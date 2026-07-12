Why Ayingbi and Pradip's Arrests Raise Key Questions in the Konsakhul Abduction and Killing of Six Naga Civilians

More than forty days after the Konsakhul complaint was submitted to the Superintendent of Police, Imphal West District, the first arrests in the abduction and brutal killing case of six Naga civilians have raised questions that cannot be brushed aside.

The complaint, received by the office of the SP, Imphal West, under Receipt No. 2854 and dated 31 May 2026, alleged the abduction and illegal detention of six innocent Naga civilians by Leilon Vaiphei villagers and Kuki groups. It sought immediate registration of an FIR, enhanced security for the victims’ village, and stringent legal action against those named in the complaint.

The complaint named Mr. ST. Thangboi Kipgen, Chairman of the United Peoples’ Front and husband of Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen, as an alleged principal accused. It also named three chiefs: Mr. Lalboi Vaiphei, chief of Leilon Vaiphei village; Mr. Haopu Khaute, chief of Leilon Khunou; and Mr. Thangkhulen Khaute, chief of Munlai.

The complaint further listed several other individuals. These included Mr. Thanginlen Vaiphei, son of Mr. Lalbem or Mrs. Martina Vaiphei; Mrs. Thenneihoi, also referred to as Hoinu Thangneng, wife of Mr. Senpao Vaiphei; Mr. Lamsei Vaiphei; Mr. Robert Khaute; Mr. Lunpi; Mr. Athang Chonlu; Mrs. Haolalmoi; Mr. Senpu; Mr. Lamginthang; Mr. Mangousem; Mr. Vashi; Ms. Ayingbi; Ms. Lonlei; Ms. Martina; Ms. Nenglomkim; Ms. Chongboi; Ms. Ngaikim; Ms. Nimpimhoi; Ms. Kimdoi; Ms. Doikim; Ms. Hoithem; Ms. Pineng; Mr. Semlalthang Vaiphei of Leilon village; and Mr. Mangmawi Vaiphei.

These details matter because the police later announced the arrest of Ayingbi and Pradip. Ayingbi appears in the complaint. Pradip does not. That does not mean Pradip cannot become an accused during investigation. Criminal investigation can uncover facts not known to the complainants at the time of filing. But when a person not named in the complaint is among the first arrested, while many named individuals remain publicly unaccounted for, the investigating agencies owe the public a careful explanation.

The complaint described the alleged incident as having taken place on 13 May 2026 at about 11:30 am at the gate of Leilon Vaiphei village, on the inter village road between Leimakhong and Konsakhul. According to the complainants, 12 Naga civilians were allegedly pulled down from vehicles, blindfolded and separately taken hostage. It further stated that out of the 18 innocent Naga hostages, only 12 women, including four women from Konsakhul, were released on the early morning of 15 May 2026 at Makhan Church compound, while six Naga men remained missing.

The six persons named in the complaint as missing were Pastor Rev. Dr. Manu Thiumai of Konsakhul, Pastor Kenpibou Chawang of Juna or Harup, Mr. Phenrongwibou Thiumai of Konsakhul, Mr. Phenrilungbou Chawang of Konsakhul, Mr. Dilip Thiumai of Konsakhul, and Mr. Kaliwangbou Abonmai of Konsakhul. These names are not incidental. They represent the human centre of the case. Behind every procedural question stands a family waiting for truth and justice.

The complaint was signed by Mrs. Wibonliu Chawang, wife of Mr. Phenrilungbou Chawang; Mrs. Kachiaklungliu Thiumai, wife of Rev. Dr. Manu Thiumai; Mrs. Wikhonliu Thiumai, wife of Mr. Phenrongwibou Thiumai; and Mrs. Winiliu Thiumai, wife of Mr. Dilip Thiumai. Their complaint was not a casual public statement. It was a formal appeal by immediate family members seeking registration of a case, rescue of the missing civilians, security for Konsakhul and adjoining Naga villages, impartial investigation, preventive measures for public order and legal action against all persons involved.

On June 10, the dismembered bodies of the six innocent Naga civilians were recovered. Against this background, the first arrests should have brought some clarity. Instead, they have produced a new set of questions.

The first question concerns timing. Why did the first arrests come more than forty days after the complaint was filed? If the delay was caused by the need to verify statements, trace the movements of suspects, examine technical evidence, coordinate with central agencies or avoid premature arrests, the public can understand that. Serious investigation requires caution. But unexplained delay in a case of abduction and killing can easily damage confidence in the process.

