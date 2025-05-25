In the Meitei tradition, attending a relative’s religious ceremony or festival is not merely a cultural practice but a sacred obligation, unbroken by curfews, bandhs, or blockades. This deeply rooted custom, woven into the cultural fabric of Manipur for generations, transcends obstacles, as no reason—be it conflict, restriction, or hardship—is deemed significant enough to prevent families and communities from coming together.

The recently concluded 5th Shirui Lily Festival, held from May 20 to 24, 2025, in Ukhrul, stands as a powerful testament to this enduring tradition. Despite two years of restricted movement along the highways due to ethnic tensions and security challenges, the Meitei community joined their Tangkhul brethren—often referred to as their “big brother”—in a heartfelt celebration of shared heritage. This reunion, marked by warm gestures and resilient spirit, offers a profound lesson in unity and a roadmap for restoring harmony in a state plagued by division.

However, the festival’s message of reconciliation was marred by painful incidents, notably the actions of the Mahar Regiment, which deeply wounded Meitei pride by forcing the removal of the word “Manipur” from a state transport bus. These events set against the backdrop of Manipur’s proud identity—recognized by the Union Government through the renaming of Mount Harriet to Mount Manipur in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 17, 2021—exposed the fragility of the state’s social fabric and the urgent need for reconciliation.

The Meitei tradition of prioritizing family and communal gatherings, no matter the circumstances, is mirrored in the Tangkhul community’s renowned hospitality. This reciprocal bond is evident in the mutual participation in each other’s festivals: just as Meiteis attend the Tangkhul’s Shirui Lily Festival, Tangkhuls faithfully participate in the Meitei’s Mera Hou Chongba, a tradition that has endured for generations. These acts of participation are not mere customs; they are the roots that anchor Manipur’s diverse communities, reminding them of their shared history and destiny. The festival’s ability to bring people together despite ongoing challenges sends a powerful message: no conflict, misunderstanding, or political ambition can sever the ties that bind Manipur’s people.

The Shirui Lily Festival, centered on the rare Lilium mackliniae, is a celebration of Manipur’s unique identity and natural heritage. Discovered in 1946 by British botanist Frank Kingdon Ward and named after his wife Jean Macklin, the flower gained global acclaim at the 1950 London Flower Show. Its endangered status necessitates the festival’s role in promoting conservation and eco-tourism, as well as fostering unity among Manipur’s communities.

Championed by former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh as a state festival in 2017, it was envisioned as a bridge to mend historical rifts between the Tangkhul and Meitei communities, rifts often exploited by self-serving political leaders. This year’s revival, after two years of silence due to ethnic tensions, promised not only cultural renewal but also global recognition of Manipur’s sustainable eco-tourism and environmental protection.

The festival’s revival in 2025, after a two-year hiatus due to Manipur Mayhem, was a significant step toward normalcy, with the Manipur Tourism Department and Tangkhul Civil Society Organizations ensuring its success through robust security measures. Despite the fact that the footfalls were lower than previous editions, reflecting the lingering impact of restricted movement. Yet, the sight of Tangkhul hosts waving warmly to Meitei visitors along the roads to Shirui was a poignant reminder of the enduring brotherhood between these communities.

The 5th Shirui Lily Festival was tragically overshadowed by incidents that struck at the heart of Meitei pride and Manipur’s identity. On May 20, 2025, a Manipur State Transport (MST) bus carrying journalists to cover the festival was stopped at the Gwaltabi checkpoint by personnel from the 4th Mahar Regiment. The security forces allegedly instructed the media team to cover the words “Manipur State Transport” on the bus’s windshield with white paper, an act perceived as a deliberate attempt to erase the state’s identity.

This unprecedented directive, which forced the media team to abandon their assignment and return to Imphal, sparked outrage among Meiteis, who view the name “Manipur” as a symbol of their pride and historical legacy. The incident was particularly painful given the Union Government’s recognition of Manipur’s significance, exemplified by the renaming of Mount Harriet to Mount Manipur in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2021, a gesture by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to honor Manipur’s contributions to fight against the British in 1891.

The removal of “Manipur” from the bus was seen as an affront to the state’s dignity, prompting widespread condemnation. The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a Meitei civil society organization, called a 48-hour general strike starting midnight on May 21, disrupting life in Imphal Valley. Businesses, schools, and public transport shut down, with exceptions made only for medical emergencies and travel to the Shirui Lily festival.

