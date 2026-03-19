The foreign nationals arrests that expose a proxy threat to India’s northeast, specially Manipur

Some critics have rushed to dismiss any connection between the seven foreign nationals, American Matthew Aaron VanDyke and six Ukrainians, recently arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the drone bombings that terrorized Manipur in September 2024.

They argue the group was solely focused on training anti-junta rebels in Myanmar, with no direct role in India's internal ethnic conflict. But this defense crumbles under basic scrutiny. If these individuals had absolutely nothing to do with Manipur or the broader Northeast, why were they loitering around Indian states at all?

Those who insist on "no hands in Manipur" conveniently ignore why the group chose India's Northeast as their entry point instead of, say, Thailand or another direct route to Myanmar. Tourist visas granted entry, but bypassing permits to enter restricted Mizoram and crossing illegally suggests deliberate use of Indian territory, perhaps for logistics, recruitment, or even testing ground proximity.

The facts paint a different picture. VanDyke, a self-styled security analyst with a documented history in conflict zones, from fighting alongside Libyan rebels in 2011 to founding Sons of Liberty International (SOLI), which provides military training to various armed groups, was arrested in Kolkata on March 13, 2026.

His Ukrainian associates were picked up at airports in Lucknow and Delhi. According to NIA court submissions, the group allegedly planned to deliver pre-scheduled training to Myanmar-based Ethnic Armed Groups (EAGs) in drone warfare, operations, assembly, jamming technology, and more. They are accused of importing large consignments of drones from Europe through Indian soil and supplying weapons and hardware.

Crucially, the NIA alleges these EAGs are known to support Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs) operating in the Northeast, directly impacting India's national security.

The NIA's framing isn't about direct execution of the 2024 bombings, as investigations are ongoing, but about a broader conspiracy. The facilitating terror capabilities that sustain or escalate conflicts affecting India, including through links to IIGs.This pattern echoes how external actors destabilize regions elsewhere.

In Libya and Syria, mercenary trainers, proxy support, and tech proliferation (including early drone adoption) fractured states by exploiting divisions and borders. The Northeast offers similar vulnerabilities, ethnic fault lines, insurgent ecosystems, and a frontier that invites low-risk interference.

A handful of experts smuggling knowledge and hardware can amplify local grievances into high-tech insurgency without massive footprints.The arrests of seven foreign nationals serve as a stark warning.

Those capable of sowing chaos in Libya or Syria can operate here with even greater feasibility due to proximity and existing channels. Unchecked, this will risk turning Manipur's ethnic strife, already claiming over 300 lives and displacing tens of thousands since May 2023, into an internationalized proxy battleground.

This isn't abstract speculation. The India-Myanmar border is notoriously porous, with shared ethnic ties, historical militant sanctuaries, and frequent cross-border movements. Myanmar's civil war has turned into a testing ground for low-cost drone innovations used in asymmetric warfare.

The very tactics seen in September 2024 attacks, drones dropping over 40 bombs on Meitei villages like Koutruk and Kadangband in Imphal West, killing civilians and injuring others, mirror the expertise these foreigners allegedly specialize in.

The ethnic conflict in Manipur, which ignited on May 3, 2023, between the Kuki and Meitei communities, has inflicted deep scars on India's northeastern frontier. For the first 16 months, the conflict largely mirrored traditional ethnic strife in the state. Village burnings, sniper fire, and occasional rocket or mortar exchanges.

Drones occasionally appeared for surveillance, both sides using them to monitor movements or film propaganda, but never as offensive weapons. That changed irrevocably in September 2024, when weaponized drones of the Kuki militants were deployed to drop explosives on civilian targets in Meitei-inhabited areas.

This marked the first known instance of armed drones being used in a domestic ethnic or civil conflict on sovereign Indian soil, transforming a localized communal dispute into a high-tech, asymmetric war that evokes images from foreign battlefields rather than rural India.

The escalation began on September 1, 2024, in Koutruk village, Imphal West district. Around 2:00–2:18 pm, Kuki militants launched a multi-pronged assault from elevated hill positions, combining sniper fire with drones that hovered overhead and released multiple explosive payloads (described as grenade bombs, RPG heads, or improvised mortar devices).

The drone bombing attack killed Ngangbam Surbala, a 31-year-old woman, instantly, and severely wounded her minor daughter, who suffered life-threatening injuries. At least nine others, including civilians, police personnel, and a local journalist Elangbam Mushuk, sustained shrapnel wounds.

