MP Bimol Akoijam’s Bold LS Intervention: Why Manipur’s Census and Delimitation Must Be Deferred

On 27th March 2026, MP Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, submitted a notice under Rule 377 to the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, seeking deferment of the proposed Census and Delimitation exercises in Manipur. The notice was taken up and mentioned on the floor of the House on 30th March 2026.

Recognising that Rule 377 allows only a brief submission without detailed elaboration, MP Bimol Akoijam followed it up the same day with a comprehensive three-page letter addressed to the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

This coordinated parliamentary effort, submitting the formal notice in advance and backing it with a detailed written submission, reflects both procedural diligence and a serious commitment to addressing the genuine concerns of the people of Manipur.

Dr. Bimol Akoijam’s intervention is a significant and responsible step. His letter is not a mere political statement; it is a well-reasoned, evidence-based appeal that draws on judicial records, scholarly analysis, historical context, and pressing security realities. It deserves careful consideration from the Government of India.

At the core of MP Bimol Akoijam’s Lok Sabha intervention and subsequent letter is the unresolved controversy surrounding past census data in Manipur. The 2001 Census had recorded unusually high population growth figures in several hill sub-divisions.

These abnormal numbers were later challenged in the Gauhati High Court. In a significant judgment delivered on 19 January 2007, the Court ruled that the population figures in nine hill sub-divisions were highly suspect and directed that a fresh population count be conducted before those figures could be used for any delimitation exercise.

Regrettably, this judicial directive was never fully acted upon. The controversy has continued to undermine confidence in any census-linked delimitation process.

Independent scholars Ankush Agarwal and Vikash Kumar, in their 2020 article “Manipur’s Population Conundrum” published in the Economic and Political Weekly, convincingly argued that such explosive growth rates cannot be explained by normal demographic factors like birth rates, death rates, or standard migration patterns. Instead, they pointed to extraneous political motives, particularly the fierce competition for seats in the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Dr. Bimol Akoijam rightly highlights that proceeding with a fresh census and delimitation on potentially tainted foundations would only legitimise past distortions. Delimitation is not a routine administrative exercise, it fundamentally reshapes political representation and the balance of power among communities.

In a state already grappling with deep ethnic tensions, any perception of unfairness in this process could further erode trust in democratic institutions.

MP Bimol Akoijam’s letter also confronts another sensitive but critical issue like the widespread apprehension regarding illegal immigration into Manipur. The state’s porous international border with Myanmar has facilitated a significant influx of people, especially amid the ongoing instability and conflict in that country following the 2021 military takeover.

While acknowledging that migration from Southeast Asia, including erstwhile Burma, has historical precedents, notably after Myanmar’s independence in 1948 and the abolition of the Foreign Regulation Permit system in 1950, the MP draws a clear line between historical movements and recent illegal infiltration by “alien subjects.”

There is a growing concern among local communities and civil society groups that some of these recent entrants may have been encouraged or absorbed as vote banks to advance sectarian political agendas. This alleged demographic engineering blurs the essential distinction between citizens and non-citizens, often along ethnic lines.

The letter references a 2016 report in The Wire quoting a Churachandpur-based educationist who described the border as “open” and referred to cross-border residents as “our own brothers and sisters.”

However, when combined with rising issues such as illicit drug trafficking, extensive poppy cultivation that extends the “Golden Triangle” into Manipur, and the suspected involvement of some cross-border elements in the state’s ethnic crisis, these developments have intensified public anxiety.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself had alluded to the possible role of illegal immigrants in the Manipur violence on the floor of the House on 9 August 2023.

Dr. Bimol Akoijam’s intervention builds upon that acknowledgment, urging that such concerns must be addressed seriously rather than brushed aside.

What makes MP Bimol Akoijam’s Lok Sabha intervention particularly constructive is that it does not stop at highlighting problems. The letter presents a practical and constitutionally grounded roadmap.

He requests the deferment of the Census and Delimitation exercises until the following steps are undertaken:

The Government conducts a National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise to update the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) in Manipur, in line with the 2003 amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955 — an amendment passed unanimously by Parliament. This would create a reliable citizen database before any delimitation proceeds.

Lessons from the Assam NRC experience are incorporated to ensure that genuine Indian citizens, especially the poor and marginalised, are protected from undue harassment due to documentation gaps.

A Foreigners Tribunal is established for Manipur under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, to fairly and legally distinguish citizens from non-citizens in a time-bound manner.

The law and order situation is stabilised, with illegal armed groups exercising parallel authority, particularly in remote areas, brought under control so that any verification process can be conducted peacefully, transparently, and without coercion.

These demands are reasonable and reflect the unique challenges of a sensitive border state. They prioritise national security, constitutional integrity, and fairness to genuine citizens.

Manipur continues to suffer from violence, large-scale displacement, and fractured community relations. In this context, rushing into a census and delimitation without first resolving fundamental questions of citizenship could prove counterproductive.

It risks freezing manipulated or contested demographic data into the state’s political structure, potentially marginalising communities that have already endured significant losses.

By contrast, heeding MP Bimol Akoijam’s call would demonstrate the Government’s commitment to protecting legitimate citizens while firmly addressing illegal immigration. It would help rebuild confidence in democratic processes and create conditions for eventual reconciliation and normalcy.

As per established parliamentary norms, the Ministry of Home Affairs is expected to respond to the issues raised under Rule 377 within 30 days of the matter being taken up in the House.

The people of Manipur will be watching closely. A substantive and empathetic response from the Government, one that engages with the core concerns outlined in Dr. Bimol Akoijam’s letter, could mark a positive step toward healing.

It is also a sincere attempt to ensure that political power in Manipur is built on the foundation of truth and verified citizenship, rather than expediency or distorted numbers.





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