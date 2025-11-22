RSS Draws the Line: Manipur Will Not Break

In one sentence, RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat drew a red line that Delhi’s politicians, foreign-funded NGOs, and separatist sympathisers have spent years trying to erase. He reminded everyone—tribal leaders, Meitei civil society, the national media, and the invisible actors who profit from Manipur’s misery—that the ethnic conflict tearing the state apart is an internal matter of the Bharatiya parivar, not a transaction to be negotiated under external pressure or colonial-era fault lines.

This is the most important sentence spoken during Bhagwat’s three-day visit to Manipur in November 2025. It was not about Hindu unity, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or even the emotional appeal to fraternity. It was a calm, almost understated line delivered to over two hundred Janajati leaders on 21 November:

“Issues in a family must be solved within the family. Dialogue must be based on oneness, not contractual bargaining.”

That single formulation is the real story of the visit. Everything else—traditional Manipuri meals, praise for Meitei Mayek, shakha invitations to youth—was powerful optics, but this was the strategic core: the RSS has formally rejected the framework of “Meitei vs Kuki” that has dominated discourse since May 2023 and replaced it with “one family finding its own solutions.”

His prescription was equally blunt: self-reliance and solutions strictly within the Constitutional framework. Translation: no separate administration, no foreign-mediated talks, no carving up of Manipur on the lines of old British schedules.

The message to every stakeholder was clear—whether you live in Imphal valley or Churachandpur hills, you are part of the same constitutional family, and the RSS will use its moral and organisational weight to keep it that way.This is where the visit becomes a turning point.

On the burning reality of Manipur itself, Bhagwat refused the easy language of blame or quick fixes. He acknowledged that quiet, tireless work is already happening at the grassroots, but he warned against impatience. “What was broken in a few minutes of madness,” he said, “cannot be rebuilt in a few months of meetings.

True reconstruction, especially the kind that leaves no one humiliated and no one excluded, demands years of steady, collective labour. Peace is not the absence of tension; it is the presence of discipline, mutual respect, and an unshakable commitment to walk together even when emotions are raw.”

In a state exhausted by slogans and deadlines, those words landed like cool water on a wound: they told every Manipuri, valley or hill, that the RSS is in this for the long haul and will not abandon the field until the last displaced child is home and the last rifle is silent.

Bhagwat did not stop at rhetoric. He traced many of today’s divisions directly to “historical roots in colonial policies”—a clinically accurate diagnosis that strips away the moral camouflage used by certain quarters. The British deliberately hardened tribal identities, restricted valley-hill interaction, created exclusive administrative zones, and planted the seeds of perpetual grievance politics.

Post-independence vote-bank politics and missionary separatism merely watered those seeds. By naming the colonial origin openly, Bhagwat delegitimised the current narrative that portrays the conflict as an eternal, irreconcilable ethnic war rather than a solvable legacy of divide-and-rule.

For two and a half years, a section of the national and international commentariat has pushed the idea that Manipur’s problems can only be solved by treating the communities as separate nations locked in zero-sum conflict. Some have even floated ideas of “autonomous territorial councils” or “supra-state arrangements” that would effectively partition the state.

Mohan Bhagwat’s intervention has quietly but firmly buried those options. By elevating the issue to the plane of civilisational oneness and constitutional integrity, he has made it politically impossible for any mainstream actor to advocate fragmentation without being branded anti-national.

The beauty of the RSS approach lies in its sequencing. First, Bhagwat sat with Janajati leaders, listened to their grievances for hours, and publicly declared that their concerns are national concerns. Only then did he lay down the non-negotiable boundary: solutions will be found within the family, not through bargaining that treats communities as rival corporations.

This is classic Sangh methodology—embrace first, set the frame later. The tribal leaders left the venue not feeling cornered, but feeling heard within a larger, protective Bharatiya umbrella. That is how you defuse separatism without firing a shot.

For the Meitei, the message was equally reassuring. By insisting that the conflict is an internal family matter rooted in colonial mischief, Bhagwat has given them the moral high ground they have long sought: they are not aggressors; they are victims of the same British policy that once confined them to the valley while arming hill tribes against them.

More importantly, he has signalled that the RSS will not allow Manipur to be broken to appease any group—a fear that has haunted the valley since the demand for separate administration gained traction.The youth interaction on the final day completed the circle.

