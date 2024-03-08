North East India is a unique, interesting and captivating region with potential for exponential growth and development. However, until 2014, the states beyond the ‘Chicken’s neck’ and its people were being neglected with not even a discussion on the issues pertaining to the region within the high walls of Lutyens Delhi. Post 2014, things have remarkably changed.

‘Modi’s Northeast Story’ co-authored by Tuhin A. Sinha and Aditya Pittie and published by Rupa is a one-of-a-kind anthology that documents the transformation of India’s northeastern states since 2014. Upgrading the long neglected ‘Look East Policy’ to ‘Act East Policy’ with a vision to uplift the North Eastern Region promoting economic, infrastructure and cultural development was a signature step by Prime minister Narendra Modi. After ten years, the vision has taken visible shape. The book brings together essays by leaders in various fields who have been an integral part of the change and have witnessed it from close quarters including Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma; Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu; Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju; Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways, and Civil Aviation General V.K. Singh (Retd); Members of Parliament S. Phangnon Konyak and Tejasvi Surya; author and anthropologist Rami Desai; Lairenjam Niranjan Singh; Tage Rita; among others.



Helmed by Tuhin A. Sinha, best-selling author, columnist, politician and National Spokesperson of the BJP, with Aditya Pittie, an experienced entrepreneur, angel investor, past president of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) and Convenor (Western Maharashtra) of the BJP Intellectual Cell, the book has explored diverse fields of work like administration, entrepreneurship, transportation, security, demography, social change etc. to document the dramatic transformation that has been witnessed by the region in the last decade. In fact, the book gives an insight on the burning issues of each state and the way the Modi Government has dealt with it, solving it in entirety.

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted how Modi’s vision has shaped the acumen of his governance and how Assam has been ushered in an era of prosperity after years of struggle with insurgency and illegal immigration. He has stated that the double-engine government has been in working in relentless pursuit of Rajdharma through various avenues such as economic emergence, women centric development, excellence in health care and education, employment and entrepreneurship, peace in the state, eradication of drugs, indigenous rights, asserting Assamese identity and crackdown on child marriage.

Reminiscing his days as an MP back in 2004 under the UPA, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju pointed out the lethargic approach of the Manmohan Singh government towards Northeast India even after the Prime Minister being a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam. But the last nine years have seen numerous development projects initiated by the Modi government in Arunachal Pradesh and Sri Rijiju highlighted one of such unique and innovative initiatives- the Vibrant Village Program (VVP).

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, after being elected as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, the land of rising sun, focused on five key areas: infrastructure, digital governance, social inclusion, hydropower and the cultural mainstreaming of the state. He describes how in each of his steps towards advancement, he gained wholehearted support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He quoted, ‘Modiji had a distinct vision, political will and selfless zeal to uplift the Northeast by coordinating the developments to keep them at par with the rest of the country.’

First DoNER Minister, Gen V.K.Singh’s description of the efforts of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to solve the border disputes between the states, Tejasvi Surya’s insightful account on the financial contributions and special schemes of the Modi government for the Northeast, Ashish Chandrokar’s essay on the contrasting picture of public health in the Northeast pre and post 2014 and Tage Rita’s entrepreneurial journey streamlined by good governance and easy access to finance are some of the other chapters that needs mention. Having said that, it doesn’t in any way mean that the chapters not mentioned here can be neglected.

History has a major role to play in shaping the mindset of the people of a region. Modiji perceived the need to not only preserve the stories of the heroes of the country but also to spread the legacy across the country to inspire young minds with the sense of patriotism for the country. My essay on Lachit Barphukan is not just a mere tribute to the Assamese war hero but also a gratitude to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for letting the entire country know Lachit’s story and celebrate his bravery.

Though many books have been written on Modi’s remarkable journey as the Prime Minister and his endeavor to seek the topmost position for India among the nations, very little has been written about the transformation of the Northeastern states which he proudly calls as the ‘Astalakshmi.’ Tuhin Sinha and Aditya Pittie’s initiative to compile essays of leaders, stakeholders, journalists, entrepreneurs, authors and researchers documenting the journey of transformation of the eight states through their eyes who have been part of the journey is commendable. Everyone should read this book to know about Northeast India.