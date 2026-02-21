Triumph in Turmoil: Manipur University Claims Overall Crown at “Luit Prabha”

In the heart of persistent trials, student-led agitations and a barrage of negative headlines and campaigns that frequently tarnish the university's image, the Manipur University has forged a resounding victory that resonates far louder than any surrounding discord or criticism.

By emerging as the Overall Champion at the AIU’s 39th Inter-University North East Zone Youth Festival, “Luit Prabha” 2025–2026, hosted by Assam Don Bosco University from February 16–20, 2026, the university has turned adversity into inspiration.

This isn't merely a cultural accolade; it's a defiant affirmation that talent, discipline, and cultural pride refuse to be dimmed by surrounding chaos.Correcting the record: the festival saw enthusiastic participation from 21 universities across the North East Zone, a true gathering of regional talent.

Amid this competitive field, Manipur University's contingent stood out with extraordinary dominance. They participated in 27 out of 28 events (including the vibrant Cultural Procession) and secured victories in 18 of them, an astonishing sweep that included triumphs in classical vocal solo (Hindustani/Karnatak), classical instrumental solo (percussion and non-percussion), light vocal (Indian), western vocal solo, group songs (Indian and Western), folk orchestra, western instrumental solo, folk/tribal dance, classical dance, creative choreography, general quiz, elocution (Hindi and English), debate (English), one-act play, skits, mime, mimicry, on-the-spot painting, collage, poster making, clay modelling, cartooning, rangoli, and the cultural procession performance itself.

Dr. Alpana Choudhary, Organizing Secretary of “Luit Prabha” from the host institution, Assam Don Bosco University, shared glowing praise with India Today NE. She called the Manipur University contingent "amazing" and highlighted their exceptional preparation: "They are focused, disciplined and amazing." She noted that the organizers received not a single complaint from them, and their presentation of Manipuri culture in Assam was "marvelous."

She also expressed genuine happiness at seeing such talent emerge from the state and commended the wonderful performances from the other three participating universities from Manipur, the Dhanamanjuri University, Manipur University of Culture (which clinched Overall 3rd Runner-Up), and National Sports University. This collective shine from Manipur highlights a thriving creative ecosystem even in tough times.

Gauhati University, the defending champion, earned 1st Runner-Up, while Cotton University took 2nd Runner-Up, strong results from worthy rivals. However, Manipur University's consistent high scores across music, dance, theatre, literary, and fine arts categories, judged transparently by AIU-appointed experts, secured them the top spot.

The event's grand cultural procession, evening showcases of Northeast heritage, and emphasis on unity, echoed in addresses by Chief Guest Meghalaya MLA Alexander Laloo Hek and AIU Joint Secretary Dr. Alok Misra found perfect embodiment in Manipur's poised, excellence-driven team.

The triumphant Manipur University contingent return home was a moment of unbridled joy. On February 21, 2026, at around 11:30 A.M., the contingent landed at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal to a warm, enthusiastic welcome from university authorities, well-wishers, and supporters.

Dr. Sakila Nongmeikapam, Public Relations Officer of Manipur University, informed about the heartfelt reception of the victorious team at the airport. She also highlighted the outpouring of pride and excitement that greeted the students upon their arrival, highlighting the institutional support and celebration for their remarkable achievement and the positive recognition it has brought to Manipur University and the state as a whole.

Despite the persistent noises, street protests, allegations of malpractices, and efforts to malign the university's image through controversies and criticisms, the students have showcased extraordinary talent on a prestigious Northeast Zone platform under the Association of Indian Universities.

This achievement stands as a powerful positive sign that the show must go on. While external challenges and internal grievances grab headlines, these young students chose to channel their energy into creativity, teamwork, and excellence rather than division.

Their discipline impressed hosts, their performances moved audiences, and their victories rebuilt narratives. It proves that Manipur's youth are not defined by unrest; they transcend it through skill and spirit.

Manipur University has long been a leader in academics; now it proudly leads in cultural arenas too. This win honors mentors, team managers, student welfare officers, and every participant who maintained focus amid distractions.

It reminds us that Northeast India's cultural mosaic is a national strength, and platforms like “Luit Prabha” foster bonds that endure beyond borders or conflicts.

As the curtains close on this edition, the festival leaves cherished memories, stronger inter-university ties, and renewed pride in the region's heritage.

Manipur University's triumph is a beacon: in the face of turmoil, enthusiasm endures, talent prevails, and the state remains unstoppable. These champions have not just won a festival, they've reaffirmed that Manipur's heartbeat is vibrant, creative, and unbreakable. Long live the spirit of excellence.





The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of India Today NE or its affiliates.