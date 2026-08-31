Three Assembly Sittings for Manipur’s Unfinished Crisis: What Will the House Actually Answer?

The Manipur Legislative Assembly will meet on September 2, 3 and 7. On paper, the eighth session runs from September 2 to 7. In practice, the House has only three sittings to transact government business and confront some of the largest unresolved questions facing the State.

The provisional programme assigns obituary references, presentation of the Business Advisory Committee report, supplementary grants and the introduction of government Bills to the first sitting. The second includes Question Hour and a general discussion on the supplementary grants. The final sitting must accommodate another Question Hour, voting on the grants, the Appropriation Bill and the consideration and passage of government Bills.

Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra has objected to restricting the session to three sittings and submitted a dissent note, arguing that the schedule is inadequate for meaningful discussion and legislative accountability.

The objection cannot be dismissed merely as an Opposition complaint over the number of sitting days. The real question is whether the House has been given enough time to obtain substantive answers on the issues confronting Manipur.

Three sittings may be sufficient to complete the Government’s listed business. They are not necessarily sufficient to confront Manipur’s unfinished crisis.

The Objection Is Not About Three Dates Alone

Manipur enters this session with questions accumulated over more than three years of conflict, displacement, restricted movement and recurring violence.

Will the Government seek an NRC update before the forthcoming Census? What safeguards will prevent prolonged displacement from distorting enumeration and future delimitation? When will displaced families return to their original villages? Are the national highways genuinely open to every citizen, or only to selected public vehicles travelling under security escort?

What progress has been made in demarcating and securing the international border? What is the Government’s position on armed groups operating under Suspension of Operations arrangements? When will the perpetrators of repeated attacks on civilians be identified, arrested and prosecuted?

These are not questions that can be answered through a brief political statement or a collection of assurances. They require documents, timelines, supplementary questions and debate.

Question Hour itself does not guarantee accountability. A written reply may provide information, but members need time to test that answer, expose omissions and demand measurable commitments.

If most of the session is consumed by grants, Bills and other scheduled business, the House may formally complete its calendar while leaving the State’s most consequential questions largely untouched.

Attendance Is a Test—but Not the Only Test

The physical attendance of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and other Kuki legislators will be closely watched.

Kipgen participated virtually when the Assembly met earlier this year. Her physical presence in September would carry significance beyond attendance. As Deputy Chief Minister and the elected representative of Kangpokpi, her entry into the Assembly in Imphal would demonstrate that the Government believes Manipur’s constitutional institutions can again function as shared spaces.

At the same time, the security concerns of Kuki legislators cannot simply be dismissed. If senior members of the Government believe they cannot safely attend the House, the public deserves to know what security assessment produced that conclusion and what is being done to change it.

Yet attendance must not become the only measurement of the session.

A legislator may enter the Assembly physically and still avoid difficult questions. Another may participate virtually and make a substantive contribution. The more important test is whether legislators representing every community engage with the same State-wide questions instead of speaking only for their respective constituencies and communities.

The House must be more than an attendance register. It must become the constitutional forum where Manipur’s divided political leadership confronts a common crisis.

NRC and Census: What Has Delhi Actually Said?

The Government has said that it continues to press the Centre for updating the National Register of Citizens before the Census. Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and delegations of legislators have travelled to Delhi or communicated with the Union Government on the issue.

The Assembly must now move beyond statements that the matter has been “raised.”

What written proposal has the State Government submitted? Has the Centre accepted, rejected or sought clarification on the demand? Is Manipur seeking a State-specific NRC, the implementation of an existing Assembly resolution or another citizenship-verification mechanism? What safeguards are proposed to protect genuine citizens across all indigenous communities?

The House must also clarify how internally displaced persons will be counted if many remain outside their original villages. A Census records people where they are found under its prescribed methodology; it does not by itself determine citizenship. But prolonged conflict-related displacement raises legitimate questions about residential patterns, resource allocation and the political interpretation of demographic data.

The State needs an official, legally coherent position—not competing claims from individual Ministers and delegations.

IDP Rehabilitation Needs Dates, Not Another Assurance

Thousands of people have spent years away from their homes. Some have returned, while many others remain in relief camps or temporary accommodation without a credible date for permanent rehabilitation.

The Assembly should demand a constituency-wise and district-wise account of displacement.

How many families remain in relief camps? How many have returned to their original villages? How many cannot return because their homes were destroyed or their villages remain insecure? How much rehabilitation assistance has been sanctioned, released and received? What livelihood, education and healthcare support is available to families whose displacement continues?

The Government should be required to table a time-bound rehabilitation plan distinguishing return, reconstruction, temporary relocation and permanent resettlement.

“Resettlement” cannot become a convenient word that conceals whether displaced citizens are being helped to return home or being permanently removed from places where the State has failed to protect them.

A Running Bus Is Not Yet Free Movement

The resumption of the Imphal–Dimapur–Guwahati bus service was a welcome beginning. It demonstrated that organised public transport could pass through Kangpokpi under coordinated security arrangements.

