Why are jawans unable to protect kisans from militant attacks in Manipur?

The failure of Indian security forces to protect Meitei farmers in Manipur, as seen in the Phubala incident on 19 June 2025, where a 60-year-old farmer, Ningthoujam Biren, was shot by suspected Kuki militants, belonging to United Kuki National Army (UKNA), exposes a troubling gap in security deployment. Despite the presence of central forces, armed militants fired multiple rounds at farmers working in their fields, highlighting inadequate protection and delayed response. Several CSOs has criticized the forces for telling farmers to flee instead of engaging the attackers, raising questions about possible collusion or negligence. In Manipur, where farmers are the backbone of society, protecting them is a national imperative, not a regional issue.

Just a week ago, on June 15, Meitei farmers in Leitanpokpi, Imphal East, encountered violent opposition from Kuki villagers with back up by kuki militants, leading to injuries. This incident is part of a recurring cycle of violence, including the tragic killing of Sapam Sophia Leima in Bishnupur on 9 November 2024, alongside numerous other assaults on farmers in Manipur’s contested buffer zones—areas that law enforcement agencies claim do not exist as divided regions within the state. She was fatally shot by armed Kuki militants while working in her paddy field. Nearby Border Security Force (BSF) personnel responded, leading to an hour-long exchange of gunfire. The intense gunfire forced other farmers to flee for safety, leaving the deceased’s body in the field for hours, as the area remained too dangerous for retrieval. These are not mere land disputes or ethnic clashes—they are calculated acts of terror aimed at disrupting lives, livelihoods, and peace.

The lack of timely retaliation against Kuki militants, who reportedly fired from nearby hills, allowed the perpetrators to escape, further emboldening such attacks. The slogan Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan—coined by Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1965 to honor soldiers and farmers as pillars of India’s strength—loses its resonance when jawans fail to shield kisans from violence. Without swift action to hunt down militants and ensure farmers’ safety, this iconic phrase risks becoming a hollow chant in Manipur’s troubled fields.

Farming is the primary and sole economic backbone of a state like Manipur. However, the violence that erupted on 3 May 2023, has brought this vital sector to a standstill. Farmers have faced threats and violence, resulting in widespread fear that prevents them from cultivating the foothills for the past two years. This year, with the onset of the monsoon, farmers are once again being targeted by Kuki militants from the hills, despite the presence of our brave and highly capable security forces. These persistent attacks continue to threaten the state's economy, raising concerns about potential dependence on imported rice and grains, which would severely impact farmers and the general populace. It is imperative that the Agriculture Department and the Home Department collaborate to devise an effective strategy to ensure the safety of farmers and safeguard the state's agricultural economy.

According to NITI Aayog, as of 2022-23, the state's workforce is primarily engaged in the Services sector (38%), followed by Agriculture (35.7%) and Industry (25.3%). In terms of economic contribution, the Services sector dominates the state's GSVA with a 64.8% share, followed by Agriculture at 26.8% and Industry at 8.5%, based on 2021-22 data. However, more than 5,000 hectares of farmland have been impacted due to Manipur violence, leading to a loss of over 15,000 metric tons of paddy crops. Farmers' groups in the valley, such as LOUSAL, Irabot Foundation, Kangleipak Progressive Farmers Association, and All Manipur Progressive Farmers Association, report that the ongoing crisis in the region has led to losses of approximately Rs 388.39 crore in agriculture and related sectors, including horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and sericulture. These losses are expected to rise significantly when the impact on farming in Kuki-inhabited areas like Churachandpur, Tengnoupal and Kangpokpi are fully assessed.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolute stance against terrorism, exemplified by his response to the horrific Pahalgam attack in 22 April 2025, has reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to rooting out those who threaten its citizens and peace. His zero-tolerance policy, backed by decisive military action like Operation Sindoor and diplomatic measures against terror sponsors, sent a clear message: India will pursue and punish terrorists relentlessly, no matter where they hide. Yet, as Manipur burns under the shadow of ethnic violence, the repeated attacks on innocent Meitei farmers by Kuki militants demand that this same resolve be applied to domestic terror. The time has come for an “Operation Farmers” to protect Manipur’s agrarian lifeline and deliver justice to its beleaguered farmers.

