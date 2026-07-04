The 130th Amendment Bill and the Dangerous Politics of Custody

The Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025 is expected to adopt its report on July 17, clearing the path for Parliament to consider the legislation during the Monsoon Session.

It has brought Indian democracy to a difficult constitutional moment. The proposal appears simple on the surface. A Prime Minister, Chief Minister or minister who is arrested and remains in custody for 30 consecutive days in a case involving an offence punishable with five years or more in prison must cease to hold office.

But the danger lies in the political meaning of custody. Arrest is not conviction. Detention is not guilt. In a country where investigative agencies are often accused of selective action and where criminal law can become an instrument of political pressure, a 30 day custody rule may do more than enforce accountability.

It may create a new route to remove elected leaders before courts have established culpability. The Bill therefore must be examined not only as a measure against criminalisation of politics, but also as a test of India’s commitment to due process, federal balance and constitutional restraint.

The moral argument behind the Bill is strong. A person in executive office exercises public power, controls files, supervises departments and represents constitutional authority. A minister who remains in jail for a prolonged period cannot discharge these responsibilities in a normal manner. Governance cannot be reduced to instructions from prison. Public office is not a private entitlement that can be retained regardless of circumstance.

But constitutional law must be judged not only by intention. It must also be judged by its possible misuse. The proposed Bill does not wait for conviction. It does not even wait for charges to be framed after judicial assessment of evidence. It acts on arrest and detention for 30 consecutive days. This is the central concern. Arrest is not guilt. Custody is not conviction. Denial of bail is not proof of criminality. In a democracy governed by rule of law, these distinctions are not technicalities. They are safeguards against arbitrary power.

India already has a legal framework to remove convicted legislators. Under Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a person convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for certain offences may be disqualified, and a person convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years is disqualified from the date of conviction and for a further period after release. The 130th Amendment Bill moves into a different zone because it deals with removal from executive office before guilt is established.

This difference requires serious debate. The record of Indian politics shows that several Chief Ministers, ministers, MPs and MLAs have spent more than 30 days in custody. Some were later convicted. Some were released on bail. Some were acquitted. Some resigned before or after arrest. This record strengthens the case for public accountability, but it also strengthens the case for caution.

Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, 2024 in the Delhi excise policy case. He remained in custody through a complex sequence of interim bail, surrender, fresh arrest by the CBI and eventual bail from the Supreme Court in September 2024.

The Supreme Court Observer recorded that he was granted bail in the CBI case on September 13, 2024, 79 days after his CBI arrest, while other reports noted that he had spent almost six months in jail across the case sequence. Under the proposed Bill, such a case would have triggered removal after 30 days if the leader continued to hold office.

Hemant Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31, 2024 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land matter. The Jharkhand High Court later granted him bail, and he was released from Birsa Munda Jail on June 28, 2024. Soren had resigned before arrest, which avoided a direct constitutional confrontation. Under the proposed law, a sitting Chief Minister in a similar situation would lose office after 30 days of custody.

Manish Sisodia, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 and later by the ED on March 9, 2023 in the excise policy case. The Supreme Court granted him bail on August 9, 2024, after roughly 17 months of custody. Sisodia resigned shortly after arrest, but his case illustrates how long pre-trial detention can continue before guilt is determined.

Satyendar Jain, former Delhi Cabinet minister, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30, 2022 in a money laundering case. He was granted bail by a Delhi court after more than two years, according to official public broadcaster reporting. He reportedly resigned after several months in custody. His case is important because it shows that the 30 day threshold is not theoretical. In modern Indian politics, such custody periods are entirely possible.

A. Raja, former Union telecom minister and then a political figure associated with the 2G spectrum case, was arrested by the CBI on February 2, 2011 and granted bail in May 2012, after more than 15 months. He was later acquitted by a special court in the 2G case. This example matters because it shows why guilt cannot be presumed from prolonged custody alone.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, then a Rajya Sabha MP, was arrested in May 2011 in the 2G case after her bail plea was rejected and was sent to Tihar Jail. She too was later acquitted in the 2G case. Her case is relevant not because the proposed Bill applies to MPs as MPs, but because it shows the risk of treating custody as equivalent to culpability.

