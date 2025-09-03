War on Peace in Manipur: Silencing the Shanti Doot

In the Mahabharata, the shanti doot—a messenger of peace—is a revered figure, embodying hope and reconciliation. Harming such a figure is a grave violation of dharma, an act that destabilizes the moral fabric of society. Yet, in Manipur, this sacred principle has been shattered with chilling brutality.

The gruesome murder of Nehkam Jomhao, Chairman of the Thadou Literature Society in Assam, by Kuki terrorists stands as a stark testament to this betrayal. Jomhao, one of 17 delegates who visited Imphal to advocate for peace, was allegedly tortured and killed by the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) and United Kuki Democratic Army (UKDA) at his Manja village in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on August 30, 2025, for championing Thadou identity and peace.

Nehkam murder is not an isolated act but part of a broader, organized "war on peace" campaign by Kuki terrorists and their associates to perpetuate violence and division. This campaign, marked by social boycotts, threats, and illegal edicts, targets those who dare to speak for reconciliation, as evidenced by multiple incidents, including the coerced reversal of Paite MLA Vungzagin Valte’s peace advocacy, attack on Michael Lamjathang Haokip's house, the online threat and abuse on Thadou chief Samuel Lhouvum from Dima Hasao, the brutal attack on two Kuki youths in Pallel, and the silencing of a Kuki peace advocate on local television.

Who does not yearn for peace? From Ukraine and Russia to Palestine and Israel, from Syria to conflict-torn African nations, the desire for peace is a universal aspiration. Yet, in Manipur, the path to reconciliation is obstructed by a sinister force. The voice of dissent against supremacy and division is silenced not through dialogue but with violence and intimidation. An organized "war on peace" campaign, led by Kuki Suspension of Operations - backed civil society organizations and church leaders has targeted the Thadou community, particularly those advocating for peace. This campaign employs social boycotts, threats, and illegal edicts to suppress voices of unity. The murder of Nehkam Jomhao, who was tortured and killed for his commitment to Thadou identity and peace, is a chilling example of this strategy. His death at the hands of KRA and UKDA militants exposes the lengths to which these groups will go to maintain a state of perpetual conflict, where their influence thrives on division and fear.

Last month, the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a non-Suspension of Operations (SoO) insurgent group has issued severe threats, including “capital punishment,” against Kuki MLAs for engaging with the Meitei-led Manipur state government or opposing the demand for a separate administration. In a statement dated August 23, 2025, signed by its Department of Home Affairs, the UKNA warned, “Any Kuki-Zo MLA who sides with the Meitei-led government or obstructs the demand for a Separate Administration will face capital punishment.” The group also threatened civil society organizations and political parties against “playing politics” with the Kuki-Zo cause, stating, “Those who indulge in political games at the cost of the Kuki-Zo cause will face serious consequences.” Furthermore, the UKNA declared that any individual or group attempting to dilute the movement or spread false information would be “strictly dealt with.”

Specifically targeting the Thadou Inpi Manipur, the UKNA’s defense secretary has issued a statement threatening the Thadou tribe to abandon peace initiatives with Meitei groups, particularly ahead of a planned peace declaration in New Delhi. The Thadou Students’ Association condemned these threats, asserting the Thadou people’s right to self-determination and urging the UKNA to engage in constructive dialogue instead of intimidation.

Similarly, the threats and online abuse faced by Samuel Chonkholal Lhouvum, chief of Khomunnom village in Assam’s Dima Hasao, for attending a "Road to Peace" event in Imphal, are unacceptable. Lhouvum boldly affirmed, “My ancestors have been born Thadou and have died Thadou. The Thadou are a distinct and indigenous ethnic group and have never been, nor will ever be, subsumed under the so-called Kuki." He emphasized the Thadou’s status as Manipur’s largest tribe and second-largest community after the Meitei, advocating for peaceful coexistence without compromising Manipur’s territorial integrity.

Last year on August 31, the house of Thadou leader and BJP spokesperson T. Michael Lamjathang Haokip in Churacahndpur was vandalized and set on fire for the third time, during Kuki protests, with attackers reportedly linked to Kuki supremacist groups. Videos surfaced in social media showing armed individuals threatening to kill Michael, highlighting the violent suppression of Thadou voices.