The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union and Editors’ Guild Manipur have also staged a pen-down protest, demanding an investigation and action against those responsible. COCOMI further accused the Mahar Regiment of undermining Manipur’s authority and demanded an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, along with the resignations of the state’s Security Advisor, Director General of Police, and Chief Secretary. Several other groups echoed these sentiments, questioning how such an act could occur within Manipur’s own territory.

This incident was compounded further by other controversies, including a Kuki group’s directive restricting Meiteis from entering Kuki areas in Ukhrul, perceived as exclusionary and fueling ethnic tensions.

Perhaps the most disheartening incident was the controversy surrounding the display of the Salai Taret flag by few members of Arambai Tenggol at Shirui Peak. Intended as a tribute to the beauty of the Shirui Lily and a celebration of Manipur’s indigenous unity, the gesture was misconstrued by some Tangkhul organizations, including the Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS), Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), and Wung Tangkhul Region of GPRN, as a provocative act. These groups issued warnings of “strong consequences,” deepening divisions and undermining the festival’s message of harmony. Such misunderstandings, often fueled by unverified claims and propaganda, highlight the fragility of trust between communities and the need for transparent communication.

These incidents are not isolated but part of a broader pattern of division. In 2006, the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), backed by the NSCN (IM), imposed bans on Meitei Mayek, Manipuri films, and textbooks in Naga-dominated districts like Ukhrul, citing perceived Meitei cultural imposition. These measures, which included erasing Meitei Mayek from vehicles and banning Meitei language media, were aggressive and divisive, threatening the cultural coexistence that Manipur’s communities have long cherished.

And now, the objections to the Salai Taret flag reflect a politicization of cultural symbols, with the Naga flag often tied to political ambitions and assertions of historical distinctness. In contrast, the Salai Taret flag, a symbol of Manipur’s indigenous unity, should be seen as an expression of shared heritage, not a provocation.

These divisive rhetoric of groups like TKS, TNL, and GPRN stands in stark contrast to the unifying visions of Tangkhul and Meitei leaders like Yangmasho Shaiza, , Rungsung Suisa and Chingsubam Akaba. The visionaries sons of the soil dedicated their lives to fostering harmony, transcending ethnic divides, and nurturing a shared Manipuri identity. Their legacies offer a timeless blueprint for a united Manipur, one that today’s leaders must heed to overcome the current challenges.

Yangmasho Shaiza, a proud Tangkhul and former Chief Minister, was a towering figure in Manipur’s quest for unity. In the 1960s, when demands for a separate administrative unit for the hills surfaced, Shaiza guided the Manipur Hills Union toward electoral politics and integration, rejecting separatism in favor of a cohesive Manipur. As a leader of the Manipur Nationalist Party, alongside Sagolsem Indramani Singh, he fearlessly demanded statehood, earning the title of a “pucca Manipuri nationalist” from Colonel H. Bhuban Singh. As Chief Minister, Shaiza revived Meitei Mayek as a state official language, allocated land in Ukhrul for a Hindu temple, and installed the Lainingthou Sanamahi idol at the 1st Manipur Rifles’ temple in Haying Khongbal, bridging communities through shared reverence.

Today, it is with profound sorrow that we reflect on the tragic loss of Yangmasho Shaiza, whose unwavering dedication to fostering unity in Manipur came at the ultimate cost. In 1984, he was assassinated by the NSCN (IM), a sacrifice that continues to cast a long shadow over our hearts. With the exception of those associated with the NSCN (IM) cadres, the Tangkhul, Meitei, and other communities of Manipur share a collective grief, their hearts heavy with the enduring pain of his loss. Shaiza’s vision for a united Manipur remains a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made for peace and harmony, inspiring us to honor his legacy with renewed commitment to unity.

Next, the friendship between Chingsubam Akaba, leader of the Meitei National Front, and Rungsung Suisa, a revered Tangkhul figure, embodies the potential for hill-valley camaraderie. Suisa, born in Somdal Village, Ukhrul, carried a profound belief in Manipur’s unity, rejecting narrow ethnic aspirations in favor of brotherhood. In his final days, he shared a heartrending prophecy: “My younger brothers of the valley will one day look for this brother.”

He requested that his body rest briefly at the home of his Meitei friend, Soyam Amu, before being laid to rest at Kulla Kaphung (Mount of Mirror) in Hongman Village, facing the valley—a symbolic gesture of eternal connection. This prophecy was fulfilled when his body rested at Soyam Amu’s home for half an hour before burial, a sharp reminder of the bond that must be nurtured to heal Manipur’s divisions.

