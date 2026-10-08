What Northeast India’s Traditional Wisdom Can Teach Modern Science

From the traditional ecological understanding of communities living around Manipur's Loktak Lake to the oral histories, indigenous languages and agricultural practices preserved across Northeast India, generations of accumulated knowledge could offer valuable insights into some of the region's most pressing environmental and cultural challenges. Yet much of this intellectual heritage remains outside formal academic documentation, raising questions about its preservation, recognition and future in an increasingly technology-driven world.

These concerns took centre stage at a two-day national seminar inaugurated at Manipur University on Thursday, where academicians and researchers called for closer engagement between traditional knowledge systems and modern science, while emphasising that the cultural and intellectual rights of indigenous communities must be respected in the age of artificial intelligence.

The seminar, titled “Traditional Knowledge System & Cultural Resilience: Exploring Traditional Wisdom for Sustainable Development,” is being organised by the Department of Library and Information Science, Manipur University, in collaboration with Manipur University Library, with sponsorship from the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

The inaugural programme was attended by Manipur University Vice-Chancellor Prof. R.K. Hemakumar Singh as Chief Guest, Prof. Premlata Maisnam, Dean of the School of Education, as Guest of Honour, and Prof. Shashank Sawane, Head of the Department of Library and Information Science at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, as Special Invitee. Prof. Ch. Ibohal Singh, Head of the Department of Library and Information Science, Manipur University, presided over the function.

For Northeast India, where cultural identities and traditional livelihoods are closely connected with forests, rivers, wetlands and agricultural landscapes, the seminar's central theme carries significance beyond academic discussion. Indigenous knowledge systems have long shaped community responses to environmental conditions, natural resource management and changing ecological circumstances. However, the gradual weakening of oral transmission, changing lifestyles and declining traditional occupations have raised concerns about whether younger generations will inherit the knowledge accumulated by their predecessors.

Inaugurating the seminar, Vice-Chancellor Prof. R.K. Hemakumar Singh emphasised the relevance of traditional knowledge systems in the changing landscape of Indian higher education, particularly in the context of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He observed that universities and colleges would increasingly be expected to demonstrate how the implementation of the policy benefits students and society. Describing the seminar theme as timely and academically significant, he expressed hope that the deliberations would produce meaningful outcomes for the University and the wider community.

Delivering an extensive address, Prof. Shashank Sawane described Northeast India as a living repository of ecological diversity, cultural plurality and indigenous knowledge systems that deserve greater academic recognition and systematic documentation. He challenged the conventional understanding that knowledge is produced primarily within universities, laboratories and published books, observing that generations of intellectual experience also survive through agricultural practices, traditional healing systems, handicrafts, languages, rituals, oral narratives and community relationships with the natural environment.

Traditional knowledge, he explained, develops through generations of observation, experimentation and adaptation. Unlike knowledge preserved primarily through written records, much of this wisdom continues to be transmitted through everyday practices and collective community experiences. Once such knowledge disappears, he cautioned, recovering it may be extremely difficult.

One of the most significant Northeast-specific examples raised during the seminar was Loktak Lake, Manipur's internationally recognised wetland, where traditional ecological understanding and modern scientific research offer different but potentially complementary perspectives on environmental conservation.

Prof. Sawane observed that scientific disciplines such as hydrology, ecology and remote sensing, together with emerging artificial intelligence applications, could provide valuable information about wetlands, ecological changes and environmental conditions. However, communities living around Loktak possess generations of accumulated knowledge concerning seasonal variations, natural resources, livelihood practices and the relationships between people and their surroundings.

He stressed that traditional wisdom and modern science should not be viewed as competing systems of knowledge. Instead, combining scientific research with community experience could contribute to more comprehensive approaches to environmental protection and sustainable development.

The discussion surrounding Loktak also reflected a wider question confronting Northeast India: how can scientific and technological advancement draw upon indigenous ecological knowledge without marginalising the communities that have preserved it?

Prof. Sawane extended this concern to the rapidly expanding use of artificial intelligence, highlighting both its potential and the ethical challenges it presents for indigenous knowledge preservation. He observed that AI could assist universities, libraries and research institutions in transcribing oral histories, translating indigenous languages, digitising manuscripts, generating metadata, developing knowledge graphs and preserving endangered languages.

Such applications could be particularly relevant to Northeast India, where linguistic diversity and oral traditions constitute an important part of the region's cultural heritage. Digital documentation and multilingual information systems could help preserve knowledge that might otherwise become increasingly difficult for future generations to access.

