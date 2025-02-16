The recent resignation of N. Biren Singh as Manipur's Chief Minister has thrown the state into turmoil, raising critical questions about the Bharatiya Janata Party's leadership choices and ideological commitment. At the core of this crisis is the party's departure from its foundational ideology: "Nation First, Party Next, and Self Last."

This guiding principle, which places the nation's interests above all else, has been the BJP's moral compass since its inception. However, it seems the party's legislators in Manipur have lost sight of this principle, prioritizing personal gain and political expediency over the state's well-being.

A senior BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, confides in me the party's deepest fears. "We're staring into the abyss, our national leadership disconnected from the state's intricacies, and our Delhi-imposed solutions exacerbating the crisis."

The BJP's failure to nurture grassroots leaders has created a power vacuum, which opportunistic parachute MLAs are eager to exploit. These MLAs, with questionable loyalty and ideological commitment, are ill-equipped to handle Manipur's treacherous ethnic political terrain. Some BJP leaders have openly challenged the party's ideology and the RSS, and some even have records of assaulting party workers.

Two key incidents have further fueled the crisis: the viral video of two Kuki women paraded naked, which shamed the entire nation and forced Prime Minister Modi to speak for the first time, and the ongoing audio leak tapes suggesting N Biren Singh's involvement in the 22-month-old Kuki-Meitei conflict.

In a national party like the BJP, there is no room for rebels. Time and again, the party has demonstrated its resolve to maintain its core ideology by taking stringent actions against dissenting members. This firm stance ensures that the party remains cohesive and committed to its guiding principles.

However, the political dynamics in Manipur, a state with only 32 MLAs, present a unique challenge. Within this small legislative assembly, there appear to be three to four distinct factions, each vying for power and influence. These groups have reportedly been camping in Delhi for the past two years, seeking the central leadership's favor and support.

This prolonged power struggle raises a critical question: Will the central leadership of the BJP accept these rebel MLAs and accommodate their demands merely to sustain the government, or will it stand firm and sideline them to uphold the party's ideological integrity?

The central leadership must grasp the series of events that led to the BJP government stepping down and the imposition of President's Rule for the first time in a Double Engine Government. Although there have been cases of Chief Ministers being replaced in states like Haryana, Karnataka, Tripura, and Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, often referred to as Chanakya, has never encountered such a challenge in Manipur, which has only around 32 MLAs.

BJP Northeast in charge, Sambit Patra's unsuccessful effort to choose a new chief ministerial candidate has only added to the confusion and uncertainty in Manipur. Patra, who is a senior BJP leader, has faced significant challenges in handling the party's internal issues. His inability to effectively manage the party's complex internal dynamics and guide Manipur's intricate ethnic politics has raised serious concerns about his leadership skills and capabilities.

In addition to these issues, rumors have been circulating that rebel BJP MLAs are receiving support from opposition parties, which has further complicated the situation. Furthermore, the fate of some MLAs from other parties, such as the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) and the National People's Party (NPP), remains uncertain as they depend on the Speaker's decisions. Social media has also been abuzz with propaganda, listing these MLAs as part of the Speaker's team, adding to the overall confusion and instability.

Insiders reveal that the BJP's national leadership is scrambling to identify a suitable replacement for the outgoing Chief Minister. However, factionalism and internal power struggles are hindering the search for a consensus candidate.

A well-placed source within the party discloses, "Our best bet lies in identifying the most able BJP leader who has genuinely suffered for the party. This leader must possess a deep understanding of Manipur's complexities, a strong ideological commitment, and a proven track record of leadership."

The BJP must confront its ideological ambiguities, prioritize meritocracy, and rediscover its commitment to the people of Manipur. The party's national leadership must also acknowledge its limitations and engage with local stakeholders to find a solution that works for Manipur.

Ultimately, the fate of Manipur hangs in the balance. Will the BJP rise to the challenge, or will its internal contradictions prove too great to overcome? The imposition of President's Rule in Manipur may be a temporary solution, but it does not address the underlying issues that led to this situation. The BJP must introspect and rediscover its core values, prioritizing ideological commitment, meritocracy, and grassroots leadership.

As the party's national leadership grapples with this crisis, it must remember that the BJP's ideology is its greatest strength. By staying true to its core principles, the party can reclaim its moral high ground and provide effective governance to the people of Manipur.

The public now wants a stable and powerful government that will solve the ongoing conflict and heal the wounds. The people of Manipur deserve a government that prioritizes their interests, provides effective governance, and restores peace and normalcy to the state. Will the BJP rise to the challenge and provide the leadership that Manipur needs? Only time will tell.