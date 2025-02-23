The recent imposition of President's Rule in Manipur sends a clear message: the Centre does not trust the state's leaders to restore peace and normalcy. Had the Centre been confident in them, a new Chief Minister could have been appointed during the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's new CM, Rekha Gupta. Instead, the Centre chose to take control, raising questions about their motives and the timing of their intervention.

Is the Centre experiencing trust issues with the remaining BJP MLAs, apart from ex-CM N Biren? Why is the Centre unable to appoint a new CM in Manipur as they did in Delhi?

How long will the Centre continue to control Manipur autocratically? The party must realize that their handling of the situation could severely undermine the foundation they have been building since 2014. Or perhaps Centre is unconcerned about the future of a BJP government in Manipur.

BJP legislators who submitted a proposal to State party president Sarda Devi seem out of sync with the Central leadership's strategy. Their assurances of a quick return to power appear to be a drama aimed at placating their supporters. The people of Manipur, however, are not convinced. They want to hear from the Governor, who holds the key to the state's future.

Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda are likely considering various options to restore stability in the state, though their exact strategies remain unknown.

The current situation is akin to a deceased person being kept on life support, with hospital authorities assuring the family of recovery. But the reality is starkly different. The BJP's government in Manipur is, for all intents and purposes, dead and buried. It's time for the party to accept reality.

The people of Manipur, especially those in the valley, have valid reasons for their protests against the imposition of President's Rule and demands for its revocation. For 22 long months, the state suffered from violence and instability, yet decisive action was only taken after Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation. While the Centre's intervention has brought some stability, it's essential to closely examine the motivations behind this move.

Was the imposition of President's Rule a pre-planned strategy orchestrated much earlier? The timing of events is suspicious, leading many to believe that the Centre was waiting for the perfect moment to step in. The sudden efficiency and effectiveness of the administration in maintaining law and order, providing relief to IDPs, and engaging with stakeholders seem too convenient to be mere coincidence.

The people deserve to know why it took so long for the Centre to intervene. What role did Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and the Centre-appointed DGP Rajiv Singh play, and why did their decisive actions come only now, after the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur?

Moreover, the imposition of President's Rule raises concerns about the Centre's commitment to democratic principles. Was this move necessary to restore order, or was it a convenient pretext to impose central control over the state?

Those protesting against President's Rule are questioning whether the state is being governed democratically or autocratically. People need to understand whether the central government's actions were truly necessary to restore order, or if they were a convenient pretext for imposing central control. It's crucial for the residents to know if their voices and mandate are respected, and if governance reflects their will and aspirations.

The failure of the BJP to install a stable government with a majority of MLAs raises eyebrows. Some believe that state leaders, in collusion with the Centre, orchestrated this outcome. Despite the BJP's clear majority of 32 seats, the move has fueled suspicions about the Centre's involvement.

Even though there are sections of people against the imposition of President's Rule, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has stepped up as a decisive leader in this crisis, fulfilling the "Go to Hills" mission initiated by former CM N Biren Singh. With the Chief Minister unable to visit Kuki-dominated areas and remote districts like Jiribam, Governor Bhalla has acted as the one-man army during President's Rule.

Since his appointment, Bhalla has been relentless in addressing the crisis. He has engaged with civil society organizations (CSOs) and stakeholders in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts, making significant changes within just ten days. This proactive approach has garnered positive responses from hill CSOs and political parties alike.

Meanwhile, valley-based CSOs such as Imagi Meira and United Mothers of Manipur are calling for the revocation of President's Rule and the establishment of a people's government. Protests involving burning tyres, blocking highways, and Meira rallies have become commonplace, signaling strong resistance to President's Rule and the targeting of Khul Ngakpa by security forces.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has issued a seven-day deadline for people to surrender looted weapons. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found possessing such weapons after the deadline. In response to his appeal, many looted weapons have been surrendered, and those arrested, including Khul Ngakpa, have been treated leniently.

The BJP's inability to form a new government despite having a majority adds to the uncertainty. The central leadership may try to buy time, hoping the situation will improve or that a new leader will emerge. However, with the state under President's Rule, the BJP must act quickly to restore confidence and find a lasting solution.

Ultimately, the path forward depends on the BJP's ability to balance competing community interests and find a leader with widespread support. Until then, people will continue to wait for stable governance.