For over three decades, I have chronicled Manipur’s turbulent history—its ethnic fault lines, from Meitei-Pangal clashes to Naga-Kuki tensions, Kuki-Paite conflicts, and the recent Meitei-Kuki political upheaval that erupted on May 3, 2023.

As a journalist, I have witnessed fleeting moments of hope drowned by cycles of violence, mistrust, and broken promises. Today, as Manipur teeters on the edge of renewed unrest, I am compelled to address a crisis that threatens to rob our youth of their future: the erosion of trust in the state’s commitment to peace.

The arrest of Asem Kanan Singh, a member of Arambai Tenggol (AT), by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 7, 2025, has sparked outrage across the Imphal Valley, calling into question the credibility of Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s February pledge that no punitive action would be taken against those who voluntarily surrendered illegal arms. This betrayal risks plunging Manipur into a deeper abyss, radicalizing its youth and undermining the fragile hope for reconciliation. If the Governor fails to honor his promise of amnesty, the peace so desperately sought by Manipur’s people will remain elusive. As a journalist steeped in Manipur’s complex socio-political dynamics, I argue that Governor Bhalla must act decisively to reaffirm his commitment to amnesty, restore public confidence, and prevent a dangerous spiral of violence that could scar an entire generation.

In February 2025, Governor Bhalla made a bold and commendable appeal for the voluntary surrender of illegal arms, a gesture that carried profound significance in a state ravaged by ethnic violence since May 3, 2023. That day, attacks on innocent Meiteis by Kuki groups ignited a conflict that has claimed over 300 lives, displaced nearly 70,000 people, and deepened divisions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The Governor’s promise of immunity for those who disarmed was a beacon of hope in a land scarred by mistrust. It offered a pathway to de-escalation, signaling that the state was willing to prioritize reconciliation over retribution.

Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei organization often branded as radical, responded with a remarkable act of compliance, surrendering 246 weapons—including assault rifles, pistols, and explosives—on February 28, 2025. This was a significant step, especially when contrasted with the refusal of Chin Kuki armed groups under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement to comply with similar calls for disarmament. The Governor’s decision to extend the deadline for arms surrender until 4 PM on March 6, 2025, following requests from both hill and valley communities, further solidified his commitment to fostering peace and communal harmony.

As a journalist who covered the disarmament process, I saw firsthand the cautious optimism it sparked. Community leaders, civil society organizations, and even skeptical citizens spoke of a potential turning point—a rare opportunity to rebuild trust in a state where suspicion has long fueled bloodshed. Mothers in Imphal’s neighborhoods whispered hopes that their sons might lay down arms for good. Village elders saw a chance to bridge divides.



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On February 25, 2025, representatives of Arambai Tenggol met Governor Bhalla and submitted a memorandum, seeking border fencing, implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with 1951 as the cut-off, and assurances of “no arrest or legal action” against village volunteers, including AT members. Their demands also included abrogating the SoO pact with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups, withdrawing ST status from “illegal immigrants,” and reinstating ST status for the Meitei community. This engagement demonstrated AT’s willingness to work within the state’s framework, trusting the Governor’s call for peace. Yet, the CBI’s arrest of Asem Kanan Singh at Imphal Airport on June 7, followed by the detention of four other AT members, has shattered this fragile hope.

The arrests, justified by vague allegations of involvement in “various criminal activities related to Manipur violence in 2023” under Supreme Court directives, directly contradict the Governor’s pledge. If those who trusted the state’s word and surrendered arms now face prosecution, what message does this send to Manipur’s youth, who yearn for stability? Today, it is Asem Kanan Singh. Tomorrow, it could be Korounganba Khuman or Robin Mangang Khwairakpam. The erosion of trust in the Governor’s office risks not only deepening ethnic divides but also pushing disillusioned young people toward despair—or worse, militancy.

If Arambai Tenggol members are destined to be hounded and punished for their involvement in the two-year-long Manipur violence, then those who compelled them to take up arms must also be held accountable. The state’s failure to protect its people forced groups like AT to arm themselves in defense of their communities. The violence that began on May 3, 2023, was not sparked by AT but by systemic failures that left Meitei villages vulnerable. Punishing those who surrendered arms in good faith while ignoring the inefficiencies that drove them to militancy is not justice—it is a betrayal that will only deepen mistrust and fuel further unrest.

The timing of the arrests compounds the crisis, casting a shadow over the state’s priorities. Manipur is reeling from multiple wounds: recent catastrophic floods have destroyed homes, schools, and infrastructure, claiming lives and livelihoods; President’s Rule, imposed in February 2025, shows the fragility of governance; and the scars of ethnic conflict remain raw. Amid this chaos, Arambai Tenggol volunteers emerged as unsung heroes, leading humanitarian efforts during the floods. These young men worked tirelessly, evacuating thousands, distributing food, water, and medical supplies, and providing a lifeline to communities grappling with loss. Their efforts earned praise from flood-affected families, revealing a side of AT that challenged its controversial reputation.

