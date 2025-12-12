President Murmu's Prayer at Govindajee Temple and Beyond Was A Plea for Manipur's Healing

In the sacred precincts of Shri Shri Govindajee Temple in Imphal, on December 12, 2025, a moment of profound spiritual resonance unfolded during President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit to Manipur. As India's first tribal President, whose life beautifully intertwines the nature-worshipping Sarna faith of her Santhal heritage, practicing Hinduism, and the meditative path of Brahma Kumaris, she approached the sanctum with deep humility.

Bowing before the divine idols of Lord Govindajee—manifestation of Radha-Krishna—she offered silent prayers, hands folded in reverence, invoking blessings for Manipur's peace, unity, healing and prosperity.This poignant gesture, lasting a serene minute, became the emotional and spiritual centerpiece of her journey.

Manipur, the "Jewel of India," is a symphony of spiritual harmonies, where Vaishnavism's ecstatic bhakti dances alongside tribal animism and echoes of Sanamahism, the pre-Hindu faith of the Meitei people venerating forest deities and ancestral spirits. In the Imphal Valley, Gaudiya Vaishnavism, introduced in the 18th century by King Pamheiba and deepened under Bhagyachandra, blooms in Ras Lila festivals.

The President's gesture, simple yet profound, spoke volumes: a tribal leader from distant Odisha, whose heritage honors sacred groves and the elements, surrendering in a Vaishnava shrine that pulses with Manipuri bhakti. In that quiet communion, she prayed not for personal solace but for Manipur's welfare—for wounds to mend, communities to reunite, and faith to bridge the chasm between hills and valleys. Amid the temple's golden domes gleaming under the morning sun, her act symbolized inclusivity at its deepest—a divine assurance that spirituality can heal divisions, reminding a devout people that protection and harmony are sacred duties.

In a land where Vaishnavism thrives amid diverse indigenous beliefs, her prayer symbolized inclusivity: a tribal leader seeking divine grace for healing ethnic wounds, bridging valleys and hills through faith. As golden domes shimmered against the Imphal sky, her act whispered a powerful message—faith transcends divides, protecting Manipur's devout people from misery and guiding them toward harmony.

President Murmu's visit, her maiden since assuming office, came amid Manipur's ongoing challenges—ethnic violence since May 2023 displacing over 70,000 and claiming more than 300 lives. Yet, it radiated hope, blending spiritual devotion with themes of cultural pride, women's empowerment, tribal solidarity, inclusive development, and urgent calls for reconciliation.

From the temple's sanctity to interactions with displaced families, polo's ancient thrill, tributes to brave Imas of Manipur, and outreach to hill communities, her journey wove a tapestry of empathy and aspiration. President Murmu's visit intertwined spiritual invocation at Govindajee Temple with cultural celebration (polo), homage to women's courage (Nupi Lal), tribal empathy (Senapati), and development pledges.

While boycotts and shutdowns by valley-based armed groups like CorCom have become a recurring response to high-level visits in Manipur, the decision by major Kuki civil society organisations in Sadar Hills (Kangpokpi), including Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills (KISH), Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills Chief Association (SAHILCA), and Thadou-Inpi Sadar Hills, to abstain from participating in the official reception for President Droupadi Murmu in Senapati on December 12, 2025, stands out as particularly regrettable.

These organisations often demonstrate their nationalism through public displays such as hoisting the tricolour and singing the national anthem. Yet, choosing to distance themselves from India's first tribal President—a Santhal woman who embodies shared indigenous struggles—raises questions about consistency in tribal solidarity and respect for constitutional symbols.

Amid these shutdown, President Murmu arrived in Imphal on 11 December, and was welcomed by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Her day celebrated Manipur's enduring legacy at Mapal Kangjeibung, the world's oldest polo ground. Witnessing an exhibition of Sagol Kangjei—Manipur's indigenous polo, born centuries ago and gifted to the world—she honored a sport tied to mythology and valor. President Murmu's presence here highlighted pride in contributions, echoing her later assurances of harmony.

While interacting with internally displaced persons (IDPs) in relief camps, President Murmu listened to stories of loss, assuring government's commitment to rebuilding homes, livelihoods, and security. At a civic reception, she acknowledged the pain from violence, pledging harmony and equitable development. "The Union Government stands firmly with affected families," she said, emphasizing Manipur's potential as India's Southeast Asia gateway.

Today, marked the 86th Nupi Lal Day. At the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex, President Murmu paid floral tributes to the fearless Ima who, in 1904 and 1939, challenged tyranny through non-violent protests. These women's wars—against rice exports and forced labor—inspired national movements, symbolizing empowerment and justice.Her homage honored their legacy, linking it to contemporary calls for unity and women's strength.

Traveling to Senapati, a Naga tribal heartland, President Murmu received warm welcomes—shawls and traditional honors from communities including the Maram. Addressing the gatherings, she spoke as a Santhal sister: "Manipur's strength lies in its diversity—the hills and valleys complement each other like two sides of the same beautiful land."

Urging peace and reconciliation, she highlighted government priorities for tribal growth, inaugurating projects in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

In President Droupadi Murmu, the people of Manipur beheld a profound embodiment of hope—a tribal daughter whose Sarna roots reverently touch sacred Hindu altars, whose quiet meditative strength offers solace to tempest-tossed hills. In that eternal minute of silent prayer before Shri Shri Govindajee, she invoked a divine grace that now lingers like morning mist over the valleys: a gentle cascade to heal deep rifts, to green the barren divides, and to usher in a harmonious dawn for all communities.

Through the light of unwavering devotion, Manipur shall rise anew—not as a fractured jewel dimmed by sorrow, but as the radiant crown adorning India's boundless plural heart.

