numerous CSOs, yet deliverables remain elusive, piles of memorandums, unresolved burdens, and a reputation for barking at every neighbor while crying victim when resisted.

They position as guard dogs of the hills which came hardly 100 years ago, yet the mirror reveals a strategy of broad identity claims followed by exclusionary demands. Post-May 3, 2023 violence, the pattern repeats—displacement, retaliation, and now hostage-taking that alienates even proximate groups.

In this charged atmosphere, the combined distancing of Zomi, Hmar, and Thadou is seismic. Hmar’s neutrality safeguards their autonomy. Thadou’s grief-driven assertion honors their martyrs without subsumption. Zomi’s longstanding reclamation rejects colonial and post-colonial overlays.

Together, they leave the Kuki project exposed—its “Kukiland” aspirations clashing against the very terrain it claims. The ambush saga and Naga hostage crisis have hastened this reckoning, turning potential sympathy into scrutiny.

Delhi and national observers parsing Kuki Inpi statements must note these cracks; KZC credibility wanes when partners disavow. The people are speaking loudly: after the taking of Naga hostages, isolation is not imposed but chosen through overreach.

This internal withdrawal, coupled with the ongoing stalemate over remaining hostages, not only weakens the Kuki-Zo negotiating position vis-à-vis the Nagas but also risks eroding the collective leverage they have built since 2023.

The current distancing by Zomi, Hmar, and Thadou groups is not unprecedented but reflects a long history of internal frictions. In 1997–98, a major Kuki-Paite (Zomi) conflict erupted in Churachandpur, resulting in over 350 deaths, thousands displaced, and widespread destruction, primarily over identity assertion, leadership dominance, and the imposition of the “Kuki” label versus the emerging “Zomi” identity.

Tensions with the Hmar community date back to the late 1950s–60s, marked by disputes over territory, political aspirations, and resistance to Kuki umbrella identity, occasionally flaring into violence.

Similarly, Thadou assertions of a distinct identity separate from “Kuki” have created recurring rifts, with accusations of Kuki political supremacy and forced assimilation persisting into recent years. These past clashes have repeatedly undermined broader Kuki-Zo unity.

In the long run, these divisions may compel Kuki leadership to pursue more pragmatic dialogue and community reconciliation, rather than confrontation, if they are to regain broader tribal solidarity.







(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of India Today NE or its affiliates.)