The second question concerns Pradip. Since his name was not included in the complaint, what evidence emerged during investigation that led to his arrest? This question is not a defence of Pradip. Nor is it an accusation against the police. It is a necessary question about the evidentiary path of the investigation. If investigators uncovered new material linking him to the crime, that should be communicated in general terms without compromising the case.

The third question concerns the named individuals who have not been publicly shown to have been arrested. What is the present status of the investigation against Mr. ST. Thangboi Kipgen, Mr. Lalboi Vaiphei, Mr. Haopu Khaute, Mr. Thangkhulen Khaute and the other persons listed in the complaint? Have they been examined? Have summons been issued? Have searches been conducted? Have warrants been sought? Are investigators treating the complaint as a whole, or only selected parts of it?

These are not minor questions. They go to the integrity of the investigation. When a complaint names alleged organisers, village chiefs and several individuals said to have participated in the abduction, the public naturally expects the investigation to account for each credible allegation. A case involving six civilians cannot be reduced to the names of two arrested persons alone.

The second complaint adds another serious context. It was also addressed to the Superintendent of Police, Imphal West, and concerned the alleged destruction of the Konsakhul drinking water pipeline, suspected contamination of the water supply and firing upon villagers near Konsakhul Waterfall on 31 May 2026. It stated that the pipeline supplying drinking water from Konsaram River, also known as Tagiu River, had been damaged on 30 May 2026, and that on the next morning villagers who went to inspect the damage allegedly encountered about ten armed individuals in military fatigues carrying automatic weapons marked with red ribbons.

That complaint named two injured persons: Mr. Kachiaklungbou Chawang, about 24 years old, who allegedly sustained a bullet injury on his right arm, and Mr. Manonbou Abonmai, about 17 years old, who sustained minor injuries. It also mentioned Mr. Poungamlakbou Malangmai, about 59 years old, who reportedly went missing during the incident and was later rescued by villagers from the other side of the mountain.

This second complaint requested forensic and laboratory testing of water samples from the affected source, pipeline and storage points. It also sought medical assistance, protection for injured victims, restoration of water supply infrastructure and enhanced security for Konsakhul village and surrounding areas. Such details show that the Konsakhul situation was not limited to one isolated allegation. It reflected a wider atmosphere of fear, insecurity and contested accountability.

This makes public communication by the authority even more important. In a conflict affected state, official silence is rarely neutral. It creates space for rumour, communal suspicion and competing narratives. When identities of arrested persons are initially communicated without sufficient details, confusion grows. When clarifications are issued only after criticism, the credibility of the first communication suffers.

The arrest of Ayingbi may appear connected to the complaint because her name is mentioned among those listed. The arrest of Pradip requires greater explanation because he was not named. The public does not need confidential evidence. It does need to know whether his arrest arose from the witness's statements. A broad explanation would not prejudice the case. It would strengthen confidence that the arrest was solely evidence-based.

Equally, the public deserves to know whether investigations are continuing against the other named individuals. It would be disturbing if only two arrests become the visible face of a case in which the complaint named many more persons and alleged a wider conspiracy.

The families of the six victims deserve this assurance. The accused also deserve due process. Public confidence requires both. Justice is not served by arbitrary arrests. It is also not served by unexplained inaction against persons specifically named by complainants.

The authorities must therefore answer five essential questions. Why were Ayingbi and Pradip the first arrests made more than forty days after the complaint? What evidence led investigators to arrest Pradip, whose name did not appear in the complaint? What is the present status of the investigation against ST. Thangboi Kipgen, the three named chiefs and the other listed individuals? Have summons, searches or warrants been issued against the remaining named persons? Are additional arrests expected, and can the investigating agencies provide a broad timeline without compromising the case?

These answers would not weaken the prosecution. They would help restore faith in it. In a case involving the alleged abduction and killing of six Naga civilians, accountability cannot be partial, delayed or unexplained. It must be seen to proceed through law, evidence and institutional seriousness.

The Konsakhul case now stands at a critical point. The first arrests may mark progress, but they do not close the moral and legal questions raised by the complaint. The investigation must follow every credible lead, examine every named person, protect witnesses, ensure due process and keep the public informed with care.

Until that happens, the demand for justice will remain unfinished.