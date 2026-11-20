For more than three years, thousands of people in Manipur have been living away from their homes, waiting for a day when they can return to the places where they once belonged. Their houses may have been destroyed or abandoned, their villages remain inaccessible, and their lives have been reduced to an uncertain existence in relief camps. Yet, beyond the figures of displaced persons, damaged houses and government rehabilitation packages, there are human stories that rarely reach the outside world.

A mother who still dreams of cooking in her own kitchen. A child growing up without knowing what it means to live in a permanent home. An elderly person who fears that the remaining years of life may end in a relief camp, far from ancestral land. These are the realities that statistics cannot fully explain and political speeches cannot adequately express.

It is against this painful background that Manipuri filmmaker Priyakanta Laishram's short film INTERLUDE assumes a significance extending beyond its selection for an international film festival.

The film has been selected for the National Competition on Short Films at the 32nd Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), scheduled from December 16 to 23, 2026. It is reported to be the only Manipuri entry in the festival's Shorts Competition Section and will have its world premiere at the event. KIFF is accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF), placing the film within an established international festival platform.

For Manipuri cinema, this is an achievement worth celebrating. But the greater importance of INTERLUDE lies in the subject it has chosen to bring before audiences who may know Manipur only through headlines about ethnic violence, political confrontation and prolonged displacement.

The film promises something that the public discussion surrounding Manipur's conflict has often lacked: an opportunity to look at displaced people not merely as victims of a crisis, but as human beings with emotions, dignity, relationships and unfinished dreams.

There is an important difference between reporting displacement and understanding what displacement does to a human being.

News reports can tell us how many families are living in relief camps, how much money the government has sanctioned and how many houses have been constructed under rehabilitation programmes. Such information is essential for public accountability. But it cannot always capture the emotional suffering of someone who has spent years waiting to return home.

Displacement is not simply the loss of a building. It is the loss of familiarity, security, neighbourhood relationships, family memories and the freedom to decide how one wants to live.

A home is where children learn their first words, where families celebrate festivals and where generations preserve their relationship with their ancestors. When people are forced to leave that home, they lose much more than physical property.

For those who remain displaced in Manipur, the passage of time has itself become another burden. Almost four years after the violence began on May 3, 2023, the question of returning home continues to haunt families who have already endured more than enough.

What makes INTERLUDE particularly interesting is the cinematic treatment Laishram has chosen for this subject. Shot entirely in black and white, presented in a 4:3 aspect ratio and without a conventional background score, the film relies on natural sounds, silence and human interactions to communicate its story.

These are not necessarily the choices one would expect from a filmmaker seeking easy emotional responses from audiences. In an age when films frequently rely on dramatic music, elaborate visuals and heightened dialogue to influence viewers, Laishram appears to be taking a more restrained approach.

The decision deserves attention because suffering does not always announce itself loudly. Sometimes it is visible in a person's silence, an unfinished conversation, a distant gaze or the ordinary routine of a family that no longer knows when its life will return to normal.

A relief camp may appear peaceful to an occasional visitor. People cook, children play, families converse and daily activities continue. But beneath that apparent normality lies an uncertainty that outsiders may never fully understand.

The absence of dramatic music may allow audiences to experience that atmosphere without being instructed how to feel. The black-and-white imagery may also encourage viewers to concentrate on the people and their surroundings rather than the distractions of visual spectacle.

The film's human depth also rests on the performances of its cast, led by National Award-winning actress Narmada Shougaijam, who portrays Lingjel. Her presence adds another dimension to a project that depends heavily on the ability of actors to communicate emotions without relying on elaborate dialogue or dramatic presentation. She is joined by Baggee Tonjam as Yohenba, Parihanba Thingnam as Yaaipuba, Ramesh Atom as Paari, Ramva Leishangthem as Thoibi and Shorojinii Rajkumari as Paari's mother. Sushma Kshetrimayum, Biswajit Saikia, Harendra Laishram, Jessica Laishram and Supriya Wangkhem also contribute to the film, alongside residents of the Sawombung and Sajiwa relief camps.

The involvement of actual relief camp residents is particularly meaningful. Their presence connects the fictional narrative with the lived experiences of people whose lives have been disrupted by the conflict. It reminds us that behind every character portraying displacement are thousands of real individuals who continue to experience its consequences. Their participation also places a responsibility on the filmmakers to approach suffering with sensitivity and dignity, rather than turning human tragedy into cinematic spectacle.

Equally important is the creative team responsible for translating this sensitive subject into a distinctive cinematic experience. Cinematographer Tarun Wangkhem, assisted by camera operator Brigesh Keisham, helps shape the film's black-and-white visual language, while Punil Hiyang's sync sound recording and Athon Ningombam's additional dialogue recording contribute to its restrained soundscape.

Laishram himself handles sound design and re-recording mixing, with Caroline Laishram overseeing costumes and Rabi Khurai responsible for makeup and hair. Their collective contribution illustrates that meaningful cinema emerges not simply from a director's vision but from the shared commitment of artists and technicians who understand the story they are telling.

For a small regional film industry working with limited resources, such collaborative efforts deserve recognition. They demonstrate that Manipuri cinema possesses not only compelling stories but also the artistic talent and technical commitment required to bring those stories to audiences beyond the state. What remains necessary is sustained institutional support and greater opportunities for these creative professionals to develop their craft.

