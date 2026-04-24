Unite for Manipur’s Peace, IDP Rehabilitation and BJP’s Resounding 2027 Win

Since May 2023, the same vested interests and anti-Meitei forces have unleashed wave after wave of propaganda with one clear goal — to weaken the Meitei community, create permanent division in Manipur, and damage the BJP from within.

When one lie collapses, they quickly invent another. Their newest tactic is to manufacture a serious rift between our present Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh and former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Even the simplest and most personal actions are being twisted maliciously. If N. Biren Singh makes a personal visit to Delhi, these rumour-mongers immediately spread wild stories claiming that the Centre has “summoned” the former CM and that some major political upheaval is underway.

Such cheap speculation has crossed all limits of decency. It is nothing but frustration boiling over from those who are extremely uncomfortable seeing peace slowly returning to the state under the leadership of CM Y. Khemchand Singh.

The latest rumour they are peddling — that Biren Singh will float a new political party, even naming it something like “Kangleipak Praja Party” — stinks of the same Kuki-backed narrative that has been pushed by their die-hard supporters for years. It is not just cheap politics; it is an insult to the intelligence of the people of Manipur. Such naming is clearly designed to give it a rebel flavour and confuse the common Meitei voter.

Let me state this plainly and without hesitation: Forget all such wild speculations. They are baseless, deliberate, and designed only to distract the people and the leadership at this most critical time.

The 2027 Manipur Assembly elections are already knocking at the door. There is no luxury of time for unnecessary drama or internal bickering. The real priorities before us are urgent and heavy — complete restoration of peace across every corner of the state, proper and dignified rehabilitation of all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and bringing normal life back to the people who have suffered immensely for the last three years.

These are monumental tasks that demand the undivided attention and effective performance of the new Chief Minister. CM Y. Khemchand Singh carries a huge responsibility on his shoulders today. He needs the fullest support of the party, the government, and especially the Meitei community to deliver results on the ground.

Distracting his focus with manufactured controversies and rumours will only harm the larger interest of Manipur. Instead of creating unnecessary gaps or doubts, every true well-wisher must stand firmly behind him and extend strong, unconditional support.

N. Biren Singh and Y. Khemchand Singh must not allow even the smallest gap to develop between them. Both leaders are extremely important for the future of the BJP in Manipur. Biren Singh earned deep respect and emotional connect with the people — particularly the Meitei community — for his firm and courageous leadership during the most difficult and turbulent period of recent history. He became a symbol of resistance and protection when the valley felt most vulnerable.

On the other hand, Y. Khemchand Singh, as the incumbent Chief Minister, is now tasked with day-to-day governance, implementing development works, advancing the peace process, and ensuring the safe return and rehabilitation of IDPs.

Together, these two leaders can provide the strength and continuity needed to take the BJP to a resounding victory in the 2027 elections. A united front will silence the outsiders who are eagerly waiting to exploit any sign of weakness. A small crack is enough for the enemy to widen it into a dangerous divide. We have seen this “divide and rule” tactic used repeatedly against us in the past.

The Meitei people have already paid a very heavy price because of disunity and outside interference. We simply cannot afford to repeat those mistakes as we approach the next assembly polls.

BJP leadership both at the Centre in Delhi and here in the state, must publicly dispel these baseless rumours at the earliest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have shown genuine commitment and concern for restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Their vision must not be allowed to be sabotaged by cheap propaganda manufactured by those who thrive on chaos. As far as ground realities are concerned, we know that the Centre itself has advised the current CM to keep consulting former CM Biren Singh on all important matters related to peace restoration.

Such consultations have happened before and continue quietly. Closed-door meetings have taken place. The only visible issue is one of protocol and status — a former Chief Minister naturally carries a certain dignity and cannot be expected to function like an ordinary MLA in every public setting. But in all crucial party decisions and government policies, coordination between the two continues. That is the truth, not the twisted version being spread by outsiders.

The lakhs of voters who trusted the BJP because of leaders like N. Biren Singh and the strong national leadership of Modi and Shah are watching carefully. They want unity, not division. They want peace and rehabilitation of IDPs, not endless speculation about leadership changes or new parties with names like “Kangleipak Praja Party”.

Such attempts only expose the panic of those who have backed Kuki terrorist narratives for years and now see their influence fading as peace approaches.

Biren Singh and Khemchand Singh — this is the moment that demands maturity, statesmanship, and a clear sense of larger responsibility. Rise above protocol, personal equations, and any unnecessary public distance. Demonstrate through your actions and coordination that you stand together for the sake of Manipur.

Let the people see that the BJP house is strong, united, and focused on delivering results. Do not create any unnecessary gap between the two leaders who can together ensure a resounding victory for the BJP in 2027.

Support the new Chief Minister wholeheartedly so that he can concentrate fully on restoring peace and rehabilitating the IDPs without any distraction. Let Biren Singh continue to guide and strengthen the party with full dignity from his position.

