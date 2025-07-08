Magnificent Ten: The Soul of India’s Historic AFC Women’s Asian Cup Triumph

In Manipur, where football pulses through the veins of its people, ten extraordinary women have ignited a revolution in Indian women’s football.

These trailblazers—Sweety Ngangbam, Panthoi Elangbam, Shilky Hemam, Ratanbala Nongmaithem, Nirmala Phanjoubam, Monalisha Moirangthem, Grace Dangmei, Lynda Kom Serto, Ranjana Sorokhaibam, and Martina Thokchom—have etched their names into the annals of Indian sporting history.

As part of the 24-member Indian women’s football team, the Blue Tigresses, they secured a historic 2-1 victory over Thailand on July 5, 2025, at the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium, clinching India’s first qualification for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Australia through the qualifiers in 22 years.

This triumph, a radiant beacon of resilience, erased the shadows of the 2022 Covid debacle and the Alex Ambrose controversy, fulfilling Bhaichung Bhutia’s bold vision and carrying the dreams of Manipur and a nation to the global stage.

In the 74th minute, Nirmala Phanjoubam curled a pinpoint corner from the left flank. The ball sailed past Thailand’s defenders, finding Shilky Hemam at the back post. She deftly squared it to an unmarked Sangita Basfore, who calmly headed it beyond Thai's Sornpao from close range to reclaim India’s lead. When the final whistle sounded, the Blue Tigresses had etched their name in history. Once overlooked, they emerged as group leaders, securing a spot in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 through sheer grit. The victory snapped Thailand’s long-running qualification streak and marked India’s first triumph over them.



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These ten Manipuri stars were the soul of a squad that showcased remarkable depth and unity. Their victory against Thailand—a team with two FIFA World Cup appearances—was a landmark moment. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) celebrated this feat with a reward of ₹42.75 lakh (USD 50,000) announced on July 6, 2025, acknowledging their commitment to preparing players to compete at Asia’s pinnacle. Manipur’s football ecosystem, nurtured by grassroots tournaments and an unwavering community passion, thrives despite limited infrastructure, economic challenges, and occasional unrest.

The journey to Chiang Mai was one of redemption. In January 2022, India hosted the AFC Women’s Asian Cup with hopes of FIFA World Cup qualification, only to withdraw after one group-stage match due to a Covid-19 outbreak. For players like Shilky Hemam, Lynda Kom Serto, and Martina Thokchom, then part of the youth setup, the setback was heart-wrenching. “We had sleepless nights,” Shilky Hemam recalled, the sting of embarrassment lingering. The pain deepened in June 2022 when U-17 coach Alex Ambrose faced suspension for alleged misconduct, a case mired in bureaucratic delays. Yet, these Manipuri women transformed adversity into strength, dominating the 2025 qualifiers with four victories—13-0 over Mongolia, 4-0 over Timor-Leste, 5-0 over Iraq, and 2-1 over Thailand—scoring 24 goals while conceding just one.

The India women’s national football team has been profoundly shaped by its Manipuri players, whose skill and dedication shine brightly. Ngangbam Sweety, the current captain, has earned 67 caps since 2018, showcasing her leadership and defensive prowess. Loitongbam Ashalata, with a record 101 caps since 2011, is the team’s most-capped player, contributing 4 goals and anchoring the squad with her experience. Ngangom Bala, a standout forward since 2007, is the top goal scorer with an impressive 48 goals in 58 caps, highlighting her critical role in the team’s attacking line. Grace Dangmei, active since 2013, has amassed 90 caps and scored 23 goals, adding dynamism to the squad. These Manipuri players have been instrumental in elevating the team’s performance on the international stage, embodying resilience and talent.

In 2023, Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia predicted that the women’s team held greater promise for World Cup glory than the men’s. His prophecy, once bold, now rings true. Echoed by fans on X speculating about a “50% chance” of reaching the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, this belief fueled the Blue Tigresses’ historic run in Chiang Mai, where they stunned Thailand, ranked 46th globally to India’s 70th.

A surprise visit from former Indian captain Sunil Chhetri to the team’s training camp at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru lifted spirits. Sharing insights from his storied career, Chhetri urged the players to seize the moment, push their limits, and trust in their collective resolve. His words ignited the Blue Tigresses’ morale, setting the stage for their triumph.

Captain Sweety Ngangbam, one of seven defenders, led with unwavering resolve. Hailing from a conflict-prone region of Manipur, Sweety balanced family expectations with her passion, honing her skills on Imphal’s community grounds. Her leadership unified a team healing from 2022’s wounds, holding firm as Thailand, coached by World Cup-winning tactician Futoshi Ikeda, pressed relentlessly before their home crowd. In the final minutes, with four tense minutes of added time, Sweety’s composure anchored India’s defense, leading to a collapse of joy, exhaustion, and disbelief when the whistle blew.

Standout talents like Sangita Basfore from West Bengal, whose midfield dominance shone with a stunning brace in the 29th and 74th minutes against Thailand, declared, “The World Cup is our target—an ambitious vision echoed by Bhaichung Bhutia. The squad’s attacking flair was bolstered by Pyari Xaxa, Soumya Guguloth, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Manisha Kalyan, and Karthika Angamuthu, whose collective brilliance cemented the Blue Tigresses’ legacy.

Goalkeeper Panthoi Elangbam, a fortress in net, conceded just one goal across four matches. From a small Manipuri village to playing professionally in Australia, her journey is a testament to resilience. Her crucial stop in the dying moments against Thailand earned her praise as a “rock-solid wall” on X, her clean sheets against Mongolia, Timor-Leste, and Iraq reflecting her grit.

The qualifiers began 13-0 thrashing of Mongolia marked India’s biggest win in AFC Women’s Asian Cup history, with Pyari Xaxa scoring five goals, joined by Soumya Guguloth, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Sangita Basfore, Rimpa Haldar, Malavika, and Grace Dangmei. Victories over Iraq (5-0) and Timor-Leste (4-0) followed, with Manisha Kalyan, Karthika Angamuthu, Nirmala Phanjoubam, Ratanbala Nongmaithem, Anju Tamang, and Lynda Kom Serto shining, securing Group B with nine points and a +22 goal difference.

Manipur’s football legacy, shaped by veterans like former captain Langam Chaoba Devi, runs deep. Chaoba, who led India in the 1999 Asian Championships and coached the Blue Tigresses before Crispin Chettri, instilled discipline and pride. Her influence inspired these ten women, reinforcing Manipur’s status as India’s football powerhouse.

When we speak of luminaries in women’s football, the name Laibi Phanjoubam shines brightly. At 65, this remarkable woman from Andro, Manipur, has never played the game, yet her influence is nothing short of legendary. Founding AMMA FC, an all-girls football club in 1999, she has devoted three decades to challenging societal constraints and uplifting the young women of her village. As Andro’s first female college graduate, Laibi’s understated yet steadfast resolve has made her a guiding light, inspiring generations to pursue dreams beyond convention. Among her protégées is Nirmala Phanjoubam, one of the magnificent ten, meticulously nurtured under Laibi’s visionary guidance.

This victory, ending a 22-year absence from the Asian Cup, is a beacon of hope for Manipur and India. It calls for greater investment in facilities, women’s leagues, and media coverage. As Sweety, Shilky, Grace, Lynda, Panthoi, Nirmala, Ratanbala and their teammates prepare for Australia, they carry the pride of Manipur and the dreams of a nation. From Imphal’s dusty pitches to Chiang Mai’s electrifying stadium, their indomitable spirit shines. Let us roar for these Blue tigress as they chase history, one goal at a time.

