In the shaded groves and whispered forest trails of the Garo Hills, healing is not just a science — it is a sacred tradition. While modern clinics inch closer, and allopathic medicine becomes more accessible, the Garo people continue to place their faith in the pulse of the earth, in what they call Achik medicine — an indigenous healing system rooted in generations of ecological wisdom and spiritual practice of Garo tribe.

And this is not nostalgia. It is knowledge. It is survival.

A recent ethnographic study by these authors reveals the remarkable persistence of Achik medicine among the Garo, grounded in generations of observation, prayer, and practice. The Garos prefer to call themselves Achik, which means “Hill men”.

“I visit Ojha for treatment for any illness. He provides me with achik medicine prepared through local herbs and plants, which is very useful for me. —————(22 years old Garo women)

‘Indeed, every household has some medicinal plants, each possessing a diverse array of therapeutic properties. In my household also, we have some medicinal plants. I also use some home remedies. Notably, virtually every plant has some form of medicinal use within our traditional knowledge’. —————(38 years old Garo women)

‘When I take achik medicine for my menorrhoea, my bleeding stops within a day. However, if I were to seek modern medicine, it would take up to a week to achieve similar results. So, based on my experiences, I find traditional medicine to be a better choice’. ——————(42 years old Garo women).

‘Our ancestors have been using these remedies for generations, and they have been passed down as a valuable part of our heritage’. —————(35 years old Garo women).

Another respondent says that this system of medicine is an integral part of their culture and identity.

‘Our traditional medicine, known as ‘achik medicine,’ is deeply ingrained in our society. Our village’s wealthy and educated individuals also rely on achik medicine. —————(29 years old Garo women)

Our study documents that more than 50 plant species are still commonly used by traditional healers — or Ojhas — to treat ailments ranging from joint pain and digestive disorders to postpartum care. While there are also reasons for limited use of the modern health care system, such as poor quality of service in the government health centres and remote locations, they believe that Achik Medicine is more effective than modern medicine and prefer natural herbal medicine. They also trust in the efficiency of the traditional healers who gained knowledge through generations. Also, traditional healers are available, accessible, and affordable, as reported by our respondents. While conducting this study, we realised that Achik medicine is not an obsolete system — it is a living repository of empirical knowledge that deserves recognition and integration into broader healthcare frameworks.

North East India: A rich sources of herbs and traditional knowledge

Northeast India, comprising the eight states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim, is one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions of the country, home to a dense mosaic of tribal communities. Although the region covers less than 8% of India’s land area, it hosts a disproportionately high share of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) population, with tribal majorities in states like Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, and significant tribal presence in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, and parts of Assam. The diversity of this region is not just numerical but deeply cultural—tribes here belong to various ethno-linguistic groups. Despite geographic isolation, challenging terrain, and modern pressures, these communities have retained their cultural richness and identity, in part because of their strong ties to the land and forest. One of the most enduring aspects of this connection is the deep-rooted knowledge of herbs and traditional medicine practiced across the region. Every tribal group—be it the Garo and Khasi of Meghalaya, the Apatani of Arunachal Pradesh, the Karbi and Tiwa of Assam, or the Mizo and Naga communities—has developed intricate systems of healing using local flora, grounded in generations of empirical observation and spiritual belief.

A traditional Garo house; clicked by authors

Traditional healers in this region employ a variety of leaves, roots, bark, and herbs to treat ailments ranging from fevers and digestive disorders to skin conditions and bone injuries, often accompanied by chants, rituals, or prayers. This indigenous medicinal knowledge is often safeguarded and passed down through women, especially elderly women within the household and village, who serve as both caretakers and cultural custodians. However, this wealth of traditional knowledge is also found to increasingly at risk. Rapid modernization, deforestation, loss of biodiversity, and a lack of systematic documentation threaten to erase centuries of ecological wisdom. As the younger generation drifts toward urban lifestyles, and forests shrink under developmental pressures, the traditional healing systems of Northeast India stand at a crossroads—enduring, yet vulnerable—offering not just remedies for illness, but a philosophy of balance and respect between people and nature.

Way Forward

Our research represents merely the initial exploration of a vast field. Numerous herbs and roots remain unexamined. It is essential for policymakers to recognise and incorporate traditional healing systems into the formal healthcare framework. Initiatives such as training programs for Ojhas, support through policy implementation, enhanced outreach regarding government health schemes, and culturally sensitive policies can facilitate the integration of traditional and modern medicine. Government health policies should actively endorse the use of ethnomedicine, ensuring that tribal populations have access to safe and effective traditional treatments alongside contemporary medical options. Furthermore, the government should endorse additional research and documentation of traditional therapeutic practices and their efficacy. The resilience of indigenous knowledge highlights the necessity for a healthcare model that respects cultural heritage while ensuring access to quality medical services. As we progress, a collaborative approach that acknowledges both systems will be vital in shaping an inclusive and effective healthcare landscape for marginalised communities.