Modi’s condemnation of the Pahalgam attack as a “cowardly and inhuman act” targeting civilians resonates deeply with the plight of Meitei farmers. Like the tourists killed in Pahalgam, these farmers are innocent civilians, toiling to feed their families and the nation. The use of firearms in Phubala and Bishnupur, attributed to Kuki militants, mirrors the tactics of terror groups seeking to instill fear and destabilize communities. If terrorism is defined by targeting civilians to disrupt peace, then these attacks on Manipur’s farmers fit the bill. Why, then, has the zero-tolerance policy not been extended to crush this menace?

The ethnic lens through which Manipur’s violence is often viewed risks diluting the gravity of these attacks. Labeling them as “clashes” or “disputes” obscures the organized nature of the violence. Kuki militants, operating from hilltop vantage points, are not spontaneous actors—they are armed, coordinated, and intent on targeting Meitei farmers to assert dominance in contested areas.

Modi’s post-Pahalgam commitment to “identify, track, and punish” terrorists offers a blueprint for action in Manipur. Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror bases with precision, demonstrated India’s capacity to neutralize threats decisively. An “Operation Farmers” could adopt a similar approach: deploying security forces to dismantle militant networks in Manipur’s hill districts, protect farmlands, and ensuring farmers can work without fear. The Indian Army and paramilitary forces, already stationed in Manipur under President’s Rule, must have the operational freedom Modi promised post-Pahalgam. What’s needed is political will to reframe these attacks as terrorism and act accordingly.

An Operation Farmers would also send a broader message: India will not tolerate any form of terrorism, whether cross-border or domestic. Modi’s warning to terror sponsors post-Pahalgam—that their “end is sealed”—should apply to any group or individual enabling attacks on Manipur’s farmers. If external linkages like Myanmar rebel outfits People Defence Force (PDF) to Kuki militants emerge, as some local voices speculate, the government must pursue them with the same vigor as it did Pakistan post-Pahalgam. Even without such links, the principle remains: no one who targets innocent civilians can escape justice.

As a farmer myself, I’m grappling with a heart-wrenching decision: should I stop farming this season too? If security forces cannot protect us from Kuki militants, the risk to life overshadows the call of the land. The response of central security forces, while prompt in some instances, reveals glaring gaps in safeguarding vulnerable populations and addressing the root causes of this unrest.

Farmers like Sapam Sophia, Ningthoujam Biren—and potentially me—are caught in the crossfire, our livelihoods turned into battlegrounds. As a farmer, I feel my way of life is under siege. The security of life is paramount, and if central forces cannot shield us from Kuki militants, there’s little sense in risking everything. Biren’s shooting could have been my fate; the thought of gunfire while I work my field is paralyzing. This season, I’m seriously considering halting my work, not out of defeat, but to protect myself and my family. The government’s promise to review security arrangements is welcome, but it must translate into permanent armed posts in farming areas and decisive action against militant hideouts.

In the wake of a farmer’s shooting in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, the state government vowed on Friday to enhance security for farmers in high-risk areas, officials stated. A senior police official assured that sufficient measures would be taken to protect farmers in their fields and prevent further incidents, mirroring promises made in March this year. Amid Manipur’s ongoing challenges, conflict-affected farmers are hopeful that the administration under Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla will prioritize their plight by expediting delayed compensation and ensuring robust security for farming in vulnerable regions.

Governor Bhalla, supported by Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, has been working diligently to restore normalcy since President’s Rule was imposed, engaging with communities and streamlining governance. As the Governor holds executive authority, with the option to appoint neutral administrators, addressing public grievances, particularly those of farmers, falls under his purview. Despite these assurances and efforts, farmers continue to bear the brunt of the crisis, demanding the urgent need for tangible action to secure their livelihoods and restore stability.

Attacking farmers is not just cowardice—it’s an assault on Manipur’s future. Fields should yield crops, not fear. Under President’s Rule, the central government must protect every citizen, regardless of community, and hold perpetrators accountable. The miscreants, whether Kuki militants or others, thrive on division and insecurity. It’s time for decisive action to secure our farmlands, deliver justice, and restore peace, so farmers like me can work without fear