On August 13, 2025, as Manipur observed Patriots’ Day to honor the brave forefathers who fought to defend the land against the British Empire, Arambai Tenggol’s General Headquarters (GHQ) and various units across Manipur expanded their Patriots’ Day commemoration by organizing social service camps and road repairs. These camps, held alongside the road repair efforts by Units 38 and 14 in Mayai Lambi and Wapokpi Keithel, included initiatives like community clean-ups, reflecting Arambai Tenggol (AT)'s broader commitment to public welfare. By blending hands-on infrastructure work with social service, Arambai demonstrated a multifaceted tribute to the state legacy of resilience, earning appreciation from people while reinforcing their role as a grassroots force in a state grappling with ethnic strife and governance challenges.

When politicians and several CSO leaders gathered to pay homage and floral tributes to the great forefathers of the state, Arambai Tenggol took to the streets to mend roads that have long plagued commuters. For years, the roads along Mayai Lambi and Wapokpi Keithel have become synonymous with danger. Neglected for years and worsened by the ongoing Manipur conflict since May 2023, these highways are marred by potholes and waterlogging, posing severe risks to commuters. Ambulances struggle to navigate these stretches, and two-wheeler riders face constant threats of accidents. For sick patients, the dilapidated roads have often meant delayed or inaccessible care, turning routine trips into life-threatening journeys.

Armed with broken bricks, gravel, and sheer determination, AT warriors worked tirelessly to patch potholes and restore passable surfaces along the highways covering around 25 kilometres from Khagempali to Mayang Imphal. In a striking display of skill, AT members operated road rollers with the precision of seasoned Public Works Department (PWD) workers, crushing bricks to level the highways. This was no amateur effort—local residents and passengers along the roads stopped to applaud the warriors, moved by their dedication to public service on a day steeped in historical significance.

Critics might label AT’s efforts a publicity stunt, but their track record tells a different story. As early as December 4, 2023, AT’s Unit 16, in collaboration with the PYDA Club Pangei in Imphal East repaired a stretch of the Imphal-Pukhao road from Thangjam Khunou Awang Leikai to Yumnam Khunou, addressing a route neglected since 2017. Their broader humanitarian work, including flood relief in 2024 and 2025, further highlights a consistent pattern of stepping in where the state has faltered. The August 13 road repairs by Units 38 and 14 build on this legacy, reflecting a sustained commitment to addressing state infrastructure crisis amid ongoing ethnic and political turmoil.

The sight of AT warriors wielding road rollers and toiling alongside community members was a testament to their resolve. People gathered to cheer, with commuters expressing gratitude for the immediate relief from hazardous roads. Though these repairs—using makeshift materials like bricks—are not permanent, they offer a critical stopgap, reducing the risk of accidents and easing travel for those reliant on these highways. For many, AT’s actions embody a powerful mantra: “When there is Arambai, there is always a way to solve their problems.”

Formed in 2020, Arambai Tenggol has faced accusations of several crimes which were mostly propaganda to demean the groups, drawing scrutiny from security forces and the central government. Yet, their surrender of over 600 weapons between February and March 2025 and public support for anti-drug and anti-immigration policies suggest a strategic shift toward legitimacy and community goodwill.

Moreover, the group has emerged as a resolute ally of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), championing causes that resonate with national security and cultural preservation. AT has taken a bold stand to support MHA’s initiatives, particularly in combating illegal immigration and strengthening border security. On July 23, 2025, the group publicly endorsed the Manipur PR government’s directive to enhance border surveillance, pledging the resources of around 70,000 members to assist in identifying and deporting illegal immigrants. This commitment reflects their belief that unchecked immigration threatens not only the indigenous fabric of Manipur but also the sovereignty of India.

By offering local intelligence and manpower, AT positions itself as a law-abiding force, eager to work within legal frameworks to safeguard the nation’s borders and uphold its integrity. AT’s alignment with the MHA extends beyond rhetoric, showcasing a nuanced effort to redefine their role as patriotic contributors to India’s stability. Their support for policies like border fencing and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) highlights a shared vision with the MHA to address security challenges that have long plagued India's porous borders. AT seeks to prove that their mission is not just about protecting Meitei interests but about contributing to a stronger, more secure India.

The government under President’s Rule must urgently prioritize durable infrastructure solutions, investing in roads engineered to endure monsoons and heavy use. The potholes and flooding that cripple highways across Manipur’s valleys and hills demand swift action to ensure safe travel, particularly for vulnerable groups like patients seeking medical care. AT’s temporary fixes, while impactful, highlight the state’s failure to deliver lasting solutions.

The people's gratitude for AT’s efforts reveals a deeper truth: residents feel overlooked by the state. The applause from passersby and commuters along the highways reflects not only appreciation but a desperate need for reliable infrastructure. The government must act decisively, redirecting resources to rebuild roads.

Still, the larger challenge looms. The state must step up to address the infrastructure gaps AT has temporarily filled. For now, AT’s warriors, expertly leveling bricks along highways like seasoned PWD workers, have shown that even in Manipur’s toughest moments, progress is possible. Their efforts remind us that true patriotism thrives not just in history but in the hands of those who pave the way for a better future, one repaired road at a time.