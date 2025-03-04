In a commendable effort to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur, Meitei group Arambai Tenggol has swiftly responded to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's initiative by returning the looted weapons to the authorities. This action has brought hope to those 70,000 internally displaced people affected by the prolonged 22-month conflict in the state. The collective return of weapons by Arambai Tenggol sends a clear message of their intentions. Critics must now re-evaluate and comprehend the circumstances that led to the looting of weapons from police stations by Arambai Tenggol members.

Within a week of the imposition of the President's Rule in the state, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has taken decisive measures to restore peace and normalcy. Now, it is evident which communities are genuinely striving for peace and which ones is intent on perpetuating turmoil.

The refusal of Kuki organizations to surrender arms, unless their demand for separate administration is met, highlights the hidden agenda and the root cause of the violent attacks against the indigenous Meitei population in Churachandpur, Moreh, Kangpokpi, and Jiribam districts, where the Kukis hold a majority. It is now crystal clear who wants peace and who wants violence to continue.

At this important event of bringing back peace and normalcy, it is disheartening to witness opposition leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi and those from the INDIA alliance, who visited Manipur and call for peace, remain silent when their own supporters, the Kuki groups disrupt peace initiatives. Even Church leaders who prayed for peace in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi have failed to speak out against such actions. This hypocrisy undermines genuine efforts towards peace and stability in the region.

The recent actions of COTU and other CSOs stand in stark contradiction to their previous displays of patriotism during the 22-month conflict. Even a chameleon, renowned for its ability to change colours, would be embarrassed by such blatant hypocrisy. The same community that once proudly sang the National Anthem and waved the National Flag to get the “Nationalist” tag for support from the Centre is now criticizing the Union Home Minister and openly challenging his efforts to bring peace to the state.

Despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah's declaration of free movement for people in the state from March 8, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) leaders resolved to enforce a 'No free movement in Kuki-Zo areas' policy until a solution is reached. Its general secretary, Lamminlun Singsit, asserted that the Kuki-Zo people's fight for justice and identity "cannot be silenced." He also proclaimed an eight-point declaration adopted at the public consultative meet, solidifying the community's resolve to achieve Separate Administration at any cost. The declaration stated that "the Kuki-Zo people shall not rest, shall not falter, and shall not surrender until Separate Administration is achieved."

The declaration also demanded that Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla retract his statement against Separate Administration, emphasizing that his meeting with Arambai Tenggol would not determine their fate. No Kuki-Zo volunteer shall be arrested, and any such action would be met with consequences, holding the DC and SP fully responsible for any unjust arrests.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla's proven track record in maintaining law and order and restoring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir establishes him as an authoritative figure in this context. His appointment as Governor of Manipur clearly indicates that the Centre will not tolerate divisive politics and will take decisive action to restore peace and stability in the state.

If the Centre's directives are not respected and hinder ongoing peace efforts, the threat of the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SOO) looms large. Should this occur, ITLF and COTU risk losing their influence and power to manipulate and misguide the common people. Given Ajay Kumar Bhalla's success in scrapping Article 370 in Kashmir, one can only imagine the measures he might take to bring lasting peace to Manipur.

Reflecting on the past, an event during the reign of King Khagemba, known as "Shanongba Higaiwa," serves as a stark reminder of the destructive nature of COTU and ITLF leadership. One of King Khagemba's brothers borrowed a boat from Shanongba to participate in a race. Unfortunately, the boat was broken, and when the King himself requested to replace it with a new one, Shanongba demanded the return of the original, unrepaired boat. This was a deliberate attempt to create chaos in the kingdom, leading to a war when Shanongba sought assistance from a neighbouring kingdom and attacked present-day Manipur.