Manipur Police issued an immediate official statement, calling it an "unprecedented attack." They stated: "In an unprecedented attack in Koutruk, Imphal West, alleged Kuki militants have deployed numerous RPGs using high-tech drones. While drone bombs have commonly been used in general warfares, this recent deployment of drones to deploy explosives against security forces and the civilians marks a significant escalation. The involvement of highly trained professionals possibly with technical expertise and support cannot be ruled out."

The police emphasized the shift from conventional tactics to aerial bombardment, hinting at specialized knowledge possibly imported or adapted from elsewhere.The drone campaign continued the next day, September 2, targeting Senjam Chirang village nearby, where three people (including a young woman struck by bomb fragments in the abdomen) were injured.

Again on September 6, rocket fire in Bishnupur district killed one Meitei civilian and injured six others, adding to the sense of unrelenting escalation.

Later, the National Investigation Agency, which assumed control of the Koutruk probe, later informed courts (in submissions around early 2025) that more than 40 drone-dropped bombs had been unleashed in the September 1 attacks on Koutruk and adjacent Kadangband villages.

The agency also identified Khaigoulen Kipgen (alias David) from Gamngai village, Motbung (in a Kuki-dominated area), as the alleged key procurer. Kipgen reportedly sourced commercial quadcopters, batteries, and explosive components from suppliers including Delhi-based Raj Kumar (or Mayank Sharma) and Rohtak/Haryana-based Vikram Chaudhary, using cash and online payments.

These were modified locally into weaponized platforms like rotor-equipped for stable hovering, camera-fitted for targeting, and capable of ranges from 500 meters to 15 kilometers while carrying grenades or mortar bombs.

The tactic's roots appear tied to civil war in Myanmar, where ethnic resistance groups have pioneered affordable, improvised drone strikes against junta forces since the 2021 coup. The India-Myanmar border, rugged, forested, and ethnically linked, has long served as a conduit for arms, training, and ideas.

Earlier, in September 2025, fresh controversy was erupted surrounding Daniel Stephen Courney, a 40-year-old American evangelist and former U.S. Army veteran, whose activities in Manipur have fueled intense debate over foreign interference in India's ethnic conflicts.

This American Army veteran was seen in viral videos and public discourse of supplying Kuki militants with military-grade gear, including long-range surveillance drones (capable of operations beyond five kilometers), bulletproof vests, helmets, boots, sleeping bags, and other tactical equipment, under the guise of humanitarian aid and Christian solidarity.

In one clip, he explicitly likened his donated drones to those used by U.S. Special Forces for enemy monitoring, positioning local security forces and Meitei groups as adversaries.

Suspicious alarm bell has already activated last year on these reckless foreign rogue exploiting unrest for personal influence, or something more sinister, a potential asset for the US "Deep State," that shadowy network of unelected officials, intelligence operatives, and aligned interests allegedly

These suspicions gain traction from voices like retired Colonel RSN Singh, a former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer, who has described Manipur as a theater in a broader "proxy war" where religion plays a pivotal role. The retired Colonel alleges that Christian militant elements, possibly supported by US Baptist networks and the CIA, are capitalizing on shared ethnic and faith ties between Myanmar's Chin, Naga, and Karen communities and Northeast India's Kuki and Naga groups.

He points to Myanmar's civil war as a spillover catalyst, with cross-border bonds enabling the flow of ideas, arms, and support that exacerbate Manipur's ethnic strife.

Echoing him, BJP leader Savio Rodrigues has suggested Courney's actions fit into a larger CIA-orchestrated plan to foster a separate Christian-majority enclave spanning parts of Myanmar, Bangladesh, and India's Northeast, designed to counter China's growing regional dominance.

Rodrigues also frames this as covert US strategy masked by religious charity, using missionary networks to inflame tensions and create strategic footholds. Even former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lent weight to such narratives before her ouster, warning of a Western-backed conspiracy to carve out a "Christian country" akin to East Timor, incorporating territories from Bangladesh (particularly Chattogram) and Myanmar, with a potential Bay of Bengal base.

Though these allegations remain speculative, lacking definitive public evidence of direct state sponsorship, and Courney's Nepal arrest has been tied to immigration violations rather than arms smuggling, they highlight the Northeast's strategic vulnerability.

Those who have destabilized nations like Libya and Syria through proxy training, arms proliferation, and drone tactics can exploit similar fault lines here with minimal effort. The porous frontier with Myanmar, ethnic overlaps, and existing insurgent ecosystems make the Northeast an accessible theater for low-cost interference.

India cannot afford complacency. Stronger border controls, counter-drone tech, intelligence on mercenary flows, and diplomatic pressure are essential. The seven foreigners weren't "just passing through"—their presence in the Northeast exposes a proxy threat that demands a resolute, unified response before more skies turn deadly.