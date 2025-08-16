N Biren Singh’s fight against illegal immigration was vindicated by PM Modi’s I-Day speech

In recent years, the issue of illegal immigration has surged to the forefront of India’s national consciousness, transforming from a regional concern into a matter of urgent national importance. At the heart of this transformation stands N. Biren Singh, the former Chief Minister of Manipur, whose unwavering commitment to combating illegal immigration and its associated challenges has earned him widespread admiration across the country. His leadership has not only reshaped the discourse in India’s Northeast but also inspired a nationwide movement to protect the nation’s demographic integrity and sovereignty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s powerful Independence Day speech on August 15, 2025, from the Red Fort, where he announced a high-powered demographic mission to tackle illegal infiltration, has further amplified N Biren’s pioneering efforts, cementing his status as one of India’s most influential and popular leaders.

In the Northeastern states, this crisis has reached a critical juncture, with states like Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, and Nagaland racing to avert a demographic catastrophe akin to the turmoil that has engulfed Manipur since 2023. At the forefront of this battle stands N. Biren, whose pioneering efforts to combat illegal immigration and its associated drug menace have reshaped the Northeast’s response and elevated the issue to a national priority. His establishment of India’s first-ever Cabinet Sub-Committee to address illegal immigration in February 2023, a landmark initiative, highlights his proactive leadership, though it may have inadvertently contributed to the Manipur violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023.

The Northeast’s anxieties about illegal immigration are rooted in its history and geography. The region’s porous borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar have long facilitated undocumented migration, threatening indigenous identities and straining resources. The Assam Movement (1979–1985) culminated in the Assam Accord, agreed to identify and deport all refugees and migrants after March 25 1971. Tripura’s indigenous Tiprasa population, once a majority, has dwindled to 31.1% by 2011 due to Bengali migration post-Partition. Mizoram and Nagaland face inflows of Chin and Bangladeshi refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh. Manipur’s ongoing ethnic clashes, partly fueled by illegal immigration, have become a stark warning, prompting aggressive measures across the region, including biometric identification, eviction drives, and deportations.

N. Biren Singh’s leadership in Manipur has been a catalyst for this regional awakening. His administration’s detection of Myanmar nationals in districts like Churachandpur since 2018 highlighted how unchecked migration can inflame ethnic tensions. For instance, Mizoram, which initially criticized Biren's policies, has recently acknowledged the validity of his concerns. The state has initiated a biometric registration of around 30,000 Myanmar refugees, signaling a shift in perspective and an alignment with his vision. Similarly, Assam which evicted over 50,000 suspected illegal settlers since June 2025, and Tripura and Nagaland, which have intensified border surveillance. Biren’s influence has transformed a regional crisis into a national imperative, amplified by his establishment of a groundbreaking Cabinet Sub-Committee in 2023 to guide the identification and management of illegal immigrants.

On February 16, 2023, under N. Biren Singh’s leadership, the Manipur government took a historic step by constituting India’s first Cabinet Sub-Committee to address illegal immigration, specifically targeting Myanmarese immigrants and refugees. Chaired by Letpao Haokip and including Awangbow Newmai and Th. Basanta Kumar Singh, the committee was tasked with guiding the Manipur State Population Commission and other authorities in identifying illegal immigrants, particularly in the wake of Myanmar’s 2021 military coup. This initiative marked a bold departure from previous approaches, reflecting Singh’s commitment to tackling the issue systematically.

The committee’s activities gained momentum with a visit to Singhat on April 1, 2023, to oversee a special verification drive and inspect proposed shelter homes for illegal immigrants. The team, accompanied by key officials including the Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur and the Inspector General of Police (Intelligence), reported detecting 129 illegal migrants during random checks in Churachandpur. Across five hill districts—Tengnoupal, Chandel, Churachandpur, Pherzawl, and Kamjong—a total of 2,480 illegal immigrants were detected, highlighting the scale of the issue.