When Bhagwat told young Manipuris—across community lines—that their anger must be channelled into character-building and nation-building rather than endless confrontation, he was offering them an alternative future: one in which the energy currently spent on road blockades and counter-blockades is redirected into shakhas, skill centres, and community reconstruction.

That is a future in which no one has to choose between identity and peace.In less than 72 hours, Mohan Bhagwat achieved what countless peace committees, all-party delegations, and court-monitored talks could not: he shifted the Overton window of the Manipur discourse from “how do we divide the state to keep peace” to “how do we heal the family while keeping it intact.”

He did it without raising his voice, without blaming any current community, and without giving an inch on the idea of Ek Bharat.The implications are enormous. Any political party or civil-society group that now pushes for fragmentation will have to contend with the moral authority of the RSS standing on the other side.

Any external actor—whether church body, Western academic, or foreign donor—trying to internationalise the conflict will find the ground cut from under their feet. And any local leader tempted to play the separatist card will have to explain why they reject the “family” framework offered by the Sarsanghchalak.

Mohan Bhagwat has given the Meitei community a genuine sense of being heard, respected, and energetically backed by one of the country’s most powerful socio-cultural forces.This was not just another VIP tour.

It was a meticulously crafted, high-impact outreach operation whose every element—from venue selection and guest lists to the choice of language, food, and symbolism—was designed to send one unambiguous message to the Meitei people: “The RSS sees you, values you, and is fully invested in your future.” And it has worked spectacularly.

For a community that has felt cornered, demonised in certain national narratives, and anxious about demographic and territorial threats, Bhagwat’s visit delivered emotional oxygen. It restored pride, rekindled optimism, and, most importantly, made the Meitei feel that the Sangh is not a distant “mainland” organisation but an elder brother who has rolled up his sleeves and stepped into the ring on their behalf.

Speaking before a gathering of Imphal’s who’s-who, Bhagwat reminded everyone that the RSS is not a political outfit chasing power but a unique, irreplaceable civilisational force—“like the ocean or the sky, there is nothing to compare it with.”

Bhagwat placed the entire Manipur question in a far deeper timeframe than the last two years of violence or even the last two centuries of colonial tinkering. Drawing on recent genetic and archaeological studies, he reminded the gathering that the people inhabiting this land—from the Brahmaputra to the tip of Kanyakumari—have carried the same civilisational DNA for over forty thousand years.

“Our blood and our consciousness are one,” he said. “The differences of language, food, dress and worship that delight us are only the beautiful colours of a single fabric. Unity, therefore, is not something we have to manufacture; it is something we have to remember.”

He then clarified the word that is most misunderstood and most weaponised in today’s debates: Hindu. “Here ‘Hindu’ is not the name of a religion locked in competition with others,” he declared. “It is an adjective, a civilisational quality—like ‘modern’ or ‘ancient’—describing a way of seeing the world that accepts multiplicity while resting on an unbroken inner oneness.”

A strong Rashtra, he continued, does not rise from brilliant leaders alone; it rises only when an entire society recovers this quality and forges itself into disciplined, selfless unity.

The Meitei need the RSS now more than ever: they need its vast organisational muscle, its ability to mobilise resources and volunteers across the country, its moral authority to speak for Manipur civilisational unity, and its proven track record of long-haul social engineering in difficult terrains.

Without a disciplined, pan-Indian backbone, the Meitei risk remaining isolated in national consciousness—reduced to just another “troubled state” in news bulletins.

The RSS, in turn, needs the Meitei just as urgently. Manipur is the eastern gateway of Hindu civilisation; if the valley falls to fragmentation or alien ideologies, the entire narrative of Akhand Bharat receives a body blow. More practically, the fierce martial tradition, intellectual depth, and unapologetic cultural pride of the Meitei make them the ideal vanguard for the Sangh’s expansion in the Northeast—an expansion that is strategically vital if the RSS is to complete its century-old dream.This is no longer a one-way relationship of patronage; it is a historic convergence of mutual necessity. The Meitei bring fire, the RSS brings structure, and together they can forge an unbreakable eastern shield for Bharat.

Manipur’s tragedy was never insoluble; it was deliberately kept insoluble by those who benefit from perpetual crisis. Mohan Bhagwat’s visit has just removed the oxygen from that business model.

The ball is now in the court of Manipuri society itself—valley and hill together—to prove that a 2,000-year-old civilisation can solve a 200-year-old colonial mischief on its own terms.The RSS has drawn the line. The family stays together!

