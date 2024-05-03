Reflecting on May 3, 2023, I recall a family gathering at my home coinciding with the Tribal Solidarity March organized by the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM). I was receiving updates via WhatsApp about the large turnout in various hill districts of Manipur around 10-11 AM.

Later, I received several video footage of forest offices being set ablaze, unruly mobs wielding sticks, and gunfire in Torbung areas.

By evening, more videos surfaced showing Meitei houses in Churachandpur and Moreh, and Kuki houses in Langol Areas being burnt. Internet access was cut off shortly after. This marked the beginning of a year-long rivalry between the Kuki and Meitei communities in my state.

The following day was horrific. Despite the shutdown of mobile internet, news of more Meitei and Kuki villages being burnt reached us via SMS. In a state of panic, I tried to contact all my acquaintances, both Kuki and Meitei, who were residing in the conflict zones.

Fortunately, some Meitei who worked in Churachandpur managed to escape from the mobs late at night. They recounted terrifying stories of Kuki youths storming their residences in Churachandpur with the intent to harm them.

On the other hand, their Kuki friends and well-wishers did not abandon them and did their best to protect the Meiteis, providing them safe haven and handing them over to security forces when the time was right.

Amidst the intense violence, I was preparing to leave Delhi for some assignments. At the airport, I noticed that 90% of the passengers were Kukis fleeing the conflict, and the remaining 10% belonged to other communities. I interacted with them, even assisting some in getting their boarding passes as most were first-time flyers. There was no animosity towards them. I believe they felt the same way.



Also Read: One year of Manipur violence: No peace in sight, displaced individuals with chronic diseases struggle for survival

However, what shocked me was the change in attitude of my Kuki friends, with whom I had been working for the past 15-20 years. When I tried to call them, they would disconnect my call. I was worried about their safety. It felt as if they had started viewing Meiteis as their enemies and did not want to communicate with me. When I called them from a different number, they would disconnect the call upon recognizing my voice.

Out of concern for their well-being, I was reaching out to them. On May 15, I texted one of my Kuki friends advising her to leave Imphal and stay outside the state. When she disconnected my call, I texted her, “Good to hear your voice. I am happy that you are safe after hearing your voice. God bless you.” To which she replied, “May the true spirit of the Lord be with the people of Imphal, good night. I am out of Manipur, Moneypoor.”

As the violence escalated, I stopped thinking about them. I lost a few Meitei friends who are now untraceable.

Last year, I was unable to cultivate paddy on my 8 sagam (around 5 acres) of fields adjacent to a deserted Kuki village in Kakching district. Even though there were no signs of any Kukis left in their villages, the fear of Kuki militants attacking the farmers lingered. I had to buy paddy this season from the market, even though I have enough land. My primary business of selling Chakhao, black-scented rice collected from farmers in the foothills of Imphal West and Imphal East, also came to a halt. This time, before the Lok Sabha election, there was a brief period of peace with no firing or fresh attacks. I seized the opportunity to plough the field which had been left unattended since last year. However, when shootouts resumed, I decided not to take any further risks. I am still undecided about cultivating paddy this season.

What do I expect from the government?

I am unsure about the policies of both the State and Central government. But I hope that after the formation of the new government at the Centre, there will be a resolution to this year-long rivalry between the Kuki and Meitei communities. What surprises me more is that even though there are strong indications that Manipur (an Indian state) is being attacked by foreign militants, there is no action against the infiltrators.

The law and order situation in Imphal is very strict. I have stopped using social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. It is not due to pressure, but a cautious step to avoid trouble. I am scared that my posts or comments could land me in trouble. It is best to stay away from what is happening.

Financially, if the conflict continues, it will severely impact livelihoods. Those in government jobs may not have much to worry about. But people in private jobs or entrepreneurs like me will suffer further if this conflict does not end.

As a member of the Meitei community, my constant pursuit is for reconciliation among various communities. It’s disheartening to see numerous innocent individuals distressed by the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur. It’s important to note that the Meitei community was not the instigator of the violence in Churchandpur, Moreh, or Kangpokpi.



The Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and leaders involved should extend their apologies to the Meitei and Kuki communities. Those who yearn for peace should endorse this sentiment.

Such actions will promote healing and foster mutual understanding. Furthermore, it’s crucial to address the issue of illegal immigration by ensuring that illegal immigrants are appropriately deported from Manipur. This will contribute to the preservation of peace and harmony in the region.