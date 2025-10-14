N Biren Singh’s five-year battle to save Red Land shattered by President’s Rule

In the poignant words of former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, “It takes time to build something good but it can be destroyed very quickly. Our elders often say this, and it feels so true today.” His tireless five-year campaign from 2017 to 2021 to secure the Red Land’s ownership and lay the groundwork for its preservation stands as a testament to what could have been had his leadership continued. Under President’s Rule, these efforts were squandered, highlighting a profound loss of “our sense of ownership and responsibility.”

The demolition of Red Land in Shillong reveals a stark insensitivity within the bureaucracy, which failed to promptly inform the Governor about the issue. The letter submitted to the relevant department was either disregarded or discarded, or the Governor chose not to act to preserve this heritage. Whatever the cause, the loss is irreparable, leaving us to mourn the destruction of a cherished legacy.

This demolition of the Manipur Rajbari, known as the "Red Land" in Shillong is a heart-wrenching loss that has severed a vital thread of Manipur’s cultural and historical fabric. This heritage site, acquired by the Maharaja of Manipur in 1935 and the sacred ground where Maharaja Bodhchandra Singh signed the Manipur Merger Agreement with India in 1949, was razed under the claim of structural instability due to weathering and termite damage.

Despite desperate pleas from the Manipuri Elders’ Consortium, Shillong (MECS) on September 10, 2025, the Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, Meghalaya (MSPM) on September 23, 2025, and former Lok Sabha MP Dr. RK Ranjan on October 8, 2025, the Manipur government, operating under President’s Rule, failed to intervene, allowing the complete destruction of this iconic structure.

The belated formation of a Monitoring and Supervision Committee to oversee reconstruction, while a step toward mitigation, cannot restore the irreplaceable authenticity of the original Rajbari.

The Red Land building, historic property at Boyce Road, Laitumkhrah, Shillong, is not merely real estate but a cornerstone of Manipur’s identity, steeped in historical significance. Originally acquired by the Maharaja in 1935 as a residence during visits to Shillong, then the capital of Assam, it was leased to the Accountant General until the late 1960s, recorded under “H.H. Maharaja of Manipur.” Ownership disputes persisted despite Manipur’s repurchase in 1990-91, renaming it “Red Land Manipur Rabari” (Holding No. G-72, later G-76, Ward No. 3, Shillong Municipality).

The lack of a formal patta/possession certificate threatened its future, a challenge N. Biren Singh tackled with unwavering resolve as Chief Minister. His efforts began in earnest on June 19, 2017, when the General Administration Department (GAD), under his leadership, sent a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, signed by Deputy Secretary Chungjalen Thangeo.

This letter requested the issuance of a patta for the land, measuring 83,889 sq. ft., emphasizing its historical ownership by the Maharaja and its importance for development projects funded by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER). A follow-up letter on August 31, 2017, reiterated the urgency, reflecting Biren’s administration’s commitment to securing legal clarity.

N Biren himself took direct action in 2019, writing to hie counterpart, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on March 12, 2019, and again on September 28, 2019 (D.O. No. 14/1/2005/W). In the latter, he meticulously detailed the property’s history: its acquisition in 1935, its lease until 1967-68, and Manipur’s repurchase in 1990-91. He clarified ownership misunderstandings, noting that the property had been registered with the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of East Khasi Hills in favor of Manipur’s GAD.

N Biren highlighted recent progress, including inspections ordered by Meghalaya, land valuation certificates, and fresh measurements submitted for approval. He passionately highlighted the “deep sentimental attachments” of the Manipuri people to the site, tied to events like the 1949 Merger Agreement, and urged swift issuance of the patta to preserve Manipur Bhawan, Shillong, as a cultural and administrative hub.

His persistence continued unabated. On July 20, 2021 (D.O. No. BHW/4/2021-GAD), CM Biren wrote again to Conrad Sangma, expressing gratitude for Meghalaya’s steps toward documentation and citing a pivotal milestone: the Shillong Municipal Board’s certification on February 8, 2021, confirming that Holding No. G-76 belonged to the Government of Manipur, with defined boundaries (North: Holding No. 309; East: Holding Nos. 31, 32, 33; South: St. Margaret and St. Mary’s Schools; West: Holding Nos. 65, 340).

Reflecting on this milestone, N Biren noted that on 8 February 2021, the Meghalaya Government confirmed the clearance of all dues and taxes for the property through a letter. On 20 July, he expressed gratitude to CM Conrad Sangma and reiterated his request for the possession certificate. Biren's commitment extended beyond correspondence, as he personally visited Shillong to reinforce his dedication.