During the inspection, Letpao Haokip has raised significant concerns about the influx of illegal Myanmar nationals into Churachandpur, highlighting the potential for these immigrants to blend seamlessly with the local population due to shared cultural and linguistic similarities. This integration raises fears of unauthorized naturalization among the native community. He even noted that, despite no official reports, many such immigrants may already be residing in rented accommodations within Churachandpur's main town. The committee also emphasized community involvement, urging village authorities to report illegal immigrants voluntarily, with assurances that no arrests would be made for cooperation. Temporary ID cards were planned to facilitate deportation once conditions in Myanmar stabilized, reflecting a balance between security and humanitarian concerns.

What sets N. Biren Singh apart is his ability to elevate the issue of illegal immigration from a regional concern to a national priority. His relentless advocacy has compelled policymakers at the highest levels to take notice, culminating in Prime Minister Modi’s historic announcement during his 2025 Independence Day address. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi warned of a “premeditated conspiracy” to alter India’s demography through illegal infiltration, echoing the concerns Biren has championed for years. The Prime Minister’s announcement of a high-powered demographic mission to tackle this crisis is a testament to Biren’s foresight and leadership.

N. Biren’s efforts gained national prominence when Prime Minister Modi warned, "These ghuspaithiyas (infiltrators) a are snatching the bread and butter of our youth. They are targeting our country’s daughters and sisters. They are befooling innocent tribals and capturing their forest land,” he declared, highlighting the multifaceted threat. His announcement of a high-powered demographic mission to tackle this crisis within a set timeframe validates Biren’s pioneering work, particularly the Cabinet Sub-Committee’s efforts to identify and manage illegal immigrants.

Modi’s speech exposed the national security implications of demographic changes, particularly in border areas. “It creates a crisis for our unity, integrity, and progress. It sows the seeds of social tension,” he said, emphasizing that no nation can tolerate such intrusions. By invoking the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters, Modi framed the fight as a patriotic duty: “Our forefathers got freedom by making the supreme sacrifice. They gave us an independent India, and it is our duty that we do not accept such activities.” This rhetoric aligns closely with Biren’s approach, particularly his committee’s efforts to protect Manipur’s demographic integrity while addressing humanitarian needs.

N Biren's establishment of the Cabinet Sub-Committee represents a pioneering model for addressing illegal immigration. By combining systematic identification, temporary shelters, and community engagement, the committee sought to prevent immigrants from blending into the local population while providing humanitarian support. This approach, coupled with Biren's efforts to curb the drug trade, demonstrates a holistic understanding of the issue’s socio-economic and security dimensions.

His influence extends beyond Manipur. Assam’s eviction drives, Mizoram’s biometric registration, and Nagaland’s border monitoring reflect the regional adoption of his strategies. The 2024 Supreme Court ruling upholding the 1971 citizenship cutoff has emboldened these measures, with Assam bypassing Foreigners Tribunals for deportations. Biren’s committee, with its emphasis on verification and temporary shelters, offers a framework for the national demographic mission announced by PM Modi, balancing security with humanitarian considerations.

N. Biren Singh’s rise as India’s most popular leader in the fight against illegal immigration is a testament to his vision, courage, and patriotism. His establishment of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, the first of its kind in India, set a precedent for systematic action, though it may have contributed to the 2023 violence in Manipur. By transforming a regional issue into a national priority, he has safeguarded Manipur’s interests and inspired a broader movement to protect India’s demographic and cultural integrity. His leadership, amplified by Modi’s Independence Day speech, has resonated with millions, positioning him as a symbol of resilience in an era of complex challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s acknowledgment of the dangers of illegal immigration in his 2025 Independence Day speech marks a turning point for India, recognizing the issue as a national threat that demands urgent action. Manipur, profoundly affected by illegal immigration, stands as a stark example of the consequences of inaction, with ethnic violence and demographic shifts threatening its stability.



In the words of Prime Minister Modi, “No nation in the world can hand over itself to ghuspaithiyas, then how can we hand over Bharat to them?” N. Biren Singh’s unwavering resolve to answer this question with action, was fighting a lone battle, even costing him to resign from the Chief Minister's post. Now, it is imperative to encourage and empower his fight by installing a popular government in Manipur that will continue his unfinished task. A strong, people-centric administration, inspired by Biren’s vision, can ensure that his legacy of protecting indigenous rights and national integrity endures, safeguarding Manipur and India from the perils of illegal infiltration.