But an escorted bus does not by itself prove that unrestricted movement has returned.

The Assembly should ask whether individual citizens may travel through community-dominated areas in private vehicles, taxis and other commercial transport. If prior permission or security coordination is required, the Government must publish the applicable protocol. If no restriction exists, it must explain why citizens continue to face interception, fear and uncertainty.

The House must seek similar clarity on the Imphal–Moreh and Imphal–Ukhrul routes and the IT Road. A highway is not fully open merely because selected vehicles can cross it on an approved schedule. Free movement exists when ordinary citizens can travel without their ethnicity determining where they may enter, stop or proceed.

Four NIA Cases Require a Progress Report

The State Government has transferred or facilitated the transfer of several grave cases to the National Investigation Agency. That may be justified when attacks involve organised armed groups, explosives or wider security implications.

But transferring a case cannot become the end of public accountability. The House should demand a consolidated status report on at least four major investigations:

- The Tronglaobi bombing: The NIA registered RC-04/2026/NIA/IMP over the April 7 explosive attack at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai. Two young siblings were killed and their mother was critically injured.

- The Litan–TM Kasom ambush: RC-08/2026/NIA/IMP concerns the April 18 attack on passenger vehicles travelling from Imphal towards Ukhrul. Yaruingam Vashum and retired Army serviceman S.W. Chinaoshang were killed, while several others were injured.

- The ambush on Thadou church leaders: RC-09/2026/NIA/IMP concerns the May 13 attack on two vehicles at Zero Point between Kotzim and Kotlen. Three leaders of the Thadou Baptist Association—Rev. Dr Vumthang Sitlhou, Rev. Kaigoulun Lhouvum and Pastor Paogoulen Sitlhou—were killed.

- The abduction and killing of six Naga civilians: RC-07/2026/NIA/IMP arose from the May 13 abduction and assault of civilians at Leilon Vaiphei. Six Naga men who had remained missing were subsequently found dead. Arrests have been reported, but the public still deserves a complete account of the investigation’s progress.

These cases remain under investigation. Descriptions of alleged perpetrators in the registered cases are not court findings and guilt must be determined through due process. That qualification, however, cannot justify silence.

How many accused have been arrested in each case? Have chargesheets been filed? What have forensic and ballistic examinations established? Have the planners, facilitators and organisations behind the attacks been identified? What cooperation has the State Police provided? What compensation and continuing assistance have the victims’ families received?

The Assembly cannot conduct the NIA’s investigation. It can—and must—demand a public account of what the State Government has done after transferring the cases. Referral to a Central agency cannot become a substitute for political accountability.

New Killings Make Delay Indefensible

The urgency is no longer based only on cases from April, May and June. On August 27, four Liangmai Naga civilians were killed and another person was injured when armed assailants attacked their vehicle between Makui Ashang and Thanamba Naga villages along the IT Road in Kangpokpi district. Different organisations have made allegations about responsibility, but culpability must be established through a credible investigation.

The attack occurred only days before the Assembly session and after repeated claims that Manipur was moving towards peace and normalcy.

The House must demand to know what security arrangements existed along the route, whether actionable intelligence was available, why civilians remained exposed and what immediate steps have been taken to arrest those responsible.

A claim of returning normalcy cannot coexist comfortably with recurring ambushes on public roads.

Give the Government a Fair Opportunity to Answer

The Government can point to actions already taken: highways and public transport have been reopened in stages, cases have been transferred to the NIA, security operations have been conducted, and the NRC demand has been communicated to Delhi. Those steps should be acknowledged.

But action is not the same as outcome. A case transfer is not justice. A protected bus is not unrestricted movement. A meeting in Delhi is not a decision on NRC. Relief assistance is not permanent rehabilitation. Virtual participation is not the complete restoration of a shared political space.

The purpose of the Assembly is to examine the distance between announcement and outcome.

The Government should therefore welcome an extended and substantive session. If it has made measurable progress, the House offers the strongest platform to place that evidence before the public. If obstacles remain, it should explain them honestly and state what assistance it requires from the Centre.

Measure the Session by Answers Obtained

When the session ends on September 7, its success should not be measured by whether all listed Bills were passed, supplementary grants were approved or every legislator was marked present.

It should be measured by the answers obtained. Did the House receive a clear statement on NRC and the Census? Was a time-bound IDP rehabilitation plan tabled? Did the Government define what “free movement” actually means? Did legislators demand progress reports on the NIA cases? Were the latest civilian killings debated? Did members from divided communities speak to one another about a shared future?

If these questions are crowded out because the calendar allowed only three sittings, Congress’s objection will have been proved correct.

Manipur does not need an Assembly session that merely completes government business. It needs a House willing to confront the questions that the streets, relief camps, bereaved families and divided communities have carried for years.

Three sittings are about to carry the weight of Manipur’s unfinished crisis. The public has the right to ask whether the House has given itself enough time.