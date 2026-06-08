Why climate resilience must become a policy priority in Northeast India

The Northeast has long been celebrated for its lush forests, mighty rivers, rich biodiversity and unique ecological heritage. Yet the very geography that has sustained the region for centuries is increasingly becoming a source of vulnerability. From recurring floods in Assam and landslides in Meghalaya to riverbank erosion along the Brahmaputra and changing weather patterns across the Eastern Himalayas, climate change is no longer a distant environmental concern. It is a present-day reality affecting livelihoods, infrastructure, public health and economic development. The time has come to place climate resilience at the centre of policymaking in Northeast India.

For many years, climate-related disasters in the region were viewed largely as seasonal phenomena. Floods arrived with the monsoon, landslides accompanied heavy rainfall and river erosion was considered an inevitable consequence of living along dynamic river systems. However, the scale, frequency and intensity of these events are changing. What were once occasional disruptions are increasingly becoming chronic challenges. Communities that recover from one disaster often find themselves confronting another before they have fully rebuilt their lives.

Assam provides perhaps the most visible example of this growing vulnerability. Annual floods affect millions of people, damage crops, destroy infrastructure and disrupt economic activity. The Brahmaputra, one of the world's most powerful river systems, has always shaped the landscape and culture of the region. Yet changing rainfall patterns, glacial melt and extreme weather events are intensifying flood risks. Equally alarming is the problem of riverbank erosion, which silently displaces thousands of families every year and alters entire settlements. Unlike floods, whose impacts are immediately visible, erosion often receives less attention despite its devastating social and economic consequences.

The challenge extends beyond Assam. In the hill states of Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, extreme rainfall events are increasing the incidence of landslides and infrastructure damage. Roads that connect remote communities are frequently disrupted, affecting trade, healthcare access and emergency services. Urban centres such as Shillong, Aizawl and Gangtok are also facing mounting pressures from rapid urbanisation combined with climate-related risks. Poor drainage systems, unplanned construction and shrinking green spaces are making cities more vulnerable to extreme weather.

Climate change also poses significant risks to agriculture, which remains a primary source of livelihood for a large section of the region's population. Farmers are increasingly confronted with unpredictable rainfall, changing crop cycles and emerging pest threats. Traditional agricultural practices that evolved over generations are becoming less reliable as weather patterns shift. This uncertainty directly affects food security and rural incomes. In a region where agriculture remains closely tied to social and economic stability, the implications are profound.

Beyond immediate economic losses, climate change is beginning to reshape broader development trajectories. Governments across the Northeast are investing heavily in roads, bridges, railways, airports and urban infrastructure. These investments are essential for improving connectivity and unlocking economic potential. However, infrastructure that is not designed with climate resilience in mind risks becoming vulnerable to future disasters. Rebuilding damaged roads and bridges year after year imposes substantial costs on already stretched public finances. Development cannot be sustainable if it repeatedly succumbs to predictable climate risks.

The region's ecological significance further elevates the importance of climate resilience. The Northeast is home to some of India's richest biodiversity hotspots and serves as a crucial environmental buffer. Forests, wetlands and river ecosystems provide natural protection against climate impacts while supporting livelihoods and cultural traditions. Yet these ecosystems themselves are under pressure from deforestation, encroachment and unsustainable land-use practices. Protecting nature is therefore not merely an environmental objective; it is a strategic investment in resilience.

Addressing these challenges requires a shift from disaster response to disaster preparedness. Governments have often demonstrated remarkable capacity in providing relief after floods, landslides and storms. However, resilience demands a more proactive approach. Early warning systems must be strengthened, climate data should inform planning decisions and local communities need to be actively involved in adaptation strategies. Resilience is not simply about recovering from disasters; it is about reducing vulnerability before disasters occur.

A region-specific climate strategy is equally important. The Northeast's geography, ecology and socio-economic conditions differ significantly from those of other parts of India. National climate policies provide an important framework, but local realities must guide implementation. State governments, research institutions and civil society organisations should work together to develop solutions tailored to regional needs. Whether it is flood management in the Brahmaputra valley, landslide mitigation in hill states or climate-resilient agriculture in rural communities, policies must reflect local contexts.

Climate resilience should also be viewed as an opportunity rather than merely a challenge. Investments in resilient infrastructure, sustainable agriculture, renewable energy and ecosystem restoration can generate employment, attract investment and support long-term economic growth. The transition towards resilience can become a catalyst for development if pursued strategically.

The Northeast stands at a critical juncture. The region's aspirations for greater connectivity, economic growth and social progress cannot be separated from the realities of climate change. Ignoring these realities would risk undermining hard-won development gains. By placing climate resilience at the heart of governance and planning, the Northeast can not only protect its people and resources but also emerge as a model for sustainable development in an era of increasing environmental uncertainty. The question is no longer whether climate resilience should be a priority. The question is whether the region can afford to delay making it one.

(The author is a civil engineer, consultant (invitee) to Rashtriya Raksha University under the Ministry of Home Affairs, short story writer, columnist (for various leading publications) and a contemporary affairs commentator. The views are personal.)