These efforts culminated in a 30-year lease for the Red Land, a triumph Biren described as achieved “with the cooperation of all.” He envisioned a comprehensive preservation plan, assigning the Planning and Development Authority (PDA) to construct a new guest house alongside the old structure, a project worth 14.92 crore rupees.

“There were sincere plans to conserve the old structure and carry out necessary renovations,” Biren lamented, highlighting his intent to balance development with heritage conservation. His five-year campaign was not a fleeting effort but a sustained, multi-faceted endeavor—combining administrative letters, personal diplomacy, and inter-governmental coordination—to secure the Red Land’s future.

The demolition of the Red Land this month, during President’s Rule, stands as a tragic betrayal of N Biren’s groundwork. On September 10, 2025, MECS sent an urgent letter (No. MECS/2025/78) to Michael Achom, Secretary of Manipur’s GAD, pleading for the restoration of the Red Land as a heritage bungalow. The letter emphasized its historical significance.

Again on September 23, 2025, MECS, joined by MSPM, met Commissioner Gyan Prakash of Manipur’s Arts and Culture Department at the Imphal Secretariat, submitting a formal representation for the “proper and right restoration” of the Rajbari. Gyan Prakash’s assurances of action raised hopes, but these were swiftly dashed.

Former Lok Sabha MP Dr. RK Ranjan’s letter to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on October 8, 2025, was a final, desperate plea, but it came too late—the Rajbari had already been manually dismantled.The demolition was part of a project outlined in a Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by the PDA in 2022 and approved by the North Eastern Council (NEC) in July 2023.

The DPR proposed an “Infrastructure Development of Heritage Complex, Rajbari, Shillong,” with a guest house and a restored exhibition hall and gallery. Contracts awarded to M/S Meitei Construction Ltd in 2023 saw the guest house near completion by April 2024.

However, the restoration of the Rajbari veered disastrously when inspections deemed the structure too fragile, leading to its complete demolition. Reusable materials were stored, and the building was documented, but, as former CM N Biren mourned, “Sadly, the historic Rajbari was completely destroyed, saying that the repair work could not be carried out. This is truly painful because it was a part of our shared history and identity.”

The Monitoring and Supervision Committee, formed post-demolition to oversee reconstruction using original designs and salvaged materials, is a belated response that cannot restore the original structure’s authenticity.

Had N Biren Singh remained Chief Minister, the Red Land’s demolition would have been unthinkable. His five-year effort from 2017 to 2021—marked by letters, personal meetings, and coordination with Meghalaya—secured the property’s ownership and set a clear path for its preservation. “When I was the Chief Minister, the State did not have the ownership of the historic Red Land Rajbari,” N Biren recalled, highlighting the challenge he overcame.

His proactive approach would have ensured that the pleas from MECS, MSPM, and RK Ranjan were not ignored. N Biren’s administration would have integrated community input into the DPR, prioritizing structural reinforcement and heritage expertise over demolition. His personal engagement with Conrad Sangma and his deputy’s advocacy demonstrate a leadership style that bridged bureaucracy and cultural reverence, ensuring stakeholder voices were heard.Biren’s vision included “sincere plans to conserve the old structure,” a stark contrast to the reckless demolition under President’s Rule.

N Biren would have engaged conservation experts early, exploring options like stabilizing the Rajbari rather than razing it. His diplomatic finesse would have fostered collaboration with Meghalaya and local groups, preventing the disconnect that led to this tragedy. “It is absolutely necessary that it is rebuilt to its original state so that future generations know what once stood there,” Biren urged, reflecting his commitment to legacy.

The demolition has sparked widespread outrage, with groups like the Shillong Manipuri Students' Union (SMSU), Meitei Heritage Society (MHS), World Meetei Organization (WMO), Ethno Heritage Council (HERICOUN), All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Manipur Students’ Federation (MSF), Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), Thadou Students’ Association (TSA), Congress leaders, Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba and BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh condemning it as a cultural travesty. Manipur Lok Sabha MP Bimol Akoijam called it an attempt to erase history.

However, N Biren’s pain is palpable: “We are losing our sense of ownership and responsibility.” The government’s claim of structural fragility ignores alternatives like expert-led restoration, which Biren’s leadership would have pursued. The post-demolition committee, as Biren noted, offers hope, but “I only hope that it leads to truth and restoration.”

N. Biren Singh’s five-year effort to reclaim the Red Land was a masterclass in cultural stewardship, securing its ownership and envisioning its preservation. Under President’s Rule, this legacy was squandered, as unheeded pleas led to demolition. Manipur needs leaders like N Biren, whose foresight and tenacity can protect its heritage. The Red Land’s loss is a clarion call for governance that cherishes history, ensuring sites like the Rajbari endure as living testaments to Manipur’s soul, not as reconstructed shadows of a lost past.

