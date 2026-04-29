Why ABVP’s Voice for Enhanced Security is a Timely Call for a Safer Academic Atmosphere at Manipur University

In the last few years, Manipur University has stood as a steady pillar of resilience, hope, and progress for the state’s youth. While challenges tested the state in many ways, this institution kept its academic flame burning. It continued to nurture young minds, supported students through difficult periods, and steadily positioned itself to become the leading university in the Northeast region. Its contribution to the state and its youth during these testing years has been truly inspiring and invaluable.

It is in this sensitive context that repeated incidents involving outlawed groups disturbing the campus with bomb threats and explosions in April have caused deep concern. The blasts on 4th April 2026 and the more recent one on 26th April 2026 evening have particularly shaken the entire university community. Such incidents are unacceptable and pose a direct threat to the peaceful academic environment that the university has worked so hard to maintain.

The ABVP Manipur University Unit deserves appreciation for showing responsible and proactive student leadership. By presenting these issues in a structured, respectful, and solution-oriented manner, they have contributed positively to the university’s growth and student welfare, reinforcing the shared goal of a disturbance-free campus.

The university itself has strongly condemned these repeated bomb attacks and explosive incidents. It has rightly reiterated that the campus must remain a Free Education Zone — completely free from violence, intimidation, and external disruption. The university student organization has also demanded immediate and thorough investigation by the concerned authorities into these incidents, followed by strict legal action against the perpetrators. This firm and principled stand by the university reflects its deep commitment to protecting its academic sanctity and the well-being of everyone associated with it.

Rising from these challenges, the memorandum submitted by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Manipur University Unit to the Vice-Chancellor comes as a mature, responsible, and genuinely constructive voice. This is not a voice of confrontation, but a sincere and timely call rooted in deep care for the student community and the future glory of Manipur University itself.

ABVP’s demands for enhanced security and a better academic environment are practical, forward-looking, and extremely important at this moment. At the heart of this memorandum lies a clear and powerful vision: Manipur University’s academic atmosphere must remain completely free from any form of disturbance and must function as a true academic free zone. The campus should be a sacred space dedicated only to learning, intellectual growth, creativity, and the pursuit of excellence — a protected environment where no external interference, threats, or unlawful activities can disrupt the noble journey of education. This vision beautifully aligns with the university’s own call for a Free Education Zone and is both essential and inspiring for an institution that aspires to lead the region academically.

To realise this vision, the strong emphasis on strict regulation of unauthorised entry inside the campus is not only necessary but fundamental. Proper identity verification at every gate, along with controlled and disciplined access, will create clear boundaries that protect the internal academic ecosystem. It will ensure that only genuine students, faculty, staff, and authorised persons enter the premises. In the present circumstances, such strict measures become a vital shield that safeguards the sanctity of the university and allows everyone inside to focus fully on studies and personal development without worry.

This timely call for enhanced security goes hand in hand with several other practical and student-friendly suggestions. The demand for comprehensive installation of CCTV cameras across the entire campus — including hostels, staff quarters, entry and exit points, and other sensitive locations — represents a modern and effective way to strengthen surveillance and bring greater reassurance to all.

Improved lighting facilities on pathways, hostels, and relatively isolated areas will transform night-time movement into safe and confident journeys for students engaged in late study sessions or research. Regular security checks and routine patrolling, especially after 7:30 PM with special attention to hostel zones, combined with a dedicated 24/7 emergency helpline, will create a robust safety net that students can truly rely upon.

These security measures are not merely technical; they are deeply connected to the well-being of the student community. The youth of Manipur have already carried heavy emotional burdens — anxiety, trauma, disrupted education, and uncertainty about the future. By creating a safer physical environment in the wake of the recent April incidents, the university will also help reduce mental stress and allow young minds to concentrate better on their academic goals.

In this light, the memorandum’s call to strengthen mental health and counselling services is equally compassionate and timely. Accessible, caring, and stigma-free counselling support can help students heal, build inner strength, and maintain their academic momentum.

Hostel-related concerns raised in the memorandum further reflect genuine care for student life. Issues such as illegal occupation, cleanliness, proper maintenance, and the appointment of responsible prefects directly affect the daily comfort and discipline of residents. When hostels are clean, well-managed, and orderly, they become true second homes that support both academic success and emotional stability. Addressing these areas will greatly enhance the overall quality of campus life.

On the academic side, the request for a comprehensive review of the syllabus to align it with the latest NET/JRF examination patterns shows forward-thinking vision. Students from Manipur already face many disadvantages in national-level competitions. Updating the curriculum will equip them with relevant, contemporary knowledge and skills, improving their preparedness and opening brighter career opportunities. This step will help Manipur University produce graduates who are not only locally rooted but also nationally competitive — young professionals ready to serve the state and contribute to national development.

What makes ABVP’s memorandum particularly valuable is its inclusive and balanced spirit. It calls for a free, fair, and welcoming campus atmosphere where every student, irrespective of background, can pursue academics without fear, discrimination, or external interference. In our richly diverse state, preserving Manipur University as a neutral, unifying space for intellectual growth and mutual respect is crucial. It allows young people from different communities to come together in the spirit of learning, friendship, and shared aspirations for a better Manipur.

ABVP’s voice for enhanced security is a timely and much-needed call. These demands arise purely from concern for the student community and the long-term strength of Manipur University. They are enabling and constructive suggestions that will help the university overcome present challenges — especially in the wake of the disturbing April incidents — and realise its full potential as a safe, vibrant, and excellence-driven institution.

Manipur University has already demonstrated remarkable resilience by continuing its mission through adversity and by strongly condemning these anti-social acts. By embracing these genuine recommendations through collaborative efforts involving the administration, student bodies, faculty, alumni, and well-wishers, the university can rise to even greater heights. Parents will feel increased confidence in sending their children here. Teachers can focus wholeheartedly on mentoring and research. Students will thrive in a true academic free zone that honours their dedication and dreams.

This is indeed a golden opportunity for collective action. With sincere and timely implementation of these heartfelt demands — especially making the campus a strictly regulated, secure, and purely academic free zone — Manipur University can emerge not only safer but also stronger, brighter, and more inspiring. It can truly become a shining beacon of knowledge, resilience, progress, and unity for the entire Northeast region.

