The reported admission by Kuki Zo Council Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet that six Naga civilians abducted from Leilon Vaiphei were killed by Kuki-Zo groups marks a grave and disturbing moment in Manipur’s continuing ethnic crisis.

It is not merely another statement in a conflict already crowded with accusations, denials, counterclaims, and community positions. It is a public acknowledgement that civilian lives were taken after abduction, and that this killing was committed in what has now been described as a moment of emotion. That explanation is deeply inadequate.

The six Naga civilians were not killed by emotion. They were killed by impunity. Emotion may explain anger, grief, or panic, but it cannot explain the abduction, detention, killing, mutilation, and delayed recovery of civilian bodies. Such an act does not occur in a vacuum.

It occurs when armed groups believe they can operate beyond the reach of law, when community organisations provide political cover, and when the State fails to act with visible firmness. This is why the KZC admission must not be treated as a moral apology alone. It must be treated as a serious entry point for criminal investigation and institutional accountability.

No society governed by law can allow the killing of abducted civilians to be explained away as emotional excess. No community can be protected from scrutiny when its own leaders acknowledge that a grave mistake was committed. No government can remain silent when such an admission is placed before the public after weeks of anguish, protests, and demands for justice.

The six Naga men were reportedly abducted from Leilon Vaiphei Kuki village in Kangpokpi on May 13. Their highly decomposed and dismembered bodies were recovered near Kharam Vaiphei village on June 10. Between those two dates lay fear, uncertainty, appeal, negotiation, and hope. When their bodies were recovered, that hope collapsed into anger and mourning.

The killings came after the fatal ambush in Kangpokpi in which three Thadou Church leaders were killed. In the cycle of retaliation that followed, civilians were abducted by both Naga and Kuki groups. The crucial distinction, as placed in the public domain, is that Naga groups later released all Kuki hostages. Six Naga civilians abducted by Kuki groups were later found dead, just a day after the United Naga Council facilitated the safe release of 14 Kuki hostages on June 9.

This sequence has deepened the moral and political seriousness of the case. The earlier stand of the Kuki Inpi, Manipur, that all abducted Naga people had been released, now stands in serious contradiction to the KZC Chairman’s reported admission.

This contradiction cannot be treated as a mere communication gap. It goes to the heart of public trust. If all hostages had been released, how did six Naga civilians end up dead? If the community leadership knew otherwise, why was the public told differently? If it did not know, who controlled the abducted civilians and under whose authority were they held?

These are not questions for social media argument. These are questions for investigation. Henlianthang Thanglet’s apology may carry social meaning, but apology cannot replace justice. His statement that it would be wrong to label all Kuki-Zo people as wicked is a valid caution in principle.

Collective blame is dangerous. Innocent people of any community must not be made to carry the burden of crimes committed by armed groups or individuals. Manipur has already suffered enough from the practice of branding entire communities guilty for acts committed by particular groups.

At the same time, the rejection of collective blame cannot become a shield against accountability. Acknowledging that not all Kuki people are responsible does not reduce the duty to identify those who abducted, detained, killed, and mutilated the six Naga civilians. It does not reduce the responsibility of organisations that issued misleading assurances. It does not reduce the duty of the State to act.

The argument that the killings were committed in heightened emotion is especially troubling. Emotion cannot be accepted as a mitigating political language in the killing of civilians. In conflict zones, emotion is everywhere. Every side has grief. Every family has loss. Every village has fear. If emotion becomes an explanation for killing hostages, then the boundary between political grievance and criminal brutality disappears.

That boundary must be restored. The silence or weak response of the State government will only deepen public suspicion. People have seen too many incidents vanish into committees, operations, public relations briefings, and delayed reports. The recovery of mutilated bodies should have produced a clear and credible investigation.

Instead, the reported search operation by the CoBRA unit of the CRPF in the areas where the remains were found did not yield any substantive result. Naga organisations like FNCC later criticised the operation as a sham exercise and demanded transparency from the CoBRA unit, the CRPF, and other security agencies.

When affected communities lose trust in security operations, the cost is institutional. The issue is not only whether an operation was conducted. The issue is whether the operation produced confidence, evidence, arrests, or clarity. In this case, the public appears to have received little of these.

The demand raised by the United Naga Council and several Naga organisations for the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations agreement with Kuki armed groups must be understood in this context. Their argument is not emerging in a vacuum. It is rooted in the allegation that armed groups operating under or around such arrangements have continued to remain a source of fear, coercion, and impunity.

The SoO framework was meant to reduce violence, bring armed actors under a monitored arrangement, and create conditions for political dialogue. If civilians are abducted and killed despite such arrangements, the government must examine whether the ground rules are being followed, whether designated camps are properly monitored, and whether armed cadres are moving with impunity.

A peace mechanism that cannot prevent armed intimidation requires urgent review. This is not a call for revenge. It is a call for seriousness.

The role of civil society organisations also deserves scrutiny. In a conflict situation, civil society can either calm public anger or harden ethnic positions. It can assist the administration in identifying culprits, or it can protect armed actors through selective outrage. If organisations choose to play victim after a public admission of wrongdoing by their own leadership, they damage the cause of justice and weaken the possibility of reconciliation.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum and other Kuki organisations have every right to raise the sufferings of their people. Kuki villages, like many Naga, Meitei, and other settlements in Manipur, have faced fear, displacement, insecurity, and hardship. Their grievances deserve administrative attention. But the suffering of one community cannot be used to obscure the killing of six abducted civilians from another community.

Justice cannot be selective. Peace cannot be built on denial. Centre and the State authorities must now move beyond routine appeals for calm. They must ensure a time-bound investigation into the abduction and killing of the six Naga civilians. They must identify the individuals and armed groups involved.

They must examine the chain of custody of the hostages from the moment of abduction to the recovery of their bodies. They must clarify the role, if any, of groups operating under the SoO framework. They must also explain why earlier public claims of release were allowed to stand when the fate of the six men remained uncertain.

The families of the victims deserve answers. The Naga public deserves assurance that civilian lives will not be bargained away in ethnic negotiations. The Kuki-Zo public also deserves leadership that does not allow armed groups to define the moral reputation of an entire people. The larger public of Manipur deserves a government that is not seen as mute when law is openly challenged.

The danger before Manipur is not only violence. It is the normalisation of violence. Once killings are explained as emotion, once hostages become bargaining instruments, once armed groups begin to speak louder than institutions, the State itself becomes fragile. The administration then ceases to be the guardian of order and becomes a distant observer of ethnic power. That cannot be allowed.

The killing of the six Naga civilians must become a turning point in the way Manipur deals with armed impunity. It must lead to evidence-based investigation, arrests, prosecution, and public accountability. It must also compel a review of peace arrangements that exist on paper but fail to protect civilians on the ground.

The six men who were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei and later found dead near Kharam Vaiphei were not statistics in an ethnic conflict. They were civilians. Their deaths have left families broken, communities wounded, and public trust shaken. If Manipur is to recover any measure of faith in law, the response to this case must be firm, transparent, and impartial.

The State must act not because one community demands it, but because the rule of law demands it. Apology may open a door to moral acknowledgement. It cannot close the case for heinous crime committed.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of India Today NE or its affiliates)