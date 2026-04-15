Manipur University Shines Again, Leads the Northeast in Fight for Women’s Empowerment

Manipur University has once again shown why it remains one of the most important institutions in the entire Northeast. On April 15, 2026, the university organized a special programme at the Court Hall of the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat to discuss the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 — the Women’s Reservation Bill.

This appears to be the first formal university-level programme in the Northeast where the Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) personally presided and actively participated. A similar programme was organized at Nagaland University, Lumami, on April 13, with participation from faculty members, staff, and students under the theme “Campus to Parliament: Inspiring the Next Generation of Women Leaders”.

While that event was meaningful, Manipur University’s programme stood out for its high-level institutional commitment, with the Vice-Chancellor herself leading from the front.This is a moment of pride for every Manipuri who believes in progress with deep roots.

The Manipur University event was attended by Prof. Sumitra Phanjoubam, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge), Prof. Premalata Maisnam, Dean, School of Education, Prof. Toijam Tampha Devi, Dean, School of Humanities, Shri T. Shantikumar Singh, Registrar (in-charge), and Prof. Y. Premananda Singh, Head, Department of Law. Their presence gave the programme real weight and dignity.

What touched many hearts was when Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sumitra Phanjoubam herself administered the oath on gender equality and women’s empowerment to the participants. It was not mere words — it was a clear and powerful commitment from the top leadership of Manipur University.

Prof. Y. Premananda Singh spoke powerfully about the role of universities in building an inclusive society. He linked the Women’s Reservation Bill to the grand national dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047, reminding everyone how important it is to bring women into the centre of decision-making.

In our Northeast, especially in Manipur, women have always been the backbone of society — whether in the fields, markets, or during times of crisis. Yet, their representation in politics and legislatures has remained far below what it should be. This programme was a much-needed push to change that reality.

For India to become a developed nation by 2047, the active and meaningful participation of women in decision-making is absolutely essential. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasised this truth. He believes that without giving women their due place in politics, administration, and governance, the dream of Viksit Bharat will remain incomplete. Women are not just half the population — they are the real strength and soul of the nation. Their voices, ideas, and leadership must reach the highest levels of power if India wants to achieve true progress and inclusive growth.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, stands as a landmark step in this journey. After more than forty years of struggle and debate, Parliament passed it, guaranteeing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. All political parties supported it then. Now is the time to implement it without any further delay. The special session of Parliament from April 16 to 18, 2026, will discuss amendments to the Act and the proposed Delimitation Bill. Prime Minister Modi has urged all parties to back these changes so that women can secure their rightful share by the 2029 elections.

In this crucial national moment, Manipur University has done its part with courage and vision. By organising this dedicated programme with the Vice-Chancellor at the forefront, the university has taken a clear lead in the Northeast.

While others organized events at different levels, Manipur University stepped forward boldly with full institutional backing and created a serious platform for dialogue on women’s empowerment in academia, politics, bureaucracy, and nation-building.

This initiative is not just an academic exercise. It is a powerful contribution from our soil towards the national goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. By bringing together the Vice-Chancellor, Deans, Registrar, and senior faculty, the university has shown that academic institutions must also play an active role in shaping the future of the country.

The oath administered by the Vice-Chancellor will inspire many young minds in our state.Every Manipuri should feel proud today. When the nation is calling for stronger women’s participation in decision-making, our own Manipur University has answered that call with the strongest institutional presence in the Northeast.

This bold step deserves the heartfelt applause and support of the entire state. It reminds us that real development will come only when our daughters and sisters get equal seats at the table where important decisions are made.

For a state like Manipur, which has seen enough pain and division in recent years, such positive initiatives bring fresh hope. Our women have sacrificed immensely — in the family, in society, and in movements for justice. Giving them stronger political representation is not charity; it is justice. It is about making our democracy more complete and our society more balanced.

Special applause must go to Prof. Sumitra Phanjoubam and her entire team for showing this kind of forward-thinking leadership. In a region where many institutions still hesitate to touch sensitive national issues, Manipur University chose to engage boldly with the Vice-Chancellor leading the way. This reflects the true spirit of the university — an institution that has always tried to connect local aspirations with national goals.

When universities take such steps, they do more than organize events. They plant ideas, shape minds, and prepare the youth to become responsible citizens who understand the importance of gender equity. In the context of Northeast India, where indigenous communities have their own unique traditions of women’s roles, this kind of academic dialogue becomes even more meaningful. It helps us blend our cultural strengths with modern democratic principles.

The road ahead for the Women’s Reservation Bill needs careful watching. The amendments being discussed in Parliament must ensure that the 33 per cent quota becomes a reality without unnecessary delays. Once implemented, it will open new doors for thousands of capable women leaders across the country, including our own state.

Manipur University has shown the way. Now it is the turn of other universities across the Northeast to follow this inspiring example with similar institutional seriousness. Let healthy competition grow among our institutions — not just in sports or academics, but also in addressing important national issues like women’s empowerment.

The programme organized on April 15, 2026, is more than an event. It is a powerful statement — that Manipur University cares about the future of our daughters as much as it cares about knowledge.

It also reaffirms the university’s commitment to inclusivity, equity, and the larger dream of building a strong, united India where every section of society gets its due.