Similarly, the current situation in Manipur, where ITLF, COTU, and KIM leaders oppose peace, draws parallels with Shanongba's intentions. These leaders, criticised for perpetuating violence, seem to be fueling the conflict for their own gain. Their refusal to accept peace initiatives and continued demands for separate administration and other concessions appear to be a ploy to maintain their grip on power. They demanded the ouster of incumbent CM N Biren Singh, they got it. Next, they demanded the imposition of presidential rule in Manipur, they got it. Now, these separatists are demanding a Separate Administration which will never happen.

H. S. Benjamin Mate, Chairman of the Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust, also targeted Amit Shah for appeasing Arambai Tenggol in Manipur, rather than addressing the severe human rights abuses against the minority Kuki-Zo community. However, Benjamin seems to forget the brutal and inhumane butchering of an eight-month-old baby, along with other innocent Meitei families in Jiribam.

Kuki militants have shown no clemency, even towards infants and young girls. Numerous teenagers remain missing, believed to be tortured and killed in the custody of the Kuki militants. Meanwhile, there are several instances where Arambai Tenggol has safely rescued innocent Kuki women and men lost in the valley. Adhering to their philosophy, Arambai Tenggol engages directly with armed combatants while sparing innocent women and children.

Even on the unfortunate day of May 3, 2023, visual evidence and viral social media posts depicted two conflicting narratives. The Kukis were found wielding automatic assault rifles and other illegal weapons. Several youths were found in possession of illegal arms as they set fire to and destroyed indigenous Meitei houses and business establishments on the first day of violence in Churachandpur.

On that day, Arambai Tenggol leader Korounganba Khuman and his team were initially seen carrying bamboo sticks during the onset of the Kuki-Meitei conflict in Torbung and other Meitei residential areas. It is concerning that at that moment, the State and Central Paramilitary forces remained passive observers as houses were set ablaze and businesses were dismantled. The violence eventually spread to Moreh, Kangpokpi, Langol, Sangaiporou, and New Checkon, leading to widespread looting of arms and ammunition. This sequence of events reveals that Arambai Tenggol took up arms to protect their community and lands in times when they perceived danger from the illegal infiltrators.

For a long time, the international media and church-backed NGOs have portrayed the Meitei community as hostile and belligerent. However, the recent voluntary return of weapons by Meitei groups, such as Arambai Tenggol and Khul Ngakpa, has effectively countered the narrative propagated by these organizations. This action proves the Meitei's genuine intent to pursue peace and reconciliation, challenging the negative portrayal that has been disseminated against them.

If you are truly a Manipuri, you won't talk about breaking the state. The ancient Indian mythology about King Vikramaditya, in which two women claimed ownership of a child, offers a poignant lesson in the importance of selfless devotion and protection. This story serves as a powerful metaphor for the indigenous people of Manipur, who have consistently demonstrated a deep-seated commitment to preserving the unity and integrity of their ancestral land.

The contrast between the selfless devotion of the true mother in King Vikramaditya's story and the actions of certain Kuki groups is indeed striking. While the real mother was willing to give up her child to the impostor woman to save its life, the fake woman was prepared to cut the child into two pieces, showing no regard for the innocent life. Similarly, the Meitei community is steadfast in their resolve to keep Manipur united at all costs, whereas the Kuki groups seek to divide and destroy it. This comparison clearly illustrates who the true owners of the land are.

Throughout history, the Meitei, as the indigenous community and owner of Manipur, have exhibited a profound connection to their territory and an unwavering determination to safeguard it against external threats.

Lastly, even the most ardent adversaries of World War II, such as the Allied and Axis forces, have reconciled over time. Every year, the Americans, who dropped the first atomic bomb on Japan, collaborate in peace-building efforts. With the motto "Forget and Forgive," soldiers who once aimed point 303 rifles at each other now repent the loss of lives. Arambai Tenggol aspires for peace and normalcy and has responded to the Governor's initiative. This does not imply that Arambai concedes defeat to the Kuki militants. They took up arms to defend their land when security forces could not protect the people in time. And they return the same weapons as they feel secure and trust Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s masterstroke!