The Centre Has Moved On, Manipur Must Not Miss the NRC Updation

With Assam and West Bengal now firmly under BJP governments, the Centre has effectively closed the chapter on a nationwide NRC. The political math is clear and final.

At this decisive juncture, the ball is squarely in Manipur’s court. It has become the ultimate litmus test for the CM Yumnam Khemchand government: how boldly and intelligently it can persuade the Centre to update the NRC specifically for Manipur, a step that has become an existential necessity for the survival and security of the state’s indigenous communities.

The government cannot carry this burden alone. Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), student unions, women’s groups, tribal bodies, and all genuine stakeholders must shed narrow divisions and speak with one thunderous voice. They must march together to the door of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demand the immediate updation of the NRC in Manipur.

The Centre has moved on. India’s citizenship enforcement strategy has undergone a profound and irreversible shift. The dream of one grand, centralised National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) has quietly given way to a decentralised, continuous, and far more aggressive system of detection, detention, and deportation. This is not retreat — it is strategic evolution.

And for Manipur, this evolution presents a rare and precious window of opportunity that must not be missed.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2003, enacted under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was visionary. It sought to move beyond passive citizenship to an active verification regime. The National Population Register (NPR) was designed as the foundational database of every usual resident, from which the NRC would separate genuine citizens from illegal migrants.

It tightened the definition of “illegal migrant” and sought to bring clarity to who truly belongs in India.Yet the nationwide NRC remained elusive. The Assam exercise of 2019 — despite Supreme Court oversight — turned into both a template and a cautionary tale. It excluded nearly 1.9 million people after years of painful effort and huge expenditure.

By 2025, the Centre had executed a decisive strategic re-calibration. The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 replaced outdated colonial laws with harsher penalties, mandatory institutional reporting, and a dense surveillance network.

Enforcement powers were pushed down to the states. District-level Special Task Forces, strict 30-day verification timelines, detention centres in every district, and Foreigners Tribunals armed with magisterial powers now form the new backbone of immigration control.

This architecture is agile, intrusive, and politically convenient. It allows the Centre to achieve security goals without the single-point risk of a pan-India NRC that could inflame massive opposition.The Centre has moved on from the idea of one monumental register. It has embraced many localised checks instead. Manipur cannot afford to remain stuck in the old debate while the rest of the country adapts to the new reality.

Although the 2003 Citizenship Amendment Act laid the legal foundation for a nationwide NRC, in reality the exercise was largely confined to Assam — a state already scarred by decades of migration-related unrest stemming from the 1985 Assam Accord. The Supreme Court-supervised NRC in Assam, finally published in August 2019, became both a blueprint and a stark warning for the rest of the country.

The massive exercise dragged on for years, swallowed more than ₹1,600 crore, and left nearly 1.9 million people excluded from the final citizens’ list. Thousands of genuine residents suddenly found themselves trapped in a terrifying legal no-man’s land.

Just months later, in December 2019, Parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). This law created a religious exception to the earlier rigid definition of “illegal migrant.” It opened a fast-track citizenship route for non-Muslim migrants (Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians) from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who had entered India before December 31, 2014.

For the first time since Independence, religion was openly made a criterion for citizenship. The move triggered massive protests and legal battles across India. For the ruling dispensation, the NRC-CAA combination was a clever political package: the CAA would protect persecuted religious minorities from deportation, while the NRC would help identify and deal with all other illegal immigrants.

Even as late as 2025, senior leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, continued to describe the NRC as essential for national security.

The widespread outrage, administrative chaos, and huge logistical failures of the Assam NRC forced the Centre to rethink its entire approach. By 2025, the government had quietly but firmly changed course. Instead of pursuing one giant nationwide register, it quietly made the old idea irrelevant by building something more practical and powerful.

The new weapon became the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which came into force on September 1, 2025. This single law replaced four outdated colonial-era Acts and dramatically strengthened the government’s powers to deal with foreigners.

It introduced heavy penalties — up to five years in jail and ₹5 lakh fine for illegal entry, and even stricter punishment for forged documents. Hotels, universities, and hospitals were now legally bound to report every foreign national staying with them, creating a countrywide web of continuous surveillance.

What truly sets the 2025 framework apart is the shift of real power from Delhi to the states and districts. In May 2025, the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered all states to set up Special Task Forces (STFs) at the district level to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants.

Following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, these task forces were given a strict 30-day deadline for the entire process — from detection to deportation. They were asked to collect detailed personal and family data and feed everything into a central Foreigners’ Identification Portal.

States were also directed to build detention centres in every district. In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath moved quickly, ordering district magistrates to create such facilities. Working with central forces like the BSF and Assam Rifles, this new system has created a powerful nationwide machinery that no longer needs a single, politically explosive national NRC.

