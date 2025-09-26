Manipur Assembly Scam: Supply of Fish Feeds and Manures Worth Rs 7.72 Crores

In a jaw-dropping revelation that has left the people of Manipur reeling, a staggering Rs 29 crore scam has been uncovered within the hallowed walls of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

As the state prepares to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lamyanba Hijam Irabot, this scandal exposes a grotesque misuse of public funds, transforming the Assembly—meant to be a temple of democracy—into what appears to be a lavish fish farm and flower garden.

Altogether, 152 invoices dated July 2 to 28, 2025, reveal a staggering Rs 2.88 crore spent on fish feed and Rs 4.85 crore on manures and plants, including phumdis, as if the Assembly complex were a thriving fishery or botanical estate. This scandal, unfolding in a state battered by violence since May 3, 2023, mocks the struggles of its citizens and demands urgent scrutiny from competent authorities. How can a legislative body, meant to shape Manipur’s future, justify such brazen misuse of public funds?

The invoices paint a surreal picture of financial mismanagement. Beyond the jaw-dropping sums for fish feed and manures, Rs 3 crore was billed for supply of seasonal flower plants, Rs 2.7 crore for drinking water, and Rs 1.2 crore for land scraping. Stationery items cost Rs 2.4 crore, while Rs 1.9 crore was spent on committee functions and meetings, and Rs 1.77 crore on refreshments items—despite the Assembly barely functioning due to ongoing violence.

Condiments items ( which are normally spices, sauces, and pickles) racked up Rs 62 lakhs, and toiletries like soap and tissue paper added Rs 98 lakhs. Disposable items, such as paper plates and cups, were billed at Rs 2.7 crore. These figures are not just inflated; they defy logic in a legislative body tasked with governance, not catering or gardening.



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One must ask: where are the ponds to justify Rs 2.88 crore in fish feed? Where are the sprawling gardens to warrant Rs 4.85 crore in manures and plants? The Assembly is not a fishery or a horticultural estate, yet these invoices suggest otherwise, raising serious questions about who benefits from this financial farce.

Six local firms—WDS Agency, Indira Enterprises, DE Agency, AI Enterprises, Servo Business Centre, and Leishangthem Enterprises—are implicated, with overlapping supplies pointing to a questionable tendering process. AI Enterprises leads with Rs 6.98 crore, billing for stationery, refreshments, committee functions, and even tropical fish feed and proxy grub for pisciculture.

Indira Enterprises invoiced Rs 6.37 crore for disposable items, food supplies, condiments, and manures. DE Agency billed Rs 5.76 crore for land scraping, room renovations, electrical items, and plants. WDS Agency submitted Rs 4.36 crore for fish feed, toiletries, and manures, while Servo Business Centre and Leishangthem Enterprises added Rs 2.48 crore and Rs 3.27 crore, respectively, for drinking water and seasonal flowers.

The overlap—multiple firms supplying fish feeds, manures, and plants—suggests a lack of transparency. Why are so many agencies providing the same items, inflating costs to such an extent? The Assembly’s transformation into a fish farm and garden seems less like an oversight and more like a calculated scheme to siphon public funds.

The Manipur Legislative Assembly is the cornerstone of democracy, where the state’s future is meant to be forged. Yet, this Rs 29 crore scam reveals a profound betrayal of that trust. Manipur has endured over 28 months of violence, with displaced communities and struggling relief camps.

The recent RTI report on Moirang relief camps, which exposed lakhs spent on salt, already eroded public faith. Now, the Assembly’s frivolous expenditure on fish feed and manures adds insult to injury. The people of Manipur deserve an Assembly that prioritizes their welfare, not one that squanders resources on fictitious fisheries and gardens.

The submission of these invoices to the Finance Department sparked immediate controversy. Insiders, speaking on condition of anonymity, reveal that the then Additional Chief Secretary, Vivek Kumar Dewangan (IAS), faced intense pressure to approve the payments. Sources claim this pressure led to his abrupt transfer to the Tribal Affairs & Hills/Agriculture Department, a move widely seen as an attempt to silence dissent and facilitate the scam. Still, no one has been assigned to take charge of the Finance Department, leaving another question.

This transfer notice on 15 September raises troubling questions about the integrity of the state’s financial oversight mechanisms. Was Vivek Kumar Dewangan’s reassignment a punishment for refusing to comply, or a strategic move to replace him with someone more willing to approve the questionable bills? The lack of transparency surrounding this decision only deepens public suspicion and underscores the need for a thorough investigation. Who exerted this pressure? Why the urgency to push through these dubious invoices? These questions demand answers, and Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla must investigate with utmost seriousness.

This scandal is not just about misallocated funds; it is about the erosion of faith in governance. Manipur has state-owned fisheries and lakes where investments in fish farming belong, and iconic gardens like Kangla Fort where spending on plants makes sense. The Assembly, however, is neither. The government must act swiftly: launch a thorough investigation into the tendering process, hold those responsible accountable, and strengthen financial oversight to prevent future scams. The Assembly must reclaim its role as a beacon of democracy, not a playground for corruption.

Manipur’s people have endured violence, displacement, and economic hardship for over two years. They look to their Assembly for leadership and hope, not scandals that mock their struggles. Governor Bhalla has a chance to restore trust by ensuring this scam is not buried. The people demand transparency, accountability, and justice—not ponds or gardens, but a functioning Assembly that serves them.

The Finance Department must release all relevant documents, and those involved must be thoroughly investigated. The public has a right to know who authorized these bills, who benefited from them, and why such blatant misuse of funds was allowed to occur. Manipur stands at a crossroads: the state can either allow corruption to fester, further eroding public trust, or it can rise to the challenge and root out those responsible. The choice is clear. The Assembly must be restored as the temple of democracy. Let it be a place of governance, not a fish farm or a garden.

As we honor Lamyanba Hijam Irabot’s legacy of justice and equality, let us demand that the Manipur Assembly be cleansed of corruption. It must stand as a symbol of integrity and progress, not a fish farm or flower garden mired in a Rs 29 crore muck-up. The future of Manipur depends on it.