These armed groups which is waging war against peace in Manipur target even elected representatives. The case of Paite MLA Vungzagin Valte exemplifies the relentless pressure faced by those who dare to advocate for peace in Manipur. Vungzagin Valte, a BJP MLA from Thanlon constituency, survived a brutal attack in May 2023, when a mob assaulted him in Imphal after he met former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to advocate for peace on behalf of the Paite community. The unfortunate attack left him with severe injuries, including a crushed face and a damaged left eye, requiring prolonged treatment in Delhi. Despite this trauma, Valte returned to Manipur in April 2025 and spoke passionately about unity and reconciliation.

In a candid interview with National media, Vungzagin said, “I do not know the situation right now, but I want good relationship between the majority Meiteis and minority Kukis in the state. Manipur’s future is bleak and its future does not look good now. Both communities should come together to find a solution. Without considering majority and minority we have to consider ourselves as Manipur”. He emphasized the need for continuous dialogue that accounts for minority sentiments, positioning himself as a peace maker seeking to bridge the ongoing ethnic divide.

Yet, within a day, Valte’s tone shifted dramatically, a change that suggests external pressure or threats. In a subsequent statement, he aligned himself with the demand for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo-Hmar communities, declaring, “If the Centre is involved (in talks) for separate administration, I will participate. This will help a lot. In future, Kuki, Zomi, Hmar issues will be settled permanently”.

This abrupt reversal, from advocating inclusive unity to endorsing a separatist agenda, raises serious questions about the forces at play. Vungzagin Valte’s initial call for a united Manipur, free of majority-minority distinctions, was a bold stand against the divisive narratives fueling the conflict. His subsequent retraction, aligning with the Kuki demand for autonomy, mirrors the agenda of SoO-backed Kuki groups and suggests coercion, possibly from the same forces that targeted Jomhao. This shift exposed the suffocating atmosphere in which peace advocates operate, where even a seasoned leader like Valte, who endured near-fatal violence, is compelled to alter his message.

Valte’s experience is not an outlier but part of a broader pattern of intimidation. In Pallel, two Kuki youths who used social media to promote brotherhood with the Meitei community were beaten black and blue the next day. Their posts, filled with hope for unity, were met with violence, signaling that advocating for peace is a dangerous act in Kuki dominated areas of Manipur. This attack was a deliberate attempt to silence voices that challenge the narrative of ethnic division. Similarly, a Kuki individual who expressed hope for peace on a local TV channel later clarified that he mistook the reporter for a Naga and retracted his statement. This backtracking, driven by fear of reprisal, highlights the pervasive climate of intimidation that stifles even fleeting expressions of hope.

Why is peace so threatening to these groups? Conflict in Manipur thrives on ethnic divisions, mistrust, and fear, which empower those who benefit from chaos. A united Manipur, where communities like the Kuki, Meitei, Naga, and Thadou coexist, undermines the separatist narratives that sustain insurgent groups and their allies. The Kuki SoO groups, despite their ceasefire agreements, have been accused of violating ground rules and instigating violence. By targeting peace advocates, these groups aim to maintain a state of perpetual conflict where their influence can flourish.

The murder of Nehkam Jomhao, the coercion of Vungzagin Valte, attack on Michael Lamjathang' house, online threat to Samuel, the beating of Kuki youths in Pallel, and the silencing of a Kuki peace advocate on local television are not isolated acts but part of an organized campaign by Kuki SoO-backed groups to perpetuate violence. Yet, the legacy of the "shanti doot" endures. Jomhao’s dream of a peaceful Manipur, shared by countless others, is a flame that cannot be extinguished. It is a call to action for all who believe in a future where Manipur’s diverse communities thrive together. The peace messenger may fall, but the pursuit of peace must rise, unyielding, against those who choose bloodshed over humanity.

The Kuki community should recognize that Manipur has offered them a chance for peaceful coexistence alongside Meitei, Naga, Thadou, Paite, Vaiphei, and Hmar communities, largely due to the Meitei’s role as peacemakers during the Kuki-Naga conflict in the 1990s. Without the Meitei’s efforts as shanti doots, the Kuki presence in Manipur might have been severely diminished. Taking inspiration from the Meitei’s example, the Kuki community must step forward to embrace peace, reject militancy, and foster reconciliation to ensure a harmonious future for all in Manipur!