The most powerful change is the dramatic strengthening of Foreigners Tribunals. These quasi-judicial bodies, once limited mostly to Assam, have now been given sweeping new powers under the 2025 orders. They can function like civil courts, summon witnesses, demand documents, and even issue arrest warrants if someone fails to appear.

Most importantly, they can directly send individuals who cannot prove they are “not foreigners” to detention centres.This marks a profound shift: the burden of proof now rests heavily on the individual rather than the state.

Critics rightly point out that this reverses the basic principle of natural justice. Yet the government sees it as a practical tool to deliver results on the ground.

Taken together, all these measures amount to the quiet burial of the old dream of one nationwide NRC. The government never formally cancelled the 2003 provisions, but it has built a parallel, more flexible system that makes the centralised register unnecessary.

The bitter lessons of the Assam exercise, the massive 2019-20 protests, and the fear of excluding large voter bases have killed the political appetite for a single national exercise.Instead, the Centre has poured its energy into implementing the CAA and strengthening this decentralised enforcement machinery.

This new system, however, is not without serious flaws. The 30-day deadline, the sweeping powers of tribunals, and the reversal of burden of proof raise genuine questions about due process and constitutional rights.

There are already reports of Indian citizens — especially from Assam and West Bengal — being wrongly detained for trivial reasons like language. Women and people from marginalised communities, who often lack proper documents in their own names, face higher risks of exclusion.

Such concerns are real and must be addressed. Any NRC exercise in Manipur should learn from Assam’s mistakes — ensuring transparency, multiple appeal mechanisms, legal aid, and special protection for vulnerable groups.

Manipur stands at a dangerous crossroads now. Years of ethnic conflict, porous borders, demographic shifts, and pressure on scarce resources have left deep scars. Unchecked illegal immigration is not an abstract threat, it is visibly altering settlement patterns, straining land and jobs, and distorting political representation.

Indigenous communities all feel the quiet erosion of their ancestral homeland.In this context, the Centre’s decentralised approach offers Manipur a golden pathway.

Instead of waiting for a politically frozen national NRC, the state can push for a targeted, updated NRC rooted in the 1951 National Register baseline and synchronised with the upcoming 2027 Census. An Inner Line Permit (ILP)-anchored NRC would be perfectly tailored to Manipur’s unique constitutional position and indigenous aspirations. It would create a clean, verifiable list of citizens, protect genuine residents, and enable fair identification and deportation of those who entered illegally.

This is not anti-migrant. It is pro-justice. It ensures that rights, opportunities, and political power first belong to the sons and daughters of the soil whose forefathers built this land. The new national framework of district task forces and empowered tribunals makes such a state-specific exercise not only feasible but highly practical. Manipur must not miss this moment.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand and his government enjoy a favourable alignment with the BJP-led Centre. With national NRC talk now effectively buried due to political realities in Assam and West Bengal, Manipur has a narrow but real window to secure a customised solution.

This is the time for bold diplomatic engagement with the Ministry of Home Affairs.The government must treat NRC updation as a top priority — not just another administrative exercise, but a mission for indigenous survival. Half-hearted petitions and routine meetings will not suffice.

A comprehensive, time-bound roadmap involving all stakeholders needs to be prepared and presented to Amit Shah at the earliest.

No government, however willing, can deliver this alone. The real strength must come from society itself. CSOs, intellectuals, and youth must rise above ethnic and political fault lines. Past divisions have only weakened our collective voice. This time, unity must be non-negotiable.

A sustained, coordinated campaign — memorandums, public awareness drives, rallies, and direct engagement with the Centre — is essential. Political parties across the spectrum in Manipur should keep electoral calculations aside and back this historic demand.

Blame games and selective outrage will only help those who benefit from continued demographic change. Manipur must learn from Assam’s mistakes. The process should be transparent, time-bound yet fair, with multiple layers of appeal, legal aid, and special provisions for vulnerable sections. It must be humane in execution but firm in purpose.

However, using human rights rhetoric as an excuse for permanent inaction is not compassion — it is collective surrender. The demographic threat is real and growing. Every year of delay makes resolution more difficult and costlier for future generations. Security and justice demand action now.

The Centre has moved on, from one grand register to many continuous checks. This strategic shift has created space for states with genuine security concerns to find practical solutions. Manipur is one such state. We possess the constitutional tools, the political alignment, the moral imperative, and now the structural opportunity.

Let us not waste this moment in endless debate, blame-shifting, or wishful thinking while our homeland’s character, culture, and control slip away. The stakeholders from every community that calls this land home must rise together.

The time for an updated NRC in Manipur is not tomorrow. It is now. History will judge whether we seized this moment or let it pass. For the sake of our children and the generations yet to come, we must not miss it.