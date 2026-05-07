Steering Manipur University Through Turbulence: A Farewell to Prof. Naorem Lokendra Singh, the 11th Vice-Chancellor

In the journey of Manipur University, very few chapters have been as challenging yet inspiring as the tenure of our 11th Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Naorem Lokendra Singh.

From 23 July 2021 to 7 May 2026, he stood at the helm during the most difficult times the Manipur University and State have ever seen.

That is why it is rightly said: though the headlines may fade, the legacy of outgoing Vice-Chancellor Prof. N. Lokendra Singh endures. His leadership defined an era of excellence. He delivered far more than mere survival — he brought excellence, renewed hope, and a brighter future for generations of Manipuri students. His quiet strength, visionary reforms, and profound love for our culture have left an indelible mark on Manipur University. The institution will miss him dearly, but his legacy will continue to shine brightly for years to come.

The university had operated without a regular full-time VC for nearly two years, leaving it vulnerable to academic disruptions and administrative drift. However, over the next five years, he confronted not just lingering ghosts of past turmoil but also two of the most severe crises to hit the region: the COVID-19 pandemic and the ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023 and continues to cast a long shadow. However, in the middle of all these storms, Prof. N Lokendra Singh never let the university lose its direction.

When Prof. Lokendra Singh took charge, Manipur University was haunted by uncertainty. Academic calendars were erratic, morale was low, and the broader ecosystem of higher education in the state suffered from frequent disturbances. The COVID-19 wave (2020–2021) compounded these woes, forcing a rapid shift to online learning in a region with uneven digital access. Then came the 2023 violence—prolonged ethnic conflict, curfews, internet shutdowns, and campus disruptions—that threatened to derail entire academic sessions. Students and faculty faced displacement, fear, and interrupted studies. Placement drives stalled, and the very continuity of education hung in the balance.

In such an environment, many leaders might have focused solely on damage control. Prof. Lokendra Singh chose resilience and vision. He worked to restore stability, rebuild trust, and reposition Manipur University as a forward-looking institution aligned with national priorities. His leadership exemplified calm determination amid chaos, ensuring that the university did not merely survive but advanced on key fronts.

One of the most commendable achievements under Prof. N Lokendra Singh’s stewardship has been Manipur University’s early and enthusiastic adoption of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) under NEP 2020 was approved by the Academic Council on 14 June 2022, making MU one of the earliest adopters of this ambitious national overhaul in higher education. While many central universities in the Northeast began substantive implementation later, the university achieved impressive milestones: high enrolment in the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and guided affiliated colleges into the FYUP.

These steps promote multidisciplinary learning, flexibility, skill integration, and seamless credit transfer—core tenets of NEP 2020. In a conflict-prone region where student mobility and continuity are often at risk, such forward-thinking measures provide crucial safeguards and opportunities.

Complementing this, the university introduced the Manipur University PG Regulations 2025, further aligning postgraduate education with NEP principles and ensuring academic excellence at higher levels.

Prof. Naorem Lokendra Singh played a prominent role in officially launching the e-Office system—one of the rarest feats achieved in any Central University in India. This initiative significantly enhanced transparency, accountability, and administrative efficiency, reducing paperwork and enabling faster decision-making even during periods of physical disruption.

Equally visionary was his push for the introduction of Artificial Intelligence in the university’s academic and research ecosystem. By fostering AI-related programmes and infrastructure, he positioned Manipur University to prepare students for emerging technologies in the 21st century.

Under his leadership, comprehensive examination reforms were implemented to ensure credibility, timeliness, and fairness in evaluations despite external challenges. Parallel efforts in employment enhancement through skill-oriented initiatives strengthened student outcomes. The university also conducted robust faculty development programmes, upgrading teaching quality and research capabilities across departments.

Prof. N Lokendra Singh demonstrated a deep commitment to preserving and promoting indigenous knowledge and culture by establishing the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems at Manipur University. This centre bridges traditional wisdom with modern education, enriching the academic fabric of the institution. His administration actively promoted indigenous games and culture at the inter-university level. A shining example is the successful organisation of the All India Thang Ta Competition 2025-2026, which brought national attention to Manipur’s traditional martial art while fostering unity and cultural pride among youth.

Community engagement initiatives, particularly in environmental conservation, further strengthened the university’s connect with society. Tree plantation drives, awareness campaigns, and sustainable campus practices reflected a holistic approach to institutional responsibility.

Equally significant is the upgradation of the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Skill Development into a full-fledged Department of Vocational Studies and Skill Development (DVSSD). This move aligns powerfully with the Government of India’s Skill India mission, offering students practical pathways to employment during times of crisis.

Most significantly, the successful organisation of the 15th General Convocation stands as one of the most significant contributions of his tenure. Clearing a backlog of eight long years (degrees from 2013–2020), this event became a heartfelt gift to the entire student community of the state, restoring dignity and hope to thousands of graduates.

Prof. Naorem Lokendra Singh’s tenure reminds us that true leadership in education is not about operating in ideal conditions but about creating progress despite adversity. The hectic farewell programmes organised by staff, teachers, and various stakeholders serve as powerful proof that Manipur University will miss him dearly. While administrative spaces can be filled, his legacy as a reformer of Manipur University in the 21st century will endure.

As he bids farewell on this 7th of May 2026, the academic community of Manipur owes him profound gratitude. In times of turmoil—vacant leadership, pandemic lockdowns, and ethnic strife—he kept the flame of learning alive and rekindled the legacy of Manipur University. His all-round efforts in governance, policy implementation, digital transformation, cultural preservation, and student-centric innovation deserve sincere appreciation.

Manipur University, and higher education in the state, stand taller today because of leaders like Prof. Naorem Lokendra Singh who chose perseverance over despair. As the university welcomes new leadership, it carries forward a foundation built on resilience and reform.

Thank you, Prof. Naorem Lokendra Singh—for steering the ship through stormy seas with steady hands and a clear vision. Your contributions will echo in the classrooms and careers of generations to come.



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