However, Prof. Sawane cautioned that the use of community knowledge in training artificial intelligence systems without permission, proper attribution or equitable benefit-sharing could create new forms of knowledge extraction. He emphasised that technological progress must respect the intellectual rights, histories and cultural contexts of the communities from which such knowledge originates.

Calling for ethical, transparent and community-governed AI, he advocated indigenous language search facilities, multilingual information systems, ethical access protocols and community-centred information architecture. He also drew attention to the possibility of developing a Northeast Indian knowledge grid, an idea that could encourage the systematic organisation and preservation of the region's diverse knowledge traditions.

The proposal raised the prospect of bringing together indigenous languages, oral histories, traditional ecological practices and other forms of community knowledge through modern information systems. Its significance lies not merely in the possibility of digital preservation but also in ensuring that communities remain central to decisions about how their intellectual and cultural heritage is documented, accessed and used.

Speaking as Guest of Honour, Prof. Premlata Maisnam described traditional knowledge as the accumulated wisdom of generations, preserved and transmitted through community experiences, observations, practices, skills, values and beliefs. She observed that such knowledge continues to find expression in indigenous agriculture, traditional medicine, handicrafts, handloom, literature, folk traditions and performing arts.

Highlighting its contemporary relevance, she said traditional wisdom offers valuable insights into sustainable and harmonious living at a time when the world is confronting climate change, environmental degradation, biodiversity loss and social fragmentation. She appreciated the academic significance of bringing scholars and researchers together to examine the richness of traditional knowledge and cultural heritage.

Delivering the presidential address, Prof. Ch. Ibohal Singh observed that traditional knowledge should not be viewed merely as a relic of the past but recognised as a living system that has evolved through observation, experimentation, adaptation and community participation.

He noted that communities had developed sophisticated understandings of agriculture, healthcare, water management, architecture, biodiversity conservation and ecological relationships long before the emergence of modern scientific institutions. The challenge before contemporary universities, he said, was not to choose between traditional wisdom and modern science but to explore how the two could complement and strengthen each other.

Prof. Ibohal also highlighted the pressures confronting indigenous cultural traditions amid globalisation, urbanisation, technological transformation and changing lifestyles. The disappearance of languages, declining traditional occupations and the growing disconnect between indigenous knowledge and younger generations, he observed, posed serious challenges to cultural continuity.

He explained that cultural resilience involves the ability of communities to preserve their identity, values, knowledge and collective memory while adapting to changing social, economic, technological and environmental circumstances. The resilience demonstrated by communities in adapting their traditions to contemporary conditions, he said, deserved serious academic attention.

For Northeast India, where many communities continue to maintain distinctive cultural practices and inherited systems of ecological understanding, these observations underscored the importance of examining traditional knowledge not simply as cultural heritage but as a continuing source of practical understanding and collective identity.

Explaining the academic relevance of the seminar to Library and Information Science, Prof. Ibohal emphasised the role of libraries and information professionals in preserving, organising and disseminating knowledge from diverse disciplines and communities. He also drew attention to sustainability within library systems and the interrelationship among information professionals, learning resources, user communities and emerging technologies.

The responsibility of academic institutions, the discussions suggested, extends beyond collecting and digitising traditional knowledge. It also involves recognising the cultural contexts in which such knowledge exists and developing methods of preservation that respect community participation and ownership.

A total of 25 participants took part in the seminar. Dr. Keisham Sangeeta Devi delivered the welcome address, while Dr. Moirangthem Lokendro Singh proposed the vote of thanks at the inaugural function.

The two-day seminar, scheduled for October 8 and 9, provides a platform for invited speakers, resource persons, researchers and paper contributors to deliberate on traditional knowledge, cultural resilience and sustainable development, with particular attention to indigenous knowledge preservation and its relationship with contemporary academic and technological developments.

As Northeast India confronts the twin challenges of environmental change and the gradual erosion of inherited cultural practices, the discussions at Manipur University have placed an important issue before academic institutions: whether the region's traditional knowledge can be systematically documented, scientifically engaged with and passed on to future generations without separating it from the communities that have sustained it.

The larger question is not whether traditional wisdom should replace modern science, but whether the two can work together to address the Northeast's environmental and cultural challenges while ensuring that indigenous communities remain custodians of their own knowledge.