In his later years, NSCN (IM) leader Thuingaleng Muivah too began to recognize the importance of unity between Tangkhul and Meitei, endorsing a proposal to erect statues of Akaba and Suisa in Ukhrul and the valley. Supported by the R. Suisa Trust and Luchingpurel Chingsubam Akaba Ningsing Lup, this initiative symbolizes solidarity and offers a tangible step toward reconciliation. Muivah’s shift toward unity, inspired by the legacies of Shaiza, Akaba, and Suisa, plants a seed of hope for a united future, but it requires action to bear fruit.

Despite the controversies, the 5th Shirui Lily Festival demonstrated remarkable resilience, thanks to the courage and determination of key figures. Tourism Director Pooja Elangbam, undeterred by threats from certain Kuki civil society organizations, ensured the event’s success, earning widespread admiration. The Ukhrul District Administration, led by the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, along with central paramilitary forces, implemented meticulous security arrangements, including vehicle checks, patrolling, and escorts along the 80-km Imphal-Ukhrul stretch. These measures allowed thousands of visitors to travel safely, achieving what high-profile figures like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor Ajay Bhalla, and Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh could not during earlier attempts to restore free movement.

Local Meitei organizations, including Meira Paibi groups like the Manipur Awang Chingkhei Kanba Clubs and Meira Paibi Apunba Lup, played a vital role in fostering unity. At Yaingangpokpi, they warmly greeted Meitei and Tangkhul visitors with banners proclaiming “Long Live Shirui Lily 2025,” promoting safe and free movement. Their efforts, combined with the Meitei community’s restraint amidst COCOMI’s 48-hour strike, highlight the potential for unity that the festival seeks to foster.

The festival’s success, while inspiring, was incomplete without the participation of Kuki talents like Vawnchawi Vaiphei, whose absence serves as a reminder that true peace requires inclusivity. Manipur’s history is rich with cultural synergy, where Meitei, Kuki, and Tangkhul communities once celebrated together at events like Chavang Kut and the Sangai Festival. Outside Manipur, in cities like Guwahati, Delhi, and Bangalore, these communities mingle freely, sharing memories of home. If such harmony is possible beyond Manipur’s borders, it should not remain elusive within the state. Imagine a stage where Vawnchawi’s guitar riffs blend with Laishram Benita Chanu’s soulful folk melodies and Martina Kom’s soulful numbers, symbolizing the unity Manipur once knew. This vision is not utopian but rooted in the state’s shared heritage.

The Shirui Lily Festival’s success raises a critical question: if the administration, with the support of around one lakh central security forces, could ensure safe passage for five days, why can’t this model be scaled to restore permanent free movement across Manipur? The Manipur Police’s assertion of no buffer zones between districts reinforces the possibility of seamless inter-district travel, provided the same level of commitment seen during the festival is sustained. The state and central governments must build on this momentum by implementing permanent security measures, such as regular patrolling, vehicle checks, and escorted travel where necessary. Dialogue with all communities, including the Kuki, must be prioritized to address grievances and rebuild trust.

Moreover, the committee investigating the controversial directive that Meiteis shed their Manipur identity to participate in the festival must deliver transparent findings swiftly. Such conditions are unprecedented in sovereign India and raise troubling questions about deliberate attempts to stoke tensions. The Mahar Regiment’s unconstitutional act of removing “Manipur” from a state bus demands accountability.

The legacies of Shaiza, Akaba, and Suisa offer a timeless challenge: to build a Manipur where hills and valleys thrive as one. Suisa’s final journey—resting at Soyam Amu’s home, his face turned toward the valley—is a call to action for today’s leaders to reject divisive rhetoric and foster trust. Muivah’s endorsement of statues honoring Akaba and Suisa presents a golden opportunity to bridge divides, but it requires leaders to honor each other’s histories and prioritize harmony over mistrust.

The 5th Shirui Lily Festival was more than a celebration of a rare flower; it was a celebration of Manipur’s enduring spirit. The Meitei tradition of attending family functions, the Tangkhul’s warm hospitality, and the festival’s overwhelming turnout point to a brighter future. As visitors left Ukhrul, many echoed the sentiment, “Ukhrulda eigi thawai leihoure” (“I left my soul at Ukhrul”). This connection must not be temporary.

With around one lakh security forces in the state and a proven model for safe passage, the administration has no excuse to delay permanent solutions. The festival has shown the way; now, it is up to Manipur’s leaders and people to walk the path to lasting peace together. If not today, tomorrow will be too late!