Whether these artistic choices achieve their intended effect can only be judged after the film is screened. Nevertheless, the approach itself reflects a willingness to experiment with the language of cinema while addressing a deeply sensitive social reality.

Laishram has described INTERLUDE as a creative experiment through which he wanted to explore new dimensions of filmmaking. His desire to take risks rather than repeat familiar techniques is encouraging for a regional film industry that has long produced meaningful work despite limited resources and opportunities.

Manipuri cinema has never lacked stories worth telling. Its strength has often emerged from its closeness to the society from which it draws inspiration.

The people of Manipur have experienced political unrest, armed conflict, economic hardship and social transformation over several generations. Their cinema has the potential to preserve experiences that might otherwise disappear from public memory.

At the same time, filmmakers must have the freedom to explore these experiences without being expected to reproduce the political positions of particular communities or organisations.

This is particularly important in today's Manipur, where even the suffering of displaced people is sometimes viewed through competing ethnic and political narratives.

Pain has increasingly become something that different sides attempt to explain, justify or compare. Public discussions often turn towards identifying which community has suffered more, whose grievances deserve greater recognition and who should be held responsible for the continuing crisis.

Such questions may have their place in political and historical debates. But human suffering should never become a competition.

A child who has lost a home does not suffer less because another child belongs to a different community. An elderly person living in a relief camp does not deserve less compassion because of ethnicity or geographical location.

The humanity of displaced people must remain larger than the divisions that forced them from their homes. This is where cinema can perform a role that political statements and official documents often cannot.

A film does not have to resolve a conflict to contribute to the process of healing. Sometimes its responsibility is simply to ensure that people are seen, heard and remembered.

Film festivals can bring attention to suffering, but recognition on an international platform cannot substitute for rehabilitation, justice and the restoration of security.

A film about displaced families may move an audience in Kolkata or elsewhere in India. Viewers may discuss its artistic merit, appreciate its cinematography and applaud its director. Yet the people whose experiences inspired the film may still return to the same relief camps after the applause has ended. That uncomfortable contrast deserves reflection.

Manipur does not merely need sympathy for its displaced population. It needs a credible, time-bound and humane plan that makes their safe return and rehabilitation possible.

Housing assistance, temporary accommodation and financial support may help families survive. But temporary relief must not become a permanent substitute for the right to return to one's home.

No government should assume that building a house somewhere else necessarily restores what a displaced family has lost. An ancestral home carries relationships, memories and cultural belonging that cannot be replaced simply by constructing another building.

The continued displacement of thousands of people within their own state should trouble the conscience of the entire country. In this context, INTERLUDE has the potential to introduce an important human dimension to national discussions about Manipur.

For audiences outside the Northeast, the state too often appears in the news only when violence erupts, protests take place or political controversies attract national attention.

The long periods between these events receive comparatively little attention. Yet it is during those periods that displaced families continue their daily struggle, children lose valuable years of stability and uncertainty slowly weakens people's hopes. Cinema can bring these overlooked experiences into public consciousness.

The selection of INTERLUDE also demonstrates why regional filmmaking deserves stronger institutional support. Manipuri filmmakers have continued to create meaningful cinema despite financial limitations, a relatively small market and inadequate infrastructure. Their achievements show that compelling stories do not necessarily require large budgets or powerful commercial backing.

What they need are opportunities, creative freedom, professional facilities and platforms through which their work can reach wider audiences.

The recognition of a Manipuri-language film at a major national competition should encourage cultural institutions, film bodies and policymakers to examine how independent filmmakers from the Northeast can receive greater support.

But beyond questions of cinema and cultural recognition, INTERLUDE invites us to confront a deeper moral issue. Have we become so accustomed to the suffering of displaced people that their continued presence in relief camps no longer disturbs us?

When the conflict began in May 2023, the displacement of families was regarded as an emergency requiring immediate humanitarian intervention. Nearly four years later, the same families are still waiting for solutions, while public attention has gradually shifted towards other political developments. For the displaced, however, there has been no such shift.

Their lives remain suspended between memories of the homes they left behind and hopes of returning to them.

This is perhaps what makes the title INTERLUDE so thought-provoking. An interlude is generally understood as an interval between two events or phases. It suggests something temporary, a pause before life continues. But what happens when that pause lasts for years?

What happens when children spend a substantial part of their childhood in temporary shelters, or when elderly parents begin to fear that they may never again sleep under the roofs of their ancestral homes?

For many displaced families in Manipur, what was supposed to be a temporary interruption has gradually become an uncertain way of life. The tragedy is that no one can tell them when the interlude will end.

As Priyakanta Laishram prepares to present his film before audiences at the Kolkata International Film Festival, Manipur has reason to take pride in another filmmaker carrying its stories beyond the state's geographical boundaries.

But the most meaningful response to INTERLUDE should not end with congratulations, festival photographs or expressions of appreciation.

If the film succeeds in touching audiences, it should also encourage a wider discussion about the future of the people whose suffering forms its emotional foundation. For cinema, the world premiere will mark the beginning of the film's public journey. For the families still living in relief camps, the journey towards home remains unfinished.

The real achievement for Manipur will come not when stories of displacement receive international recognition, but when the people who have lived those stories can finally return to their villages, reopen their doors and rebuild their lives without fear.

Until then, their suffering remains an unfinished chapter in Manipur's history.

And perhaps that is the most painful truth behind INTERLUDE: a film can have an ending, but thousands of displaced families in Manipur are still waiting for theirs.