Sanjay Singh, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP, was arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case and granted bail by the Supreme Court in April 2024 after more than six months in jail. The Supreme Court questioned why he had remained jailed for that duration without trial or recovery of the alleged bribe. This again shows that long custody can occur before a court reaches any final conclusion.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s case provides another important historical example. In the fodder scam proceedings, he was first sent to judicial remand on July 30, 1997 for 134 days, and later faced further custody periods and conviction in related cases. His case is often cited by those who argue that serious corruption allegations should carry political consequences. It is also a reminder that conviction based disqualification and arrest based removal are different legal standards.

There are also examples from state politics. Azam Khan, a senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister, remained in jail for long periods in multiple cases before securing bail in different proceedings.

Abbas Ansari, who was elected as MLA from Mau, was arrested in November 2022 in a money laundering case and reportedly spent more than two years in custody before release in 2025. These cases underline that prolonged custody of legislators is not unusual in India’s political system.

This record creates a complicated picture. On one hand, the public is justified in asking why persons facing grave allegations should continue to occupy powerful constitutional offices while in custody. A minister in jail cannot credibly supervise administration.

A Chief Minister in prolonged detention creates uncertainty within government. A Prime Minister in such a position would create a national constitutional crisis. No serious democracy should normalize the idea that executive power can be exercised from prison.

On the other hand, the same record shows why the 30 day rule must be handled with constitutional care. Several leaders who spent long periods in custody were later granted bail. Some were acquitted. Some cases remained pending for years. If removal follows arrest and detention alone, the practical power to unseat ministers may shift from the legislature and electorate to investigative agencies and bail proceedings.

This is the danger at the heart of the Bill. PRS Legislative Research has noted that the proposed framework may allow the removal of elected governments or ministers only on accusations and before any substantial finding of guilt. It also points out that, at the stage of arrest and bail, courts may examine legality of arrest and conditions for bail rather than the final likelihood of guilt. This is a serious institutional concern.

The ruling party may argue that the Bill applies equally to all, including the Prime Minister. In form, this is correct. A law that covers the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and ministers across governments appears even handed. But equality in wording does not always mean equality in operation. The agency that arrests, the timing of arrest, the nature of investigation, the opposition to bail and the political climate in which custody occurs all matter.

Meanwhile, Opposition’s fear of political misuse cannot be dismissed casually. It is possible for a government with control over investigative agencies to gain advantage if arrest and detention can produce removal from office. This advantage would not be automatic in every case, but it would be structurally available. In a federal democracy, such a power can affect the balance between the Union and the states. It can also influence coalition politics, state governments and opposition leadership.

At the same time, the Opposition cannot simply defend the status quo. Public life in India has suffered from a culture in which serious criminal allegations are treated as political badges rather than institutional burdens. Parties across the spectrum have fielded candidates with criminal cases, defended leaders under investigation, and converted legal proceedings into narratives of victimhood. If a minister remains in custody for 30 days in a serious case, the ethical expectation of resignation is not unreasonable.

The challenge, therefore, is not to reject accountability. The challenge is to design accountability without creating a weapon of selective removal.

The Bill also needs public clarity on what it does not do. It does not automatically remove an MP or MLA from his or her legislative seat merely because of 30 days of custody. It concerns executive office: Prime Minister, Chief Minister and ministers. Legislative disqualification remains governed by existing election law, primarily conviction based provisions under the Representation of the People Act. Confusing removal from office with loss of legislative membership will only distort public debate.

The strongest case for the Bill is that it may restore seriousness to public office. It may compel parties to stop treating ministerial posts as personal property. It may encourage faster political resignation when grave allegations arise. It may prevent the spectacle of administration being symbolically run from jail.

The strongest case against the Bill is that it may allow arrest to become a political instrument. It may enable ruling parties, whether at the Centre or in the states, to destabilize opponents without waiting for conviction. It may weaken the presumption of innocence by attaching constitutional consequences to custody.

Both concerns are valid. That is why the Bill must not be passed in a mood of partisan triumph or partisan fear. It must be examined as a constitutional instrument that will outlive the present government, the present Opposition and the present political moment.

A good law must be safe even when used by one’s adversary. This is the basic democratic test. If the 130th Amendment Bill is protected by strict judicial safeguards, precise offence categories and a clear reinstatement mechanism, it can become a measured reform for public accountability. If it remains dependent on arrest and detention alone, it may become a dangerous shortcut around electoral legitimacy.

India needs clean government. But clean government cannot be built by weakening due process. Public morality and constitutional liberty must move together.

The 130th Amendment Bill will serve democracy only if it remembers that an accused person may be a minister, but he is also a citizen protected by law.