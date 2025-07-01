When Party Leaders Unite, Why Not the People?

The recent developments in Manipur, where former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has engaged with rebel leaders within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), mark a pivotal moment in the state’s turbulent political waves. This outreach, coupled with a significant joint meeting of BJP MLAs held on June 30, 2025, at the Thambal Sanglen in Keishampat Nityaipat Chuthek, signals a concerted effort to mend internal rifts and present a united front. The meeting, chaired by BJP Manipur Pradesh president A. Sharda and attended by 22 MLAs—excluding seven MLAs from the Kuki-Zo-Hmar communities—demonstrates the party’s intent to form a new popular government in the state. Eight other BJP MLAs, unable to attend due to medical or unavoidable reasons, expressed their support, reinforcing the party’s resolve. However, for Manipur to heal from the ethnic violence that has plagued it since May 3, 2023, the BJP and the opposition Congress must move beyond partisan divides and work collaboratively to restore peace for a population weary of conflict and displacement.

Over 300 lives have been lost, and more than 70,000 people remain displaced, living in relief camps or temporary shelters. The state remains bifurcated along ethnic lines, with a heavily militarized buffer zone (even though state police repeatedly reminding the people no buffer zone exists in the state) separating the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley from the Kuki-Zo-dominated hills. The inability of Inner Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam to enter his own parliamentary constituency in Phaogakchao Ikhai exposed the tragic reality of this division, symbolizing fractured trust and restricted movement that prevent communities from rebuilding their lives.

The June 30, 2025, meeting of BJP MLAs, which began at 5 p.m. and lasted 40 minutes, was a significant step toward internal reconciliation. A. Sharda, speaking to the media afterward, revealed that she had submitted a report to BJP national leaders detailing the current issues and the collective aspirations of the party’s MLAs. “In line with the collective desire of the people of Manipur, I urged the BJP national leaders to install a popular government in the state at the earliest,” Sharda stated. The absence of the seven Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs highlights the ongoing challenge of bridging ethnic divides within the party, but the participation of 22 MLAs and the support of eight others indicate a strong push toward unity. This move aligns with N. Biren Singh’s recent efforts to engage with rebel leaders, signaling to the central leadership that the BJP in Manipur is striving to resolve its internal differences to address the state’s crisis effectively.

N. Biren Singh’s resignation in February 2025, following pressure from Kuki groups and dissenting BJP MLAs, was a turning point. His exit and subsequent efforts to reconcile with party rebels demonstrate a commitment to restoring stability. In a recent statement, Biren noted that Manipur has not witnessed communal violence for the past seven to eight months, indicating a gradual return to normalcy. He expressed optimism that the political vacuum, exacerbated by President’s Rule, could soon end with the return of a popular government. He emphasized ongoing discussions among BJP MLAs and regular communication with the central leadership, reminding that the BJP, as a national party, cannot make unilateral decisions without New Delhi’s approval.

Crucially, he rejected engaging in political blame games, stating that the BJP is focused on long-term peace and stability, and praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s efforts to normalize the situation.

The opposition Congress, however, has been quick to challenge the BJP’s narrative. Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Meghachandra, during a press conference at Congress Bhawan on June 26, 2025, ridiculed N Biren’s claim that the BJP would win 40 seats in the 2027 assembly elections. Meghachandra questioned the rationale behind focusing on future elections when Manipur has been grappling with violence for over two years with no clear resolution. “If the BJP has courage, let us dissolve the state assembly and take a fresh mandate of the people,” he challenged, calling Biren’s remarks “childish.” While Meghachandra’s critique highlights the BJP’s perceived inaction, such rhetoric risks perpetuating a blame game that Manipur can ill afford. The Congress has consistently demanded accountability, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state, but it must now pivot toward constructive engagement with the BJP to address the crisis. The all-party meeting convened by N Biren in May 2023, though limited in impact, showed that bipartisan dialogue is possible.

Every political parties should amplify these voices, fostering community-led dialogues to rebuild trust. Manipur people seek a return to normalcy, not political grandstanding. The BJP’s internal reconciliation, bolstered by the June 30 meeting and N Biren’s rejection of blame games, is a positive step. However, the Congress must move beyond critiques like Keisham Meghachandra’s and contribute solutions. By working together, both parties can demonstrate that the suffering of the people transcends political divides. Starting with free movement at the grassroots level, they can dismantle the buffer zone—both literal and figurative—and pave the way for a state where Meiteis, Kukis, and other communities coexist without fear. The time for unity is now; Manipur cannot afford further delay.

It is time for both parties to prioritize reconciliation over political point-scoring.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s appeal on March 8, 2025, for free movement along Manipur’s highways has yet to yield tangible results. The directive aimed to restore connectivity and normalcy, but incidents like the one on June 29, 2025, reveal its limitations. Inner Manipur MP A. Bimol Akoijam was barred from entering Phougakchou-Ikhai Makha Leikai Keithel in Bishnupur district, part of his parliamentary constituency, despite a heavy presence of security forces, including the Indian Army. In a strongly worded X post, MP Bimol alleged that civilians from other communities, such as the Pangals, were allowed to pass through, while he—a democratically elected MP—was denied access. He accused the state of “nurturing a communally founded division” through an “imaginary and unconstitutional” buffer zone that supports communal forces. Akoijam Bimol's call for “truth, justice, and peace,” shows the persistent trust deficit and the failure to implement Amit Shah’s vision of free movement. This incident highlights how the buffer zone continues to restrict not just ordinary citizens but even elected representatives, deepening ethnic divisions.

The buffer zone remains a formidable obstacle to peace. The violence in Kangpokpi district on March 8, 2025, during attempts to restore transportation links, further illustrates the fragility of the situation. Both the BJP and Congress must leverage their grassroots networks—mandal and block-level workers—to initiate confidence-building measures. Party workers, with their deep community ties, can lead by example, facilitating dialogue and encouraging safe interactions between Meiteis and Kukis. Free movement of party workers across the buffer zone could set a precedent for civilians, gradually dismantling the physical and psychological barriers.

Meanwhile, a glimmer of hope has emerged as Manipur civil society organizations demonstrated their own commitment to unity. A 19-member delegation from the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), and Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) prepared to attend a meeting called by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Delhi, showcasing a united stand.

Similarly, the BJP legislators came together at Thambal Sanglen, reinforcing their resolve to work collectively. With these developments, there is growing optimism that the ruling BJP and opposition Congress will convene next month to chart Manipur’s future. When political leaders and civil society can reconcile their differences, the question remains: why are the Meitei and Kuki communities left behind?

The momentum of these unified efforts must now extend to the grassroots, fostering dialogue and trust to heal the ethnic divide. As Manipur stands at a crossroads, the unity displayed by BJP legislators, Meitei CSOs, and the promise of bipartisan talks offers a rare opportunity for progress. The reconciliation among political leaders and civil society must now inspire a broader movement to bridge the Meitei-Kuki divide.

When parties and organizations can set aside differences for the greater good, the people of Manipur—exhausted by over two years of violence and displacement—deserve the same commitment to peace. By fostering dialogue, enabling free movement, and addressing grievances at the community level, the BJP and Congress can lead Manipur toward a future where trust is restored, and coexistence is possible. The time for action is now; the people cannot be left behind.