For a moment, it seemed possible that AT could redefine itself as a force for good, bridging divides through service. Yet, the arrests on June 7 brought these efforts to a screeching halt. Relief operations collapsed overnight, leaving vulnerable communities without support. Volunteers, demoralized by the state’s actions, retreated from their posts. Was this timing coincidental, or was it a calculated move to undermine the goodwill AT had earned? As a journalist, I have spoken to flood victims who now feel abandoned, their trust in both AT and the state eroded. The abrupt cessation of aid has not only disrupted recovery efforts but also deepened the sense of alienation among Manipur’s youth, who see their contributions dismissed and their futures jeopardized.

The June 7 arrests cannot be viewed in isolation; they are part of a broader pattern that threatens to entrench a cycle of violence. The immediate aftermath saw violent protests across the Imphal Valley, with mobs—reportedly led by AT supporters—burning vehicles, erecting barricades, and clashing with security forces. The government’s response—imposing curfews and suspending internet services in five valley districts for five days—only exacerbated the sense of siege among a populace already burdened by hardship. Schools closed, markets shut, and daily life ground to a halt, further isolating communities desperate for normalcy.

If the Governor’s promise of amnesty is not honored, the peace process will collapse, as the people’s expectations for reconciliation will be replaced by disillusionment and anger. The arrests have already sparked fears that AT members, who trusted the state’s call to disarm, may now feel betrayed and return to militancy, unraveling the progress made through their surrender of arms.

Speculation surrounding the arrests fuels further distrust. Were they a reaction to the arrest of a Chin Kuki militant linked to the killing of SDPO Chingtham Anand, an action that sparked protests from Kuki-Zo groups? Are they an attempt to project impartiality in a polarized state? Or do they serve as a distraction from the controversial removal of “Manipur State Transport” signage from state buses, a move many Meiteis perceive as an erasure of their identity? These questions, widely debated in Imphal’s streets and on social media platforms, reflect a growing belief that the state’s actions lack transparency. The absence of clear information about the specific charges against Asem Kanan Singh and his associates, fuels perceptions of selective justice. In a state where impartiality is the cornerstone of peace, such perceptions are a dangerous precedent.

Manipur’s youth are both the victims and the potential architects of its future. The violence that erupted on June 7 injured civilians and journalists, disrupted education, and necessitated heavy-handed measures that further alienated young people. As a journalist who has visited relief camps and spoken with displaced families, I have seen the toll of such disruptions. School closures deprive youth of education, stability, and hope, rendering them vulnerable to radicalization. Arambai Tenggol’s growth is a stark warning: from 12 units before May 2023, it expanded to 60 units by April 2024, with an estimated 60,000 members, many of whom are disillusioned Meitei youth frustrated by the state’s failure to protect their communities and address their marginalization.

AT’s trajectory will shape Manipur’s future. Its ability to organize events like the Arambai Tenggol Football Tournament in April 2025 and its rapid mobilization during the floods demonstrate an ambition to engage constructively with society. The surrender of arms in February was a pivotal moment, signaling AT’s willingness to trust the state’s assurances. Yet, the arrests threaten to undo this progress, pushing AT toward a more confrontational stance.

If this cycle of broken promises and crackdowns continues, AT could evolve into a quasi-political entity, deeply embedded in Manipur’s social and political fabric, with unpredictable consequences. The Governor’s failure to uphold his amnesty pledge could embolden other armed groups to reject future calls for disarmament, ensuring that peace remains a distant dream.

Manipur stands at a crossroads. The Governor’s failure to clarify the status of his amnesty pledge risks irreparably damaging trust in the state’s institutions. As a journalist who has documented Manipur’s resilience through decades of strife, I urge immediate action to safeguard our youth and secure a peaceful future. Governor Bhalla must publicly address the June 7 arrests, explaining any constraints imposed by the CBI or Supreme Court and outlining concrete measures to protect those who surrendered arms. Transparency is not optional—it is essential to restoring public confidence.

Moreover, the state must prioritize dialogue over confrontation. Engaging with community leaders, civil society organizations, and even groups like AT could rebuild trust and prevent further escalation. The injuries to civilians and journalists on June 7 highlight the urgent need for restraint and accountability in security operations. Heavy-handed measures, such as curfews and internet suspensions, only deepen alienation and must be replaced with efforts to foster inclusivity and reconciliation.

Manipur’s youth are the state’s greatest asset, yet they are also its most vulnerable. They deserve a future free from fear, where they can pursue education, contribute to their communities, and build a united Manipur. The cycle of arrests, violence, and mistrust threatens to rob them of this future, pushing them toward radicalization or despair. The surrender of arms in February was a testament to their willingness to trust the state—Governor Bhalla must honor that trust. If he fails to keep his promise, the peace that Manipur’s people so desperately seek will slip further out of reach, leaving a legacy of broken promises and a generation lost to conflict.

As a journalist who has witnessed Manipur’s pain and potential, I believe peace is possible—but only if the Governor acts with resolve. He must reaffirm his commitment to amnesty, engage in transparent dialogue, and prioritize the needs of Manipur’s youth. The state cannot afford another generation lost to violence. The time for half-measures is over. Governor Bhalla must keep his word, not only to restore trust but to give Manipur’s youth the future they deserve. The clock is ticking, and the stakes could not be higher.