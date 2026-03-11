Why Bimol Akoijam Keeps His JNU Pay and Sacrifices MP Salary

Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha receive a basic monthly salary of ₹1,24,000. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam’s January 2026 salary as an Associate Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) stood at a gross amount of ₹2,78,870.

Once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, Bimol's gross could realistically rise to ₹4.5–6 lakh+ per month (basic + allowances), assuming a fitment factor in the 2.5–3.0 range and standard allowances.

His pay scale of ₹1,31,400–2,17,100 at Academic Level 13T (a senior associate professor grade under the UGC 7th Pay Commission framework), with his basic pay fixed at ₹1,76,500 (corresponding to Index 11 in the pay matrix). The gross salary includes allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, and other admissible components, which together elevate the total beyond the basic pay.

In addition to the base pay of an MP, they are entitled to significant allowances and perks designed to support their parliamentary and constituency responsibilities. These include a monthly constituency allowance ranging from ₹70,000 to ₹87,000 and an office expenses allowance of ₹60,000 to ₹75,000 (covering staff salaries, stationery, and other operational costs). MPs also receive a daily allowance of ₹2,500 during parliamentary sessions.

Beyond salaries and allowances, MPs also enjoy a comprehensive package of additional benefits. These include rent-free furnished accommodation in New Delhi or, alternatively, a housing allowance of up to ₹2,00,000 per month if they opt out of official housing. Travel privileges consist of 34 free domestic air flights per year (for the MP and family) and unlimited free first-class train travel at any time.

Utility benefits provide 50,000 units of free electricity and 4,000 kilolitres of free water annually, while communication support covers free telephone and internet services up to ₹1.5 lakh per year. Medical facilities under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) are extended to the MP and their family at no cost.

Post-tenure, former MPs are eligible for a pension of ₹31,000 per month, with an additional ₹2,500 for each year of service beyond five years. Finally, each MP is allocated ₹5 crore annually under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for development projects in their constituency.

In 2019, the University Grants Commission permitted MPs and MLAs who are teachers or lecturers in higher education institutions to continue their teaching roles while holding elected office. Under this policy, MP Bimol Akoijam, an Associate Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), can draw salaries from both their academic positions and as MP. When attending legislative sessions, their attendance is marked present at the institution, and they are barred from holding administrative posts in the institution.

This UGC decision, adopted by the Modi government on a Rajya Sabha committee's recommendations, explicitly allows dual salary drawal for eligible teaching parliamentarians like MP Bimol.

However, Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam’s decision to decline his Lok Sabha salary while retaining his JNU Associate Professor position is not only principled but also remarkably wise and forward-thinking. A parliamentary seat is inherently temporary, limited to a five-year term with no certainty of re-election in the volatile political history, especially in a constituency like Inner Manipur facing complex ethnic and governance challenges.

No one can guarantee victory in the next general election, and many politicians find themselves without income or security once their term ends. In stark contrast, Bimol’s academic post at Jawaharlal Nehru University is a permanent, tenured career until retirement, offering lifelong financial stability, professional dignity, and the ability to continue contributing to education and research.

By voluntarily forgoing the MP salary, he safeguards his long-term security without violating any constitutional provisions, as his JNU role does not constitute an “office of profit” under Article 102(1)(a). This prudent choice—keeping the secure, higher-earning, and permanent JNU salary while refusing temporary parliamentary remuneration—demonstrates rare foresight, detachment from short-term political gains, and genuine commitment to ethical public service. It is a model that more politicians could emulate: prioritizing enduring responsibility over fleeting positional benefits.

A recent RTI reply from the Lok Sabha Secretariat shows that only two MPs in the current 18th Lok Sabha have chosen not to draw their parliamentary salary: BJP's Naveen Jindal (who also rejected all allowances and perks) and Bimol Akoijam (who declined the salary but retains other aspects of his MP role).

Bimol's decision to forgo the MP pay—while continuing to draw his higher JNU salary (gross ₹2,78,870 monthly as reported in 2026), is not about financial necessity but thoughtful integrity. His modest declared assets of around ₹97 lakh reflect a grounded life far from extravagance, yet his academic position provides stable, well-earned income from years of scholarship, research, and teaching.

Retaining the JNU salary is entirely legitimate: as precedents confirm, a professorship at a central university like JNU does not constitute an "office of profit" under Article 102(1)(a) of the Constitution, lacking the direct government control that triggers disqualification.

Even though strong legal precedents (like the 2015 parliamentary committee ruling on Visva-Bharati University professors, Supreme Court views on legislators' non-full-time nature, and cases of other academic MPs like Manoj Jha) clearly establish that such university positions do not qualify as disqualifying "offices of profit." They lack the direct government control relationship required.

By voluntarily declining the parliamentary salary, Bimol eliminates any perception of double benefit from public funds. This safeguard protects against potential political challenges while he focuses on representing Inner Manipur, amid ethnic tensions, displacement, and governance issues, without financial reliance on the MP salary.

According to another RTI replies from JNU's School of Social Sciences in February 2026, Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam continues to maintain an active and consistent teaching load at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems, with his classes primarily scheduled from Monday to Wednesday.

This arrangement provides the necessary flexibility to fulfill his responsibilities as a Member of Parliament while remaining deeply engaged in academic mentoring and instruction.In the Monsoon session of 2024, he taught the MA First Semester course "Policy and Society in India" from Monday to Wednesday between 12:10 pm and 1:10 pm.

During the Winter session of 2024, Bimol taught the MA Second Semester course "Culture, Personality and Society" on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. In the same Winter 2024 session, he also offered a PhD-level seminar titled "Historical Methods in Sociology" on Monday and Tuesday from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm.

The pattern of commitment continued into the Winter session of 2025, when Bimol again taught "Culture, Personality and Society" for MA Second Semester students, this time scheduled Monday to Wednesday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am.

MP Bimol is not wrong in his decision to continue drawing his salary from JNU, which is substantially higher than the MP salary. The Associate Professor position at JNU represents years of dedicated academic pursuit, advanced degrees, rigorous research, peer-reviewed publications, and consistent teaching excellence, that have earned him this remuneration.

There is nothing unethical or improper about retaining this income while serving as an MP; the Constitution and parliamentary precedents explicitly permit such dual roles when they do not constitute an "office of profit" under government control. Bimol's choice to forgo the MP salary is a voluntary act of additional restraint, not a correction for any wrongdoing.

In fact, the narrative that he is "sacrificing" his MP salary carries another important angle. For many in the general public, especially those unfamiliar with his background, the story is framed solely as noble self-denial by a dedicated parliamentarian. Without knowing that he is an active Associate Professor at one of India's most prestigious universities with a significantly higher salary, the public might assume he is forgoing his only or primary source of income. This misconception amplifies the perception of sacrifice and humility, but it also risks oversimplifying the reality.

In Parliament, Bimol's contributions, fearless advocacy for constitutional values, inclusive governance, and Manipur's urgent needs, are enriched by his scholarly perspective. His dual role as professor and MP is not a conflict but a strength, bringing evidence-based insight to national debates.

In an era of political cynicism, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam's approach, keeping his earned JNU salary while forgoing MP pay, offers a model of ethical leadership: duty-driven, and intellectually grounded.

