The True Story of NH-202’s Endless Delays in Manipur

National Highway 202, the essential Imphal-Ukhrul corridor winding through the eastern hills of Manipur, has long symbolized both hope and hardship for the communities of Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

This route connects thousands, predominantly Tangkhul Naga residents to the state capital for medical emergencies, higher education, government services, agricultural markets, and everyday mobility.

Yet for years, the highway has deteriorated into a perilous stretch riddled with massive potholes, creating hardships for commuters during monsoons, inadequate drainage causing erosion and sinking sections, choking dust in dry seasons, and uneven, unmotorable surfaces that make every journey a test of endurance and safety.

The frustration boiled over recently with the National Highway-202 Development Committee, a local grassroots initiative formed in October 2025 by residents of the directly affected villages of Hungpung, Shangshak Phunghon, Shangshak Khullen, and Hatha, announcing an indefinite shutdown of the Imphal-Ukhrul route effective from midnight on March 8, 2026.

This escalation followed an earlier threat of a 72-hour blockade in early February, which was suspended after assurances from authorities, only to resurface when perceived progress stalled.The grievances are legitimate and deeply felt. Land acquisition for the double-lane expansion under Packages III and IV (focusing on the critical Finch Corner to Choithar Junction section) began as early as 2018, with measurements completed by 2024 in several areas, notifications issued under the National Highways Act, and awards declared under relevant sections.

However, compensation payments to affected landowners remain pending in many cases, leaving families in financial uncertainty and unable to productively use or reinvest in their land. The existing road's condition has worsened over time, turning what should be a reliable lifeline into a source of daily peril like ambulances delayed, students exhausted from long, bumpy commutes, traders facing spoilage of perishable goods, and families isolated when landslides block access entirely.

Secretary of the National Highway-202 Development Committee, Edmund Hungshi criticized the authorities, stating that the Deputy Commissioner of Ukhrul District and the PMU/UKL Manager have failed to take tangible action or honor previous assurances within the agreed timeframe.

Consequently, the Committee feels forced to resume its agitation, announcing an indefinite shutdown of the NH-202 Imphal-Ukhrul route effective from midnight on March 8, 2026. This blockade will remain in place until all outstanding grievances are fully addressed and a formal settlement is reached, as the current lack of progress is deemed totally wrong

Meanwhile, the full narrative must acknowledge sincere efforts at multiple levels rather than painting a picture of total neglect. Ukhrul Deputy Commissioner Ashish Das and the district administration deserve genuine appreciation for their diligent, honest work. They have actively bridged the gap between community concerns and higher authorities.

In the key joint meeting on February 3, 2026, at Majesty Restaurant in Hungpung, attended by DC Ashish Das, PMU Manager Salman Khan, and committee representatives, the district team committed to addressing grievances within February. They followed through by clearing all local queries raised by the committee, processing necessary documentation, facilitating coordination, and advancing elements under their direct control.

Notably, the letter of acceptance for Package 3 maintenance work has been issued, demonstrating concrete local progress and commitment to improving the highway's usability.The primary delays stem from centralized processes at NHIDCL headquarters in Delhi, particularly finalizing land compensation for widening works and appointing a new contractor for Package 4 after the previous one was terminated for non-performance.

These are complex, multi-layered procedures involving national-level approvals, fund releases, and compliance checks, areas where district officials can advocate but cannot unilaterally decide.

Importantly, NHIDCL itself merits recognition for recent forward steps amid these challenges. On February 25, 2026, the corporation issued a formal Notice Inviting Bid (Bid/Package no. NHIDCL/MANIPUR/UKHRUL-CHOITHAR/PKG4/2024) for the “balance work of strengthening of Ukhrul to Choithar section of NH-202” under Package-4.

This covers approximately 8.612 km (existing km 50+520 to km 59+236, design chainage km 45+600 to km 54+212) on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode under NH(O)-NE. The estimated cost is Rs 18.19 crore (excluding GST), with a bid security of Rs 18.19 lakh (1% of EPC value). The project includes strengthening the existing pavement and a 60-month (5-year) maintenance/defect liability period, with completion targeted in 12 months.

The said bidding timeline for the NHIDCL Package-4 tender is clear, structured, and fully actionable, providing a transparent roadmap for progress on the Ukhrul to Choithar section of NH-202. Bid documents became available for download and viewing on the Central Public Procurement Portal (CPPP) starting February 25, 2026.

Potential bidders have until March 12, 2026, to submit any queries they may have regarding the tender. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for March 13, 2026, offering an opportunity for clarification and discussion. The authority is committed to responding to all queries by March 23, 2026. Bidders must then submit their complete technical and financial bids online by March 30, 2026, no later than 1500 hours IST.

Finally, the technical bids will be opened publicly on March 31, 2026, at 1630 hours IST, marking the next major milestone toward contractor selection and resumption of strengthening works. This well-defined sequence demonstrates NHIDCL’s ongoing commitment to advancing the project in an orderly and professional manner.

This RFP represents meaningful momentum, NHIDCL is actively seeking contractors to resume and complete strengthening on this key segment. While it focuses on strengthening rather than full widening (which ties to pending compensation finalization), it counters the perception of complete inaction and shows the corporation responding to the urgency.

The district administration, led by DC Ashish Das, has been a reliable partner in this process, pushing files upward, mediating discussions, and ensuring local clearances are swift. Their sincerity stands in contrast to the slow pace of central bureaucracy, and it deserves public acknowledgment rather than misplaced criticism.

On the other hand, National Highway-202 Development Committee has been instrumental in bringing these issues to light and prompting responses. The road's condition is unacceptable, and demands for fair compensation, timely progress, and safety improvements are entirely justified.

Package 3 advancing, and the Package 4 tender now live (bids closing March 30), misleading the public by portraying blanket failure or targeting responsive local officials is not the solution. An indefinite blockade, while born of genuine desperation, would disproportionately harm the same hill residents it seeks to help, disrupting essential travel, inflating costs for goods, and complicating emergencies in an already isolated region.

Instead, the Committee must consider a constructive alternative, like grant a reasonable window aligned with the tender timeline (e.g., post-March 31 bid opening and contractor selection) for NHIDCL to advance. Maintain sustained, targeted dialogue through DC Ashish Das, who has proven approachable and effective as an intermediary.

This approach builds on momentum rather than halting it, potentially securing faster compensation disbursement and on-ground work resumption.The people of Ukhrul and Kamjong have shown remarkable patience amid real hardships. They deserve a safe, modern highway that fosters connectivity, economic growth, and well-being—not prolonged disruptions.

By appreciating the sincere work of DC Ashish Das and the district team, recognizing NHIDCL's recent tender action, and channeling pressure constructively toward central finalizations, progress can accelerate without further hardship.

NH-202 is more than infrastructure; it's a symbol of inclusion for the hills. With collaborative spirit, valuing local diligence, leveraging current central steps, and avoiding misleading narratives, the endless delays can finally give way to tangible improvement. The communities have waited long enough; now is the moment for measured advocacy